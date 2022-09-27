The following content may contain Chewy links. PetMD is operated by Chewy. NOTE: Always check with your veterinarian first before giving your dog any new foods, especially “people foods.” What might be okay for one dog might not be good for your dog, depending on multiple factors, such as their age, health history, health conditions, and diet. Dogs on prescription diets should not be fed any food or treats outside the diet.

ANIMALS ・ 4 DAYS AGO