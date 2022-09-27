Read full article on original website
Related
Walton Co. Animal Services make changes to ordinance
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County Animal Services is instituting some updates to the Animal Control Ordinance. Commissioners approved the changes this week. Their goal is to reduce overcrowding and illness in the shelter. There are two major changes to the Walton County Animal Control Ordinance. “A 3-day stray hold, so having said that […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Baldwin Ecumenical Ministries offer programs to help those in need
(WALA) - Baldwin Ecumenical Ministries offer a number of programs to help those in need. FOX10′s Lenise Ligon sat down with Baldwin Ecumenical Ministries’ Executive Director Sally Deane and Board President Paul Davis from the Baldwin Ecumenical Ministries to learn more about how they serve Baldwin County. ---
ssrnews.com
Consultant Recommended $3.45M Reduction in Santa Rosa Schools’ ESE Department
Santa Rosa County School District in February 2021 received a report from a Sarasota consultant, advising the district eliminate roughly 93 positions in the ESE department. “While the reviewer recognizes annual shifts may lead to further financial reductions, it should be noted that the recommendations and proposed personnel changes could potentially save Santa Rosa County School Board $3,450,000 and enhance revenues,” stated Consultant Bambi Lockman.
Orange Beach ready to let freedom ring at second annual festival
With the start of fall comes festival season and it kicks off this weekend in Orange Beach with Freedom Fest.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City of Foley looking at 2 designs for new inclusive kids park
FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) – The Foley Kids Park is about to receive a major upgrade. “For several years now I have had people asking us please can you do something to include my kids and this is going to be a totally inclusive park,” said Foley Mayor Ralph Hellmich. A new inclusive park for children […]
getthecoast.com
FWB Council says no to Props Brewery’s proposed new location at The Landing Park
On Tuesday night, the Fort Walton Beach City Council heard a proposal from Props Brewery about leasing the property where the old Venture Hive building once stood in order to build a new taproom and brewery. The City of Fort Walton Beach currently owns the property located at 139 Brooks...
Drop off Hurricane relief supplies in Okaloosa Co., deputies accepting supplies
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is asking for donations to help those impacted by Hurricane Ian. The OCSO will be sending 12 staff members to Charlotte County. Deputies will help with safety, traffic control and search and rescue. The emergency response team is also taking supplies to the areas affected […]
utv44.com
"Widespread sicknesses" circulating through Orange Beach City Schools
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WPMI) — Nearly 25% of students in the Orange Beach School System called in sick Wednesday. Now the middle and high schools are taking extra precautions to make sure students and staff are safe the rest of the week. Parents are alarmed over the number of students and faculty who are getting sick. We're told students started feeling sick after the homecoming dance last week.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WEAR
Okaloosa County deployed resources for Hurricane Ian
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- In support of the Hurricane Ian response, Okaloosa EMS delivered 55 total cylinders of oxygen to the Tallahassee staging area. Okaloosa EMS partnered with the Florida Department of Health to stage an Oxygen Generating System in the Fort Walton Beach Area. As the need for evacuations...
WEAR
First City Art Center's 16th Annual Pumpkin Patch
Get Ready for the First City Art Center’s 16th Annual Pumpkin Patch. First City Art Center’s 16th annual Glass and Ceramic Pumpkin Patch takes place on Saturday, Oct. 8 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Blue Wahoos Stadium in downtown Pensacola. The annual event is free to the public and gives attendees around 7,000 hand-blown glass and hand-thrown clay pumpkins to choose from and purchase.
utv44.com
Orange Beach flu outbreak prompts concerns from Baldwin County doctors
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — A flu outbreak in Orange Beach has led to hundreds of student absences, which are now raising concerns about an increase of influenza in Baldwin County. Roughly 252 Orange Beach City Schools students are out sick; about 21% of the school system's estimated population...
niceville.com
Veteran educator is new assistant principal of Destin Middle School
DESTIN, Fla. — Veteran educator Lisa Tucker has been named the assistant principal at Destin Middle School, the Okaloosa County School District has announced. The Okaloosa County School Board approved Tucker’s appointment at its September 12, 2022, school board meeting. Tucker has served in a variety of classroom...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WKRG
Smiles Behind The Shield: A surprise pep rally for the Daphne Police officer who changes students’ lives
DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Students and staff teamed up for one of our biggest Smiles Behind the Shield surprises yet. For this Smiles Behind the Shield Award, WKRG News 5 went to a pep rally at Daphne Middle School, but not even all of the students were in on this surprise.
Critical fire threat keeping firefighters busy in Baldwin Co.
While most folks are watching Hurricane Ian, fire officials have another concern closer to home. A fire weather watch remains in effect throughout the region over the next couple of days and that has firefighters on high alert.
Local firefighters head for South Florida
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – Hurricane Ian made landfall in Ft. Myers Thursday and local first responders are already on their way south to help victims. Several fire departments have formed a strike team to respond to the disaster. Panama City, Panama City Beach, Navarre, South Walton, and Lynn Haven are each contributing personnel. They […]
Santa Rosa Press Gazette
Homemakers Holiday Fair set Saturday
The 41st Annual Homemakers Holiday Fair will be held 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sat., Oct. 1 at the Santa Rosa County Auditorium, 4530 Spikes Way in Milton. There is no admission fee for this event. The Homemakers Holiday Fair features crafts made by local artisans, homemade soup, sandwiches...
getthecoast.com
Props Brewery proposes new location at the Fort Walton Beach Landing, includes 40-year lease
On Tuesday, September 27, 2022, the Fort Walton Beach City Council will hear a proposal from Props Brewery about relocating from their current location next to the Brooks Bridge, to the concrete slab that was once the home of the Emerald Coast Science Center at the Fort Walton Beach Landing Park.
WALA-TV FOX10
Gulf Coast Spotlight: The Golden Triangle in Baldwin County
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - On this Gulf Coast Spotlight, we explore one of the fastest growing parts of our viewing area: The Golden Triangle. Nathan Cox, the founder and CEO of 68Ventures joined us on Studio10 to discuss the conceptual plan for moving forward. If you click on the video...
WKRG
Pensacola contractor received $400K from 10 victims for work never completed over a two-year span
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — On Tuesday, the Escambia County Contractor Board heard 10 more complaints against Matthew Banks of Banks Construction. According to the 10 victims, Banks has received $400,000 over a span of two years and never completed the work. On November 20, 2020, Alice Bennett and...
Gulf Shores residents prepare for Hurricane Ian just in case
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — The weather can change at any moment. and it’s important to have a plan to get you through a storm. Grant Brown with the City of Gulf Shores says now is the time to prepare, even if your area looks to be in the clear from Hurricane Ian. “People who […]
Comments / 0