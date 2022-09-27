Read full article on original website
Peach Newcastle
3d ago
government should NEVER be involved in private property ownership. EVER! Once they start to meddle, it's a matter of time before they begin to eat away at your rights
San Francisco Examiner
Here's where San Francisco ranks in affordability for first-time homeowners
San Francisco ranks as the city with the highest costs for the first year of homeownership, according to a study released Thursday by SmartAsset, a financial technology company. The study compared 20 of the largest U.S. cities across five metrics: down payment on the median-valued home, average closing costs, monthly...
San Francisco is in trouble. Here is what we can do
John Farrell is owner of Farrell Real Estate and a former assistant assessor for the City of San Francisco Our city is in big trouble. And it is not just because of the pandemic that devastated our economy. A continued string of bad policies and decisions by City Hall over the past 10 years has led to a dramatic drop in San Franciscans’ quality of life. Tech companies have left...
A San Francisco socialite coined 'sugar daddy' and used her wealth to change the city
Big Alma helped commission one of the most beautiful museums in San Francisco.
On-duty SF firefighter photographed wearing 'Let's Go Brandon' shirt, violated uniform policy
SFFD says the firefighter violated the department's uniform policy and that it immediately took action. Should political statements like this be allowed in the workplace?
California suburbs rank poorly in new study
Living in large cities like Los Angeles or San Francisco can be out of many peoples’ price range, but supposedly cheaper alternatives, such as living in a suburb, can be just as expensive. A new study from Smart Asset revealed which suburbs near California’s major cities, like Los Angeles, San Francisco and Oakland, were the […]
The Daily 09-28-22 SF bullet train will displace hundreds in Bay Area
California’s high-speed rail system is easily the most ambitious, and controversial, infrastructure project in North America today. The state has purchased and demolished several hundred structures in the Central Valley to make way for the 500-mile high-speed rail system that may one day connect Los Angeles to San Francisco. Rail officials expect to spend roughly $8 billion buying dozens of residential units and more than 100 businesses that stand in the way of the planned Bay Area lines; property owners have already begun receiving notices that they’ll have to sell. If everything goes as planned, bullet trains could be running to San Francisco by 2033. But it’s a risky gambit, upending hundreds of lives for a project whose future is anything but secure.
NBC Bay Area
Hoping to Buy a Home in the Bay Area? Here's How Much You Need to Earn Annually to Afford a Starter House
Owning property in the Bay Area is a far-off dream for many residents. New data from realtor.com gives a glimpse into just how much cash it takes to land a starter home in the Bay Area's biggest cities. Researchers looked at the average cost of a two-bedroom home in the...
Fleet Week: 1 million people expected to visit SF
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — In San Francisco, Fleet Week is set to return next week. There are also several other big events coming up in October. October is set to be a very busy month in San Francisco. The weather’s usually fantastic. The fog pulls back, and the city packs in all of its really […]
sfstandard.com
How San Francisco Ended Up With the Nation’s Richest Renters
San Francisco is home to some of the highest rents in the country. But SF renters pay relatively less out of their paychecks to live in the priciest market in the U.S. More San Franciscans pay below 20% of their household income on rent than any other major city in the nation, according to a new analysis of census data by The Standard.
sfstandard.com
Crumbling 1920s San Francisco Theater Could Become 76 Homes
A beloved 1920s movie theater that fell into disrepair after closing could become homes if early-stage plans are realized. The Richmond District’s Alexandria Theater may be turned into between 26 and 76 homes, a September 19 letter sent to the city and seen by The Standard says. The letter...
Lawsuit demands San Francisco stop homeless camp sweeps
SAN FRANCISCO — (AP) — Homeless people and their advocates sued the city of San Francisco on Tuesday, demanding that it stop harassing and destroying the belongings of people living on the streets with nowhere to go, and with the goal of forcing the city to spend billions of dollars on affordable homes that will keep residents housed.
The Bay Area is getting another Chick-fil-A, this time in the South Bay
The store is expected to open Thursday.
sfstandard.com
SF Plans a New Cultural District to Honor Pacific Islanders: ‘No Community Is Ignored Under Our Watch’
San Francisco is set to give more recognition to its Pacific Islander residents, who comprise a relatively small community that’s made significant contributions to the city while facing serious challenges. City officials say it would apparently be the nation’s first cultural district dedicated to Pacific Islanders, who largely trace...
Unhoused SF residents sue London Breed, SFPD over 'cruel' sweeps
Seven defendants are named in the suit, which cites destruction of property, among other allegations.
californiaglobe.com
Northern California activist builds a temple for San Jose Cambodian population
UPDATE: This story has been updated to include a more nuanced explanation of the Khmer Krom community and its relationship to the broader Cambodian Khmer population. Northern California is getting a look at exactly what happens when an irresistible force meets an immovable object. At issue is the effort to establish a Cambodian Buddhist temple in the Evergreen community of San Jose to serve the spiritual and community needs of the local Khmer Krom population, which at 6,000, is among the biggest diaspora populations of Cambodians in the United States.
kalw.org
San Francisco teachers union say six-percent pay increase is good, but more is needed
United Educators San Francisco is the union representing public school teachers and paraeducators. They reached a tentative agreement last week with the San Francisco Unified School District, an agreement that includes more prep time and a six-percent salary increase – the first in four years. Recently, KALW’s news editor...
Bay Area high-speed rail will displace hundreds of residents, businesses
California's bullet train dream has already become a Central Valley nightmare. The Bay Area is next.
East Bay Resident Flagged for Using More than 3100 Gallons of Water Daily
Despite being in the midst of a severe drought that has afflicted much of California, some East Bay residents have still not gotten the message that it is time to conserve. Now, the East Bay Municipal Utility District is doing something about it after identifying three different residents using more than 2000 gallons of water a day, including one that is utilizing more than 3100 gallons a day.
multifamilybiz.com
Housing Authority of The City of Alameda Announces Opening of 92-Unit Rosefield Village Affordable Apartment Community
ALAMEDA, CA - Rosefield Village was developed by Island City Development, an affiliate of the Housing Authority of the City of Alameda (AHA). Rosefield Village provides 92 affordable apartment homes for families in a warm and friendly environment. The site is a prime example of how redevelopment of existing properties can provide opportunities to increase the number of affordable homes—originally, Rosefield Village property had 53 units. The 2.4-acre property is located at 727 Buena Vista Ave, in an amenity-rich neighborhood, one block from the Webster Street commercial district.
Eater
The Bay Area Is Getting Another Chick-Fil-A Whether You Like It or Not
In an area with so many new incredible fried chicken sandwich options, including newcomers Birdbox and Ok’s Deli, get ready for a shop that will probably never even come close. Chick-Fil-A, the fast food chain with a long history of donating to charities with anti-LGBTQ views, is opening a new location in San Jose at 5815 Silver Creek Valley Place by September 30. SFGATE reports this marks the fourth of the chicken sandwich restaurants in the city. The chain also announced an Emeryville location is in its sights, though details are sparse.
