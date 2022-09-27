Body 24 Works on paper is Oklahoma’s only traveling art exhibit that features artists who live and work in the state. From Aug. 2022 to Feb. 2024 the fifth installment of 24 Works on paper will be on public display at ten different locations and Northern Oklahoma College Tonkawa has been chosen as one of the first locations for the exhibition. In the Eleanor Hays Gallery in the KPAC building, this collection will be available to the public from Sept. 26 to Nov. 2.

TONKAWA, OK ・ 16 HOURS AGO