Lauderhill, FL

WSVN-TV

Miami-Dade, Broward and Monroe schools to reopen Friday

(WSVN) - School districts across South Florida are expected to reopen Friday following a brief closure due to Hurricane Ian. On Thursday, school districts in Miami-Dade, Broward and Monroe all announced that classes, operations and after-school activities will resume Friday. Districts shut their doors Wednesday and Thursday as a precaution...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Several injuried in Miami Beach due to rough surf, king tides

Water surges swept people off of the sidewalk in Miami Beach. Rough surfs combined with king tides were the result of the massive wave that injured some people at South Point Park, Friday afternoon. Police closed off an area of the park as they investigated the scene. According to Miami...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
NBC Miami

Cross-Dressing Serial Shoplifter Behind Bars in Broward: Police

A Miami Gardens man, who sometimes dresses as a woman to shoplift, is looking at a growing list of charges after being suspected of grand theft at stores from Miami to Altamonte Springs, court records show. According to several arrest reports, Jamarian Ashford Brooks, who turned 20 Wednesday, entered a...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Tornado touches down in several Broward County neighborhoods

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A tornado passed through several residential areas as Hurricane Ian churned offshore. Tuesday night, a Pembroke Pines neighborhood was barely damaged when the tornado passed by. Gill lives in the neighborhood near Pasadena Elementary and said around 7:30 p.m., he received a tornado alert on...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
southdadenewsleader.com

Florida City Welcomes Solimar Apartments

Last Friday, September 23, Florida City held its grand opening for their newest affordable housing venture: Solimar Apartments. Being invited to the ribbon cutting on-site at 825 NW 5th Avenue, the event celebrated the arrival of 180 newly constructed units to the city, with rents ranging from $575 to $1,583 for one-bedroom, two-bedroom, and three-
FLORIDA CITY, FL
WSVN-TV

1 dead in car crash in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a deadly traffic incident in Pompano Beach. A driver hit a pedestrian near North Dixie Highway and East Sample Road, just after 4 p.m., Wednesday. The pedestrian died. The driver is cooperating with authorities. Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved....
POMPANO BEACH, FL
southbeachtopchefs.com

Hurricane Ian Comfort Food – Take Out and Delivery Options

This week, make sure to shelter in place with your favorite comfort food. Whether you’re taking in evacuees or don’t want to leave your house, plenty of take-out and delivery options are available from South Miami to West Palm Beach. Check out the list below for some of our favorite places to get your comfort food fix.
SOUTH MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

In restaurant news: Fat Boyz Barbecue opens in Deerfield Beach, Ford’s Garage Wellington runs out of gas

Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Plant Pizza, Cooper City Specializing in all-vegan, brick-oven pies and lentil-based pastas, this New York-style pizzeria from owner Samuel ...
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Tornadoes leave extensive damage behind in Cooper City

COOPER CITY, Fla. – Several streets, neighborhoods and local businesses in Cooper City sustained extensive damage Tuesday night, and the damage is continuing Wednesday as Hurricane Ian draws closer to a Category 5 storm. The outer bands of Hurricane Ian left streets completely flooded and some roads blocked as...
COOPER CITY, FL
WSVN-TV

2 killed in shooting at Fort Lauderdale apartment complex

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a shooting that left two people dead at an apartment complex in Fort Lauderdale. Fort Lauderdale Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the shooting near Northwest Fifth Street and 14th Terrace, at around 7:30 p.m., Thursday. Investigators have...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WSVN-TV

Broward County mayor speaks on Hurricane Ian impacts

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward County officials made an announcement as Hurricane Ian made landfall. Mayor Michael Udine announced many important closures, clean-ups and changes in the South Florida county, as severe storms affected the area, Wednesday. Parts of Florida have already felt the effects of the tropical weather...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Power outages throughout South Florida due to Hurricane Ian

(WSVN) - Hurricane Ian is causing some power problems in South Florida. Strong winds downed power lines, mostly from Tuesday night’s storms. In Miami-Dade, 11,390 people still do not have power, Wednesday. In Broward, 6,740 people still don’t have power. In Monroe, 579 people remain without power. In...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL

