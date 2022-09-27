ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — José Suarez lost a perfect game and the lead in the seventh inning Saturday night before the surging Los Angeles Angels rallied for a 3-2 victory over the Texas Rangers. Livan Soto had three hits, drove in a run and scored the go-ahead run for the Angels, who have won six straight to tie a season high. Shohei Ohtani extended his hitting streak to 16 games with a base hit in the eighth inning. Nathaniel Lowe had a two-run homer in the seventh as the Rangers dropped their fourth straight.

