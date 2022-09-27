State seizes western Kansas restaurant over taxes

LANE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — The town of Dighton in Lane County has lost one of its restaurants to the state. The Kansas Department of Revenue (KDOR) says it seized the Black Dog Bar and Grill, 132 E. Long Street , Monday after nonpayment of sales tax.

The KDOR says the owner owes $16,885.84. It says the business owner was not able to reach an acceptable payment agreement with the department. Therefore the business will not be allowed to reopen.

KDOR agents and the Lane County Sheriff executed tax warrants and seized the restaurant’s assets at 11 a.m. Monday.

They took all known bank accounts, on-site cash, business inventory, as well as personal property belonging to the owner.

After they finished, they sealed the business and posted a public notice on the outside. The seized assets will be auctioned off to pay the delinquent taxes.

Customers, employees or others who had items in the restaurant may contact the agent assigned to this case at 316-337-6736.

KDOR says its policy is to work with delinquent taxpayers on repayment agreements. It says after that, and after multiple failed collection attempts, it is forced to execute a tax warrant, utilizing such actions as bank levies, till taps, and ultimately asset seizure to ensure compliance with the law.

