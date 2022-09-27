Brownsville man arrested after 2 kittens killed, says sheriff

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested a man for cruelty to a non-livestock animal, the department announced late Monday.

On Sept. 5, deputies responded to the home of Eulalio Medrano, 22, in reference to a verbal disturbance. Medrano’s mother reported she and her son had gotten into a verbal altercation, according to a news release from the sheriff’s department.

The mother called 9-1-1 and waited for deputies to arrive. Upon arrival, they cleared the residence, but Medrano had not been located.

The mother had told deputies that Medrano was not himself due to possibly being under the influence of narcotics, authorities said.

In the process of securing the premises, deputies located two dead kittens. Medrano’s sister told deputies she had locked herself in her room at the time of the disturbance. She told the authorities she could hear the kittens cry and in pain while Medrano was inside the house, the news release stated.

Between Sept. 10 and Sept. 13 reports were made to the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office for criminal mischief. Deputies reported Medrano has caused approximately $285 worth of damages to his mother’s stove, mirrors, and drawers during that time, authorities said.

Based on the evidence and witness statements gathered by the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division, three arrest warrants for Eulalio Medrano were issued, the news release stated.

On Sunday, Medrano was taken into custody and booked into the county jail. He was charged with two counts of cruelty to non-livestock animal and one count of criminal mischief, the sheriff’s department said.

