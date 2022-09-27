Read full article on original website
Related
erienewsnow.com
Chautauqua County Volunteer Fire Departments Can Now Bill Patients
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – Volunteer fire departments across Chautauqua County can now bill patients, and their insurance companies, for ambulance rides to the hospital. On Wednesday, the Chautauqua County Legislature approved a resolution okaying the law change. Before this, volunteer agencies, which make up the majority of...
Indigenous children honored at Lake Shore
ANGOLA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Friday is known as Truth and Reconciliation Day, a day to honor children who survived the indigenous residential school system in the US and Canada. Today students in the Lake Shore district placed orange pinwheels outside the high school and held a moment of silence. The students are honoring the many […]
Times News
Community center use sets off Eldred squabble
Eldred Township supervisors got an earful last week about plans for the community center. Donna Deihl, the volunteer manager of the Kunkletown Thrift Store, told the supervisors that she was told by supervisor Blaine Silfies that she probably would be losing the back two modulars that she uses for storage. He said the space is needed by the food pantry. She said she was also told that the food pantry wants to put up a garage for its equipment.
wesb.com
OGH Nurse Receives Nightingale Award
Jade Maybee, RN, was recently presented the third quarter nightingale award. Maybee is a nurse clinical supervisor on the second floor at Olean General Hospital (OGH). The nightingale award is a result of nominations from medical providers and presented quarterly to a nurse who provides exceptional patient care, excels in patient and family teachings, creates an environment of efficient open communication with patients, as well as serving as a role model for peers.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wesb.com
Olean Hospital Cath Lab Downtime/Upgrades
Olean, Ny – The interventional cardiac catheterization laboratory, typically referred to as the “cath lab”, at Olean General Hospital (OGH) will be undergoing some updates that will start next week. The cath lab is a procedural room where physicians use a catheter to conduct diagnostic tests and...
erienewsnow.com
Jamestown School Warns Against “One Chip Challenge”
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Educators in Jamestown are sounding the alarm after students became violently ill while taking part in a new online snack trend at school. Known as the “One Chip Challenge”, Jamestown Public Schools are now warning parents about the dangers of this internet craze.
wellsvillesun.com
West Clarksville’s Eric Jones featured on the Food Network for amazing pumpkin carving
NewYorkUpstate.com also reports on the Allegany County artist. Eric Jones has made a name for himself with art that people go wild for. The medium doesn’t seem to matter, the sculpture artist makes national headlines with snow, sand, and recently pumpkin. Last year, WNY Photojournalist John Kucko featured Jones...
erienewsnow.com
New Skatepark Opening in Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A new skatepark is slated to open in the City of Jamestown this Saturday. The Power House Skatepark is located at 117 Fairmount Avenue between West 6th and 8th Streets. The site is named in memory of the City’s trolley system power station,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tioga County man charged with animal cruelty after fairgrounds auction
CHARLESTON TWP, Pa. (WETM) – A Tioga County man is facing animal cruelty charges in connection to an auction at the Fairgrounds on October 1. Pennsylvania State Police said that Michael Cliver, 35, of Westfield, Pa. was found to be auctioning off a live 6-year-old mini mare horse as a prize at the Tioga County […]
PSP: Elderly Westfield woman falls victim to Bitcoin scam
WESTFIELD, Pa. (WETM) – An elderly woman in Tioga County, Pa. fell victim to an identity theft bitcoin scam earlier this week, according to police. Pennsylvania State Police out of Mansfield investigated a report of identity theft on Woodcock Road in Westfield just before 5:00 p.m. on September 30. According to the police report, the […]
Local Girl Scout honored for helping save sister’s life
Charlotte was honored for her heroics on Tuesday night.
Fall, winter trout stocking begins Oct. 3
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania waterways soon will get another stocking of trout for the fall and winter seasons. Beginning the week of Oct. 3, the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission will stock some 116,000 hatchery-raised adult trout in more than 100 streams and lakes. That includes rainbow, brown and brook trout. The efforts will continue through […]
Buddy Brewster's expands with second Chautauqua County site
LAKEWOOD, N.Y. — A Chautauqua County restaurant is expanding with a second location. Buddy Brewster’s Ale House held a soft opening Sept. 28 at its new site in Lakewood at 300 E. Fairmount Ave., once a Ruby Tuesday’s restaurant. It’s the newest venture from the Carlson family’s...
wnynewsnow.com
Chautauqua County Veterans Protest New State Gun Law
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – Military veterans in Chautauqua County are calling out New York’s new gun law, which they say is not only a violation of the freedoms, but also, is restricting their ability to honor fallen comrades. “Every veteran has sworn to support and defend...
wesb.com
Santa Claus Lane Parade in Olean
OLEAN – Here comes Santa Claus, here comes Santa Claus, Right down Santa Claus Lane !!!. The Santa Claus Lane Parade is always the highlight of the holiday season, attracting loads of people of all ages to downtown Olean. The parade will be held on Friday, November 25, in downtown Olean, with a new start time of 6:30 p.m. The Santa Claus Lane committee encourages area organizations and businesses to participate in the parade with a float, send in a musical unit, or display historical/public vehicles in the parade.
wesb.com
Buffalo Man Charged with Bradford Cocaine Delivery
A Buffalo man was charged with delivering cocaine into Bradford on Wednesday. The McKean County Drug Task force arrested 43-year-old Michael Lissmore on a warrant for felony delivery of a controlled substance for an alleged cocaine delivery reported on Oct. 4, 2021. Lissmore was additionally charged with felony criminal use...
fox8tv.com
Punxsutawney House Fire
Authorities in Jefferson County say an afternoon fire destroyed a home in Punxsutawney Tuesday. 911 dispatchers say multiple crews responded to the blaze, around 2 p.m., at a home along the 500 block of Sutton Street. Fire officials say the residents were able to escape the blaze unharmed and the...
wesb.com
Buffalo Man Accused of Selling Cocaine in Bradford
A Buffalo man has been arrested for allegedly selling cocaine in Bradford. According to court filings, 41-year-old Michael Lissmore allegedly sold five grams of cocaine to a confidential informant of the McKean County Drug Task Force on October 4th of last year. Lissmore was arraigned Wednesday and remanded to McKean...
One-Car Crash Kills 38-Year-Old Fredonia Woman
Authorities are investigating a fatal crash that took place in Chautauqua County, New York. Emergency responders were called to an area along State Route 60 in Pomfret, New York near Fredonia at approximately 11:59am on Friday, September 23, 2022. The initial call was for a one-car crash. Route-60-and-Bennett-Road-in-the-Fredonia-and-Pomfret-area-of-New-York-Photo-via-Google-Maps-September-2022. Route 60...
explorejeffersonpa.com
State Police Calls: Toddler Victim of Harassment in Jefferson County
Area State Police responded to the following incidents:. State Police are investigating the alleged harassment of a 4-year-old boy. The incidents occurred in Gaskill Township, Jefferson County, between September 16 and September 18. Police said the harassment involved physical contact. No further details were released. The investigation is ongoing. Catalytic...
Comments / 0