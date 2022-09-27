Read full article on original website
Ponca City News
Lady Cats assigned to Jenks Regional
Body JENKS -- The Ponca City Lady Cats softball team has been assigned to the Jenks Class 6A Regional Tournament and will play Bartlesville in the opening round on Wednesday. The Ponca City-Bartlesville game is set to be played at noon on Wednesday. In a 10 a.m. game, Jenks will play Del City.
Ponca City News
OU soccer: Sooners break through late against Iowa State, keep winning streak alive
Body Sep. 30—Oklahoma got its best chance to score when Bailey Wesco poked the ball around her defender to set up a one-on-one with Iowa State’s goalkeeper. Wesco tried to get around Chloe Broughton but was grabbed and pulled down to the ground. Broughton was given a red card and the Sooners got a free kick from just a few steps outside of the penalty box.
Ponca City News
Unbeaten Lawton next for Wildcats
The Ponca City Wildcats are still seeking their first victory after four games against top quality opponents. Friday they will face another team in that category -- the unbeaten Lawton Wolverines. In addition to being an important district contest for the Wildcats, Friday’s game is the annual Po-Hi Homecoming game, which should serve to provided added motivation. Ponca City has played credibly…
San Luis Obispo Tribune
How Close is Oklahoma to Playing Physical Football? ‘Not Very,’ Brent Venables Says
FORT WORTH, TX — To his credit, Oklahoma coach Brent Venables isn’t trying to paint over a garbage pile. The question is painfully direct: How disappointed is Venables that TCU was by far the more physical team in Saturday’s 55-24 beatdown of the Sooners?. “Yeah, I mean,...
Ponca City News
OU football: Gray producing as one of nation’s top running backs through four games
Body Sep. 30—Eric Gray looked like a man on a mission. With the Sooners trailing Kansas State at halftime last Saturday, Gray took two handoffs to start the second half for gains of 11 and 17 yards, respectively. On the fourth play, Gray caught a pass from Dillon Gabriel for 19 yards.
Ponca City News
OU football: Sooners’ defense looking to bring back physicality against TCU
Body Sep. 28—The Oklahoma defensive line had performed like one of the nation’s best through three weeks. The Sooners recorded 13 sacks and 32 tackles for loss, ranking in the top five nationally in both categories. The pass rush and physicality projected to be a huge problem for Adrian Martinez and the Kansas State offense last Saturday.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Brent Venables getting torched as Oklahoma exposed as biggest fraud in college football
Oklahoma entered last Saturday’s game against Kansas State ranked No. 6 in the country and clearly in the College Football Playoff conversation. The Sooners, however, lost 41-34 to the Wildcats. Their attempt to bounce back from the upset loss today is going even worse, as Oklahoma finds itself trailing...
CBS Sports
TCU vs. Oklahoma: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAA Football start time
The TCU Horned Frogs are 0-8 against the Oklahoma Sooners since November of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. TCU and Oklahoma will face off in a Big 12 battle at noon ET at Amon G. Carter Stadium. The defensive coordinators will surely put in extra hours ahead of this game since these teams' offenses combined for 1,037 yards this week.
stormininnorman.com
Oklahoma football: Sooner nation reacts to the shocking news regarding DJ Hicks
Oklahoma football was the clear leader for the services of five-star DL DJ Hicks, who stunned many in the industry when on Wednesday he chose Texas A&M on live TV. Hicks had been silently committed to Oklahoma for a few months and even did a commitment interview with 247Sports OUinsider Brandon Drumm just a few days prior.
Ponca City News
Naomi Ruth (Hollingsworth) Kahle
Body Naomi Ruth (Hollingsworth) Kahle of Ponca City, Oklahoma, passed away peacefully to be with her Lord and Savior at the Stillwater Medical Center in Blackwell on September 27, 2022, with her daughters by her side. Naomi Ruth Kahle was born on December 8, 1927, to Louie E. and Ruth...
Ponca City News
Marland Grand Home Exhibiting 101 Ranch Photo Display
Body To highlight the 101 Ranch and Wild West Show, formerly of Ponca City, Oklahoma, the Marland Grand Home is hosting a temporary photo exhibit of the operation. The exhibit will be on display in the sunroom of the Marland Grand Home through November of 2022. Many old photos which normally are in storage have been mounted and are ready to view.
Purcell Register
Brook Marie Carpenter
Brook Marie Carpenter died September 25, 2022, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, at the age of 30 years 5 months 5 days, after a brief battle with Leukemia. Funeral services are scheduled for 2 p.m. Friday, September 30, 2022, at Wadley’s Funeral Chapel. Interment will follow at Hillside Cemetery, entrusted to the care of Wadley’s Funeral Service. Online condolences may be made, and services livedstreamed at www.wadleysfuneralservice.com.
Ponca City News
Emmary Rose Elizondo named Standing Bear Pow Wow Princess
The Standing Bear Foundation is proud to introduce the 2022-2023 Standing Bear Pow Wow Princess, Miss Emmary Rose Elizondo (Kaw/Osage). She is an enrolled member of the Kaw Nation of Oklahoma, she is also Osage, Pawnee, Sauk and Fox, Otoe Missouria, Cheyenne, Chumash, Hidatsa, and Cherokee descent. She’s 15 years old and a sophomore at El Reno High School, El Reno, Oklahoma. Emmary is the…
tulsapeople.com
Go, girl: Five destinations that celebrate Oklahoma women
Oklahoma has had many strong leaders and community advocates in our 115-year history. The achievements of Oklahoma women have not always been celebrated as they should, however there are several spots around the Sooner State paying tribute to women — some specific, some general — that make for great local travel destinations.
kswo.com
USS Oklahoma City memorial complete
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - After two years in the works, the USS Oklahoma City Naval Memorial is finally complete. You can now see the massive submarine anchor up close and personal, at Elmer Thomas Park. The process began in 2020, when Eagle Scout Matthew Aguilar was looking to complete a...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Fatality Accident on Lake Keystone
A fatality accident occurred around 6:20 pm on Thursday, September 29 at Lake Keystone that involved two boats. Garry Dugan, age 52, of Cleveland, OK was pronounced deceased at the scene after his AZZ Jet Boat collided with a Warhawk Jet Boat driven by Robert Lemon, age 62, of Sand Springs. Lemon was injured but refused treatment from EMS.
LIST: Oklahoma optometrists offer free vision exams
Several optometrists from across Oklahoma will be giving complimentary eye exams to those in need.
Ponca City News
24 Works on Paper on exhibit in the Eleanor Hays Art Gallery at Northern Oklahoma College
Body 24 Works on paper is Oklahoma’s only traveling art exhibit that features artists who live and work in the state. From Aug. 2022 to Feb. 2024 the fifth installment of 24 Works on paper will be on public display at ten different locations and Northern Oklahoma College Tonkawa has been chosen as one of the first locations for the exhibition. In the Eleanor Hays Gallery in the KPAC building, this collection will be available to the public from Sept. 26 to Nov. 2.
Ponca City News
Parkinson Oklahoma 2022 Blitz comes to Ponca City October 7th
Body The Oklahoma Parkinson’s Alliance is embarking on its seventh annual Parkinson Oklahoma Blitz in the month of October. The nonprofit group will be delivering inspirational and educational events in 22 cities across the state. On Friday, October 7th, at 2:00pm, Brent LaBiche will present New DBS Technology and...
Ponca City News
Heroes in Education: Leslie A. Bintz
Body Leslie A. Bintz is an art teacher for Ponca City Public Schools (PCPS). She was born and raised in Ponca City and graduated from Po-Hi in 1994. She attended Northern Oklahoma College (NOC) and finished her education at University of Central Oklahoma (UCO). After college, Bintz landed a job...
