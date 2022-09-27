ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

6-Week-Old Horse Dies on North Carolina’s Outer Banks After Contracting Painful Disease

A 6-week-old horse in the North Carolina Outer Banks had to be euthanized this week after contracting a painful disease in its leg. According to the Corolla Wild Horse Fund, the horse, named Ceres, was put down due to a very severe case of pythiosis. The organization revealed that the young foal was in the same harem as June. This is a mare that is currently at NC State being treated for the same kind of infection.
ANIMALS
Outsider.com

Cow Herd Goes Viral After Adopting Lone Wild Boar Piglet

A few German cows have become internet famous after welcoming an orphaned wild boar piglet into their herd. According to the DPA press agency, farmer Friedrich Stapel was looking after his herd one day when he noticed a small, brown piglet roaming with the cows in his town of Brevoerde, located in central Germany. He believes the animal lost its group when it crossed a nearby river.
ANIMALS
DogTime

Happy Tail Syndrome in Dogs: Symptoms, Causes, & Treatments

Happy tail syndrome in dogs happens when a dog wags their tail too much. As the tail keeps hitting nearby surfaces, it can cause nerve damage and infection. Generally, larger dogs with thin tails suffer from the condition the most. Unfortunately, in some severe cases of the condition, amputating the...
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pythiosis#Bacteria#Wild Horse#The Horses
petmd.com

Can Dogs Eat Peaches?

The following content may contain Chewy links. PetMD is operated by Chewy. NOTE: Always check with your veterinarian first before giving your dog any new foods, especially “people foods.” What might be okay for one dog might not be good for your dog, depending on multiple factors, such as their age, health history, health conditions, and diet. Dogs on prescription diets should not be fed any food or treats outside the diet.
ANIMALS
dogsbestlife.com

Is a striking, affectionate Catahoula Leopard Dog the right breed for you?

Catahoula Leopard dogs make great companions for those who appreciate rare and striking-looking dogs. Affectionate and hardworking, Catahoulas bond with their owners and make loyal protectors. If you’re looking for a unique and courageous dog, consider adding a Catahoula Leopard Dog to your family. Though they may seem strong and...
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Pets
Nature.com

Sick as a dog: how understanding canine diseases will save human lives

Dogs develop diseases similar to those of humans, and their inbred genetics makes them a useful model for disease biology, allowing the development of new therapies for veterinary and human use. The shared space is not by accident; it is by design, to allow dogs and humans to be treated...
ANIMALS
PetsRadar

Eye discharge in dogs: Vet's guide to causes and treatment

Wondering whether eye discharge in dogs is normal or a sign of a deeper problem? If your dog gets some sticky bits in the corner of their eyes now and then, it's likely you've considered it nothing more than than a little gunk. But what if you've noticed that your...
PETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy