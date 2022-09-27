Read full article on original website
Ponca City News
24 Works on Paper on exhibit in the Eleanor Hays Art Gallery at Northern Oklahoma College
Body 24 Works on paper is Oklahoma’s only traveling art exhibit that features artists who live and work in the state. From Aug. 2022 to Feb. 2024 the fifth installment of 24 Works on paper will be on public display at ten different locations and Northern Oklahoma College Tonkawa has been chosen as one of the first locations for the exhibition. In the Eleanor Hays Gallery in the KPAC building, this collection will be available to the public from Sept. 26 to Nov. 2.
Ponca City News
Heroes in Education: Leslie A. Bintz
Body Leslie A. Bintz is an art teacher for Ponca City Public Schools (PCPS). She was born and raised in Ponca City and graduated from Po-Hi in 1994. She attended Northern Oklahoma College (NOC) and finished her education at University of Central Oklahoma (UCO). After college, Bintz landed a job...
Ponca City News
Parkinson Oklahoma 2022 Blitz comes to Ponca City October 7th
Body The Oklahoma Parkinson’s Alliance is embarking on its seventh annual Parkinson Oklahoma Blitz in the month of October. The nonprofit group will be delivering inspirational and educational events in 22 cities across the state. On Friday, October 7th, at 2:00pm, Brent LaBiche will present New DBS Technology and...
Ponca City News
Marland Grand Home Exhibiting 101 Ranch Photo Display
Body To highlight the 101 Ranch and Wild West Show, formerly of Ponca City, Oklahoma, the Marland Grand Home is hosting a temporary photo exhibit of the operation. The exhibit will be on display in the sunroom of the Marland Grand Home through November of 2022. Many old photos which normally are in storage have been mounted and are ready to view.
Ponca City News
Naomi Ruth (Hollingsworth) Kahle
Body Naomi Ruth (Hollingsworth) Kahle of Ponca City, Oklahoma, passed away peacefully to be with her Lord and Savior at the Stillwater Medical Center in Blackwell on September 27, 2022, with her daughters by her side. Naomi Ruth Kahle was born on December 8, 1927, to Louie E. and Ruth...
Ponca City News
Local family spreads joy in the community with their ‘Skellies’
Body Locals Cheryl and Kevin Tinklenberg have been preparing for ‘spooky season’ since 2021. While they had been decorating for Halloween for years, during Halloween of 2021 and the hight of COVID-19 they saw an opportunity to bring joy to the community in such an already dark time, by having a year round gallery for their skeleton decorations.
Ponca City News
Couple celebrates 50 years
Body Mr. & Mrs. Joe Blakey’s to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Oct 9th, 2022. A celebration in their honor will be held Saturday Oct 8th at Pioneer Park located at 5th & Highland Ave. between 1-4pm. A luncheon will be served to friends and family. Those attending are...
Ponca City News
WCA students help community
Body Wildcat Academy students visited the pottery exhibit inside of City Central this morning. Students also painted sections of the mural in front of the building. These young adults are part of the City Arts and Ponca City Public Schools art education partnership, brought to you in part by Stuteville Chevrolet Buick GMC Ponca City and other generous donors.
Ponca City News
Chamber Chat
We will have a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Tuesday at 2 p.m. for the Cell Barn located at 1315 E. Prospect. Please join us. Then on Thursday we will have another Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at 10 a.m. for Century Products USA located at 2401 Doyle Keirn Avenue in the Ponca City Industrial Park. Thursday we will have a Cash Mob at 11:30 a.m. for Atwoods Ranch + Home located at 401 E. Prospect Avenue. Please join us. The Chamber will have a Customer Service Training Wednesday, October 5 from 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. in the Conference Room at the Chamber Office. This training is free for Chamber Members and includes lunch. Please, RSVP by phoning 765-4400. We want our Chamber Businesses to be prepared for the Holiday Season with quality customer service. Also, this next week we have Ponca City Business Council Tuesday at 8 a.m. Education and Workforce Development Committee will meet at 4 p.m. Thursday at the Chamber Office. Please spread kindness!
Ponca City News
Grand Opening of Northern Oklahoma College’s 21st century Pickens Learning Commons
Body The Pickens Learning Commons is receiving the final touches and NOC will host the grand opening on Wednesday, Oct. 12. The Pickens Learning Commons is the transformation of the Vineyard Library at Northern Oklahoma College Tonkawa to include library services, the testing center, tutoring services, career and transfer services, and the Cultural Engagement Center (CEC).
Ponca City News
Lady Cats assigned to Jenks Regional
Body JENKS -- The Ponca City Lady Cats softball team has been assigned to the Jenks Class 6A Regional Tournament and will play Bartlesville in the opening round on Wednesday. The Ponca City-Bartlesville game is set to be played at noon on Wednesday. In a 10 a.m. game, Jenks will play Del City.
Ponca City News
Emmary Rose Elizondo named Standing Bear Pow Wow Princess
The Standing Bear Foundation is proud to introduce the 2022-2023 Standing Bear Pow Wow Princess, Miss Emmary Rose Elizondo (Kaw/Osage). She is an enrolled member of the Kaw Nation of Oklahoma, she is also Osage, Pawnee, Sauk and Fox, Otoe Missouria, Cheyenne, Chumash, Hidatsa, and Cherokee descent. She’s 15 years old and a sophomore at El Reno High School, El Reno, Oklahoma. Emmary is the…
Ponca City News
Fire and safety preparedness programs held at McCord School
Body Ponca City residents Linda and Leon Lively, with the Disaster and Community Volunteer Program for Kay and Osage County along with Executive Director for the Red Cross in Bartlesville Matt Hitchcock came to McCord School on Thursday, Sept. 29 to educate students about disaster preparedness. They travel many places to teach Youth Preparedness Programs to kindergarten to grade 5 students about being prepared in the event of a fire or tornado. McCord students were presented the Pedro Program for fire safety to 2nd graders, they also presented the Pillowcase Project to McCord 3rd graders.
Ponca City News
Ponca City Oktoberfest schedule of events
Body The 39th Annual Ponca City Oktoberfest will be held on Saturday, Oct. 1 and Sunday, Oct. 2 at the Marland Mansion Estate. As with previous years, this event will see a variety of activities, vendors and entertainment including live music, food vendors, craft booths, children’s areas with large inflatables, train rides, bungee trampoline, rock climbing, carnival games and the sports tent featuring all the big football games of the weekend.
Ponca City News
Happenings
Donors will go to www. kaylawink.norwex.biz and place orders under “Pioneer Woman Fundraiser” at checkout. 25% of the sales will be given to the Pioneer Woman board. The fundraiser is ongoing through the end of the year. Steps: 1. Go to the Norwex Consultants website: kaylawink. norwex.biz. Shop...
Ponca City News
Fern Leyva
Fern Leyva, 91, beloved Mother, Grandmother, and Sister, was called to her eternal resting place on September 26, 2022. She entered this world on June 11, 1931, in Newkirk, Oklahoma, born to Fines Thompson and Lucille Webb Thompson. Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Friday, September 30, 2022, in the Newkirk Church of Christ with Scott Dutton officiating. Interment will follow in the Newkirk…
Ponca City News
RX: Know What You’re Taking and Why
Body Nearly 70 percent of Americans take at least one medication. October is “Talk about Your Medications Month”. Whether for short-term or chronic illness, prescription medications have become an increasingly important part of treatment. It’s up to you to find out what these medications are and how they will affect your body.
Ponca City News
Services Pending
Patricia Ann Brandenburg, resident of Ponca City passed away Wednesday, September. 28, 2022. She was 77. Services are pending with Trout Funeral Home & Crematorly.
Ponca City News
DECA Elects 2022-2023 Officers
Body The Ponca City DECA chapter recently elected officers for the 2022-2023 school year. Officers. pictured, from left, are Tynli Nickell, reporter; Emma Bickford, secretary; Ryleigh Rowe, president;. Laney Reynolds, vice-president; Lanie Hendricks, social media; and Amaela Sunderland, treasurer. The Ponca City DECA chapter is led by advisor Heather Monks.
Ponca City News
AARP Smart Driver Course offered Oct. 10 and 11
Body Looking for an opportunity to lower your auto insurance premiums and update yourself on changes in the driving landscape and motoring rules. This course includes the latest related information as well as strategies for driving safely longer. Harmony Missionary Baptist Church and AARP is holding a “Smart Driving course at 6-9 pm on Monday & Tuesday, October 10 & 11, 2022 at the Church; 2230 North Union Street #1554; Ponca City, OK. Participant must attend both nights to receive certificate. The course is open to the public.
