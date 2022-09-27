Read full article on original website
Announcing The Pink Program
It is finally here! Drum roll, please! The Pink Patch Program 2022 patch!. As you know, October is Breast Cancer Awareness month. Once again, we have created an amazing patch to add to your collection! Get yours at one of our community events (schedule forthcoming) or anytime at the Police Station.
FORMER SEATTLE MAN FOUND GUILTY
FORMER SEATTLE MAN FOUND GUILTY BY JURY OF 29 COUNTS OF. On Thursday, September 29, 2022, a Yavapai County Jury found Walter Harold Mitchell, 61, guilty of 29 counts of Abandonment or Concealment of a Dead Body, all Class 5 felonies. On December 26, 2020, two woodcutters discovered a human...
Mayor Goode Talk of the Town Letter for October 1, 2022
Mayor Goode Talk of the Town Letter for October 1, 2022. The City of Prescott is about to undertake the update and adoption of the 2025 General Plan. The General Plan is the public document that guides the future of a city. Per Arizona Revised Statutes, a city’s land development decisions must be consistent with the adopted General Plan. Cities under a population of 50,000 must have the following elements in their plans: Land Use, Circulation, Open Space, Growth Areas, Environmental Planning, Cost of Development, and Water Resources.
PRESCOTT EAST HIGHWAY RECONSTRUCTION PROJECT
Asphalt Paving & Supply, Inc., in conjunction with Yavapai County and the Town of Prescott Valley, will be performing roadwork on Prescott East Highway from the intersection with Highway 69 through Antelope Lane. Construction will begin October 10, 2022, continuing through January 26, 2023. Road construction will be performed in three phases.
Slow Down In Construction Zones
TRI CITY TRAFFIC DETAIL REMINDS DRIVERS TO SLOW DOWN IN CONSTRUCTION ZONES. The Tri-City Task Force made up of six law enforcement officers from the Prescott Police Department, Prescott Valley Police Department and Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office completed a Speed Enforcement Detail focusing on Pioneer Parkway and Williamson Valley Rd on September 27, 2022, between 6 and 10am. This location was specifically chosen due to.
US Marshals Arrest Felony Fugitive Brandon Excell
United States Marshals Arrest Felony Fugitive Brandon Excell. On September 28, 2022, a felony warrant was issued for Brandon Excell due to his involvement in an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Today at approximately 3:30 PM, the United States Marshals located and arrested Excell in Phoenix for the above-listed warrant.
Attention! Yavapai County Voters General Election Information
Yavapai County Recorder, Michelle M. Burchill would like to remind voters about important information regarding the upcoming 2022 General Election being held Tuesday, November 8, 2022. All registered voters are eligible to vote in the 2022 General Election. To be eligible to vote, you must register/update your voter information by...
