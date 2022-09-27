ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Rosa County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
WMBB

Walton Co. Animal Services make changes to ordinance

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County Animal Services is instituting some updates to the Animal Control Ordinance. Commissioners approved the changes this week. Their goal is to reduce overcrowding and illness in the shelter. There are two major changes to the Walton County Animal Control Ordinance. “A 3-day stray hold, so having said that […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Baldwin Ecumenical Ministries offer programs to help those in need

(WALA) - Baldwin Ecumenical Ministries offer a number of programs to help those in need. FOX10′s Lenise Ligon sat down with Baldwin Ecumenical Ministries’ Executive Director Sally Deane and Board President Paul Davis from the Baldwin Ecumenical Ministries to learn more about how they serve Baldwin County. ---
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
ssrnews.com

Consultant Recommended $3.45M Reduction in Santa Rosa Schools’ ESE Department

Santa Rosa County School District in February 2021 received a report from a Sarasota consultant, advising the district eliminate roughly 93 positions in the ESE department. “While the reviewer recognizes annual shifts may lead to further financial reductions, it should be noted that the recommendations and proposed personnel changes could potentially save Santa Rosa County School Board $3,450,000 and enhance revenues,” stated Consultant Bambi Lockman.
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Rosa County, FL
Society
Santa Rosa County, FL
Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Lifestyle
County
Santa Rosa County, FL
Local
Florida Society
Santa Rosa County, FL
Lifestyle
WKRG News 5

City of Foley looking at 2 designs for new inclusive kids park

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) – The Foley Kids Park is about to receive a major upgrade. “For several years now I have had people asking us please can you do something to include my kids and this is going to be a totally inclusive park,” said Foley Mayor Ralph Hellmich. A new inclusive park for children […]
FOLEY, AL
utv44.com

"Widespread sicknesses" circulating through Orange Beach City Schools

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WPMI) — Nearly 25% of students in the Orange Beach School System called in sick Wednesday. Now the middle and high schools are taking extra precautions to make sure students and staff are safe the rest of the week. Parents are alarmed over the number of students and faculty who are getting sick. We're told students started feeling sick after the homecoming dance last week.
ORANGE BEACH, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat#Florida Animal Friend#Sat
WEAR

Okaloosa County deployed resources for Hurricane Ian

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- In support of the Hurricane Ian response, Okaloosa EMS delivered 55 total cylinders of oxygen to the Tallahassee staging area. Okaloosa EMS partnered with the Florida Department of Health to stage an Oxygen Generating System in the Fort Walton Beach Area. As the need for evacuations...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

First City Art Center's 16th Annual Pumpkin Patch

Get Ready for the First City Art Center’s 16th Annual Pumpkin Patch. First City Art Center’s 16th annual Glass and Ceramic Pumpkin Patch takes place on Saturday, Oct. 8 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Blue Wahoos Stadium in downtown Pensacola. The annual event is free to the public and gives attendees around 7,000 hand-blown glass and hand-thrown clay pumpkins to choose from and purchase.
PENSACOLA, FL
niceville.com

Veteran educator is new assistant principal of Destin Middle School

DESTIN, Fla. — Veteran educator Lisa Tucker has been named the assistant principal at Destin Middle School, the Okaloosa County School District has announced. The Okaloosa County School Board approved Tucker’s appointment at its September 12, 2022, school board meeting. Tucker has served in a variety of classroom...
DESTIN, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
WMBB

Local firefighters head for South Florida

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – Hurricane Ian made landfall in Ft. Myers Thursday and local first responders are already on their way south to help victims. Several fire departments have formed a strike team to respond to the disaster. Panama City, Panama City Beach, Navarre, South Walton, and Lynn Haven are each contributing personnel. They […]
LYNN HAVEN, FL
Santa Rosa Press Gazette

Homemakers Holiday Fair set Saturday

The 41st Annual Homemakers Holiday Fair will be held 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sat., Oct. 1 at the Santa Rosa County Auditorium, 4530 Spikes Way in Milton. There is no admission fee for this event. The Homemakers Holiday Fair features crafts made by local artisans, homemade soup, sandwiches...
MILTON, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Gulf Coast Spotlight: The Golden Triangle in Baldwin County

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - On this Gulf Coast Spotlight, we explore one of the fastest growing parts of our viewing area: The Golden Triangle. Nathan Cox, the founder and CEO of 68Ventures joined us on Studio10 to discuss the conceptual plan for moving forward. If you click on the video...
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy