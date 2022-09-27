Read full article on original website
Capitol attack officer Fanone hits out at ‘weasel’ McCarthy in startling interview
In an extraordinarily candid and profane interview with Rolling Stone, Michael Fanone – the former Washington police officer who was seriously hurt at the US Capitol during the January 6 attack – called the Republican House leader, potentially the next speaker, a “fucking weasel bitch”. Fanone...
Biden has tried to rebuild the refugee system. This year will test that
President Biden has again set an ambitious goal for welcoming 125,000 refugees into the U.S. this fiscal year, a benchmark that would require processing about 100,000 more people than last year. The Biden administration has sought to be a foil to his predecessor when it comes to refugees after then-President...
U.S. Senate race: Republican, minor party candidates hoping to unseat incumbent Wyden
Four candidates will be on the November ballots that will decide the 2022 race to represent Oregon in the U.S. Senate. The contest pits incumbent Sen. Ron Wyden, a Democrat, against Republican Jo Rae Perkins and candidates from two minor parties: Chris Henry running for the Oregon Progressive Party and Dan Pulju running for the Pacific Green Party.
