William C. Dunham, III, 75
William C. Dunham, III, of Stevens Point, passed away on September 29 at home in Park Ridge. Bill was born August 29, 1947, in Bremerhaven, Germany to his parents, William C. Dunham, II, and Mary Jane Dunham. In his childhood, Bill lived the life of a military family, moving from Germany to the Cotswolds in England and Okinawa, Japan.
Raymond A. (Adolph) Stoltz, 83
Raymond A. (Adolph) Stoltz, 83, died peacefully at Aspirus Riverview Hospital in Wisconsin Rapids on Thursday morning September 22, 2022, after a courageous battle with lung cancer. Ray was born June 16, 1939, in Stevens Point. He was the son of the late Emil and Susan Stoltz. He attended St....
Knights dig deep for Operation Bootstrap
The Stevens Point Knights of Columbus has donated a batch of winter coats to Operation Bootstrap. The Coats for Kids drive is one of the Knights’ “Faith in Action” community programs, something for which the organization raises funds throughout the year. Knights from Council 1170 delivered 179...
‘Murder on Main Street’ tour returns to the downtown
Move over true crime documentaries—Stevens Point has its own murder tour right here in the city. The Portage County Historical Society is offering a free “Murder on Main Street Tour” on Oct. 18, the anniversary of one of the city’s most brutal murders. Attendees will learn how the city earned its once-nickname, “Shooting Point.”
Patricia A. Disher, 72
Patricia A. Disher, age 72, of Stevens Point, died on September 23, 2022. Patty was born August 21, 1950, to the late Edmund and Lorraine Disher in Stevens Point, WI. She grew up in Stevens Point, attended the local grade school, and graduated from P.J. Jacobs High School. After attending...
Shankland to host meeting on well remediation grant
Assemblywoman Katrina Shankland will hold a special town meeting on Monday to discuss a new grant program for private contaminated wells. The $10 million grant program, which Shankland helped launch, will program funding to reconstruct, replace, treat, or appropriately abandon eligible, privately-owned, contaminated wells. The program is funded by one-time...
Why are the flags in Wisconsin half-staffed today?
WISCONSIN (WFRV) – Governor Tony Evers ordered the flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff on Saturday, October 1. Evers ordered this to honor the firefighters who have made the ultimate sacrifice while serving their communities as members of Wisconsin’s fire services.
Wausau area obituaries September 26, 2022
Ashley A. Lindquist, young age of 33, passed away on Friday, September 23, 2022, in Mosinee, Wisconsin. Ashley was born on October 22, 1988, in Berwyn, Illinois to Clifford and April (Haymes) Lindquist. She is a loving mother of two children. She is also a caring and gentle daughter, sister, and friend. She enjoyed being outdoors and looked forward to gatherings with friends and family. She has worked at Mullins Cheese as an Assistant manager for about 12 years.
One dead in Portage County accident
PORTAGE COUNTY – One man has died in a Sept. 30 accident in Portage County. Shortly before 12:30 a.m., the Portage County Communications Center received a report of a two-vehicle crash on I-39 at the southbound 161 mile marker in Portage County. “It was reported that a SUV was...
Law enforcement arrest Wisconsin man wanted in multi-county string of thefts
WASHBURN, Wis. — Police have arrested a man who was wanted for his alleged involvement in a multi-county string of thefts earlier this week. Twenty-three-year-old Seth Genereau had originally been identified as a suspect in multiple theft cases in Waupaca County last week. After authorities tried to question him, Genereau reportedly ran away, stealing a vehicle in the process.
Names released in fatal Hwy. 10 semi crash
Portage County officials have identified the victim in a fatal crash Tuesday involving two semi tractor-trailers as 51-year-old Travis Hoffine, of Richland County. The driver of a second semi involved in the crash, 56-year-old Daniel Gruse of Winnebago County, was also injured. The crash was reported just after 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in the eastbound lanes of Hwy. 10, about 1/2 mile east of North Lane in the town of Stockton.
2 Wisconsin Drunk Drivers Got Their 6th OWI In September While Speeding Over 100MPH
Two separate men have been charged in separate incidents for their 6th OWI each after being pulled over by the Wisconsin State Patrol in just a matter of weeks. At first, it was hard to believe. Really? Two people drove over 100 miles per hour while drunk and got caught? But it is true. One of the arrests was made this week in Waushara County.
Wrong-way driver results in fatal Friday crash
One man is dead following a northside crash early Friday morning. Fire and medic crews from Stevens Point, Plover, and Hull responded to I-39 southbound at mile marker 161 at 12:26 a.m. on Sept. 30 when a caller reported the crash. According to the Portage Co. Sheriff’s Office, a northbound SUV was traveling in the southbound lane and struck a southbound semi-truck.
1 dead, 1 injured in I-39 wrong-way crash
A 71-year-old Stevens Point man is dead after a two-vehicle wrong-way crash on I-39 in Portage County, officials said. The crash was reported just before 12:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 30 at mile marker 161. police say the man was driving an SUV northbound in the southbound lanes of the interstate and struck a southbound semi tractor trailer.
Man in Clintonville wanted for carjacking no longer hiding in woods
BAYFIELD COUNTY – A man in Clintonville suspected of stealing a car is no longer hiding in the woods, according to a Facebook post on the Bayfield County Sherriff’s Office Tuesday. Seth Genereau is being accused of stealing an 81-year-old man’s black Chrysler Pacifica last week at a...
UW-Stevens Point to host financial aid assistance event
Families looking for help with applying for financial aid for higher education may attend a free event at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point in October. The event, “College Goal Wisconsin,” will be offered at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, at UW-Stevens Point’s College of Professional Studies Building, 1901 Fourth Ave., Stevens Point. Parking is available in Lot E on Isadore St.
Victim identified in fatal Marathon County crash
Police have released the name of the man who died Saturday in a single-vehicle rollover crash on a dark stretch of County Hwy. C in Marathon County. According to the crash report, deputies were called at about 9:11 p.m. Saturday and arrived on scene several minutes later. There, on the south side of Hwy. C west of County Road S in the town of Green Valley, they discovered the crash scene.
Authorities release name of woman killed in Adams County crash
OXFORD, Wis. (WSAW) - The Adams County Sheriff’s Department has released the name of a woman killed late last week due to a traffic crash. It happened around 8 a.m. Sept. 22 west of Oxford in the town of Jackson. The initial investigation determined that a dump truck driven...
UPDATE: WisDOT gives all clear after crash on US 10 in Winnebago County
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Lanes of traffic are now open after a crash on US 10 at I-41 in Winnebago County. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) reported the crash around 4:56 p.m. and cleared it at 5:14 p.m. There is no news if anyone was hurt. Local...
1 dead in fiery Hwy. 10 semi crash
One person is dead and another person is injured after two semi tractor trailers collided Tuesday on Hwy. 10, officials said. At about 12:30 p.m., the Portage County Sheriff’s Communications Center received a report of a crash in the eastbound lanes of Hwy. 10, about 1/2 mile east of North Lane in the town of Stockton. Initial reports relayed that one of the vehicles involved in the crash was on fire.
