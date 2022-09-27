ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Maryland's Best Public, Private High Schools Ranked By Website

By Jillian Pikora
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CHWCS_0iC9SZf400
Gilman School. Photo Credit: Facebook/Gilman School

Niche.com has released its annual rankings of the best schools in America.

Now in its ninth year, the rankings include updated data for 92,743 public schools, 30,112 private schools, and 11,820 school districts nationwide.

Niche’s rankings combine user input — ratings from current students, alumni, and parents — with quantitative data from sources like the U.S. Department of Education to evaluate teachers, resources and facilities, extracurricular activity opportunities, and more. Click here for more on methodology.

Here are the 10 best public high schools in Maryland, according to Niche.com.

  • Poolesville High School, Montgomery County Public Schools
  • Walt Whitman High School, Montgomery County Public Schools
  • Marriotts Ridge High School, Howard County Public Schools
  • Winston Churchill High School, Montgomery County Public Schools
  • River Hill High School, Howard County Public Schools
  • Richard Montgomery High School, Montgomery County Public Schools
  • Thomas S. Wooton High School, Montgomery County Public Schools
  • Walter Johnson High School, Montgomery County Public Schools
  • Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School, Montgomery County Public Schools
  • Cenntenial High School, Howard County Public Schools

Here are the 10 best private schools in Maryland, according to Niche.com.

  • Holton-Arms School
  • The Bryn Mawr School
  • Landon School
  • Gilman School
  • Georgetown Preparatory School
  • Rochambeau The French International School
  • Stone Ridge School of the Sacred Heart
  • Key School
  • McDonogh School
  • St. Timothy's School

The 2023 Best Schools rankings include 2,906 newly ranked public schools, 1,018 newly ranked private schools, and 547 newly ranked school districts.

to follow Daily Voice Prince George's and receive free news updates.

Comments / 1

Related
WTOP

New laws take effect: Maryland marriage age increase, DC paid family leave changes and more

A Maryland law is increasing the legal age for marriage to 17. It’s among several that went into effect in the state and D.C. on Saturday. The legal age to get married in Maryland has increased by two years. The minimum age used to be 15, and those minors will only be allowed to get hitched if they have the permission of each living parent or guardian. They can also petition a court.
MARYLAND STATE
mocoshow.com

7 of Top 10 Public High Schools in Maryland Are in MoCo; All MCPS High Schools In Top Half of Rankings, According to Niche

Niche, a rankings and review resource that provides information on K-12 schools, colleges, cities, neighborhoods, and companies across the United States, has just published its new 2023 Best Schools and Districts rankings. Now in its ninth year, the rankings include updated data for 92,743 public schools, 30,112 private schools, and 11,820 school districts nationwide. 7 of the top 10 public high schools in Maryland are located in Montgomery County, with Poolesville High School earning the top spot (All MCPS schools listed can be seen below and there are 282 public high schools in the state).
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bethesda, MD
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
Local
Maryland Education
City
Georgetown, MD
mocoshow.com

5 of Top 7 Private High Schools in Maryland are in MoCo, According to Niche

Niche, a rankings and review resource that provides information on K-12 schools, colleges, cities, neighborhoods, and companies across the United States, has just published its new 2023 Best Schools and Districts rankings. Now in its ninth year, the rankings include updated data for 92,743 public schools, 30,112 private schools, and 11,820 school districts nationwide. 5 of the top 7 private high schools in Maryland are located in Montgomery County, with Bethesda’s Holton-Arms School earning the top spot.
BETHESDA, MD
CBS Baltimore

The ugliest day in Maryland and bloodiest day in U.S. history signaled a step toward freedom

SHARPSBURG, Md. (AP) — For the better part of 160 years, military historians have been poring over the movements of Union and Confederate soldiers through southern Washington County in the waning days of the summer of 1862 and piecing together the conditions that led to the worst single-day carnage in American history.But there's always been more to the Battle of Antietam than that, and historians have been piecing that jigsaw together, too.At the Antietam National Battlefield, park officials have been drawing on the rest of the Antietam story to guide new exhibits, wayside markers and other means of interpreting the...
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Private Schools#Holton Arms School#Linus Public School#Linus K12#Linus Private School#Linus High School#Niche Com#Poolesville High School
wypr.org

Maryland lawmakers say local election officials violated state law by opening fewer polling places

The number of locations where voters could cast their ballots during July’s primary decreased from the last statewide election in 2018, according to state data. It’s unclear how many, if any, counties will bump the number of polling places back up for November’s general election. Though the change statewide was relatively small at about 3%, some counties saw significant declines.
MARYLAND STATE
wfmd.com

Several New Laws Implemented in Maryland

FREDERICK, Md. (BW)- Several new bills took effect in Maryland on Saturday, Oct. 1. There are nine new laws that were added. Senate Bill 176 requires children under the age of 2 to be secured in a rear-facing car seat and requires drivers to adhere to manufacturer specifications. Christine Nizer,...
MARYLAND STATE
WUSA9

Report: Black community thrives most in these DMV counties

VIRGINIA, USA — In a new report that analyzes social conditions that can predict life expectancy, four counties in the DMV topped the list as locations where Black people are thriving the most. The Black Progress Index, through a partnership between NAACP and the Brookings Institution, identified and measures...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
DC News Now

Maryland prepares for remnants of Hurricane Ian

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (DC News Now) — Gov. Larry Hogan said Friday that Maryland was ready for remnants of Hurricane Ian that would affect the state. Earlier in the week, an Incident Management Team went to Florida to help with the response there. “As we always emphasize with potential flooding events, it is critical for drivers […]
ANNAPOLIS, MD
mymcmedia.org

Marylanders Will Say Hello to New ‘227’ Area Code in 2023

Maryland residents will soon be saying hello to a new area code. Amid a dwindling supply of the familiar ‘301’ and ‘240’ phone numbers, the Maryland Public Service Commission announced Wednesday that ‘227’ will become a new area code for many geographic areas in the state, including Montgomery County.
MARYLAND STATE
Bay Net

Maryland State Board Of Elections Releases Key 2022 General Election Voting Information

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland State Board of Elections (SBE) today announced that mail-in ballot packets were transmitted to requesting military and overseas voters by the federally mandated Sept. 24 deadline and that mailing of ballot packets to other requesting voters will begin this Thursday (Sept. 29). The rollout of ballot packet mailings to domestic voters will be conducted by Maryland jurisdiction as follows:
MARYLAND STATE
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
371K+
Followers
55K+
Post
110M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy