We will have a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Tuesday at 2 p.m. for the Cell Barn located at 1315 E. Prospect. Please join us. Then on Thursday we will have another Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at 10 a.m. for Century Products USA located at 2401 Doyle Keirn Avenue in the Ponca City Industrial Park. Thursday we will have a Cash Mob at 11:30 a.m. for Atwoods Ranch + Home located at 401 E. Prospect Avenue. Please join us. The Chamber will have a Customer Service Training Wednesday, October 5 from 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. in the Conference Room at the Chamber Office. This training is free for Chamber Members and includes lunch. Please, RSVP by phoning 765-4400. We want our Chamber Businesses to be prepared for the Holiday Season with quality customer service. Also, this next week we have Ponca City Business Council Tuesday at 8 a.m. Education and Workforce Development Committee will meet at 4 p.m. Thursday at the Chamber Office. Please spread kindness!

PONCA CITY, OK ・ 16 HOURS AGO