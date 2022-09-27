Read full article on original website
WSVN-TV
Several injured, hospitalized in Miami Beach due to ocean surge at South Pointe Park
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A massive wave whipped across the sidewalk, near South Pointe Park, injuring several people in Miami Beach. Miami Beach Fire Rescue raised two red flags for a high surf advisory until 8 p.m. warning the public that it’s not safe to go into the water, Friday.
WSVN-TV
Feeding South Florida prepares food and supplies to send to Southwest Florida
PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews at non-profit organization Feeding South Florida have been working at their facility since Hurricane Ian hit Southwest Florida in order to get supplies together and send them to the areas that were affected the hardest. Two truckloads full of supplies headed to Southwest Florida,...
WSVN-TV
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue’s Urban Search and Rescue Team prepare supplies at RSW Airport in Fort Myers
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews from the Miami-Dade Urban Search and Rescue Team arrived at Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) in Fort Myers to prep supplies as they make their way to areas that experienced the most destruction caused by Hurricane Ian. The team left from their headquarters in...
WSVN-TV
Miami-Dade, Broward and Monroe schools to reopen Friday
(WSVN) - School districts across South Florida are expected to reopen Friday following a brief closure due to Hurricane Ian. On Thursday, school districts in Miami-Dade, Broward and Monroe all announced that classes, operations and after-school activities will resume Friday. Districts shut their doors Wednesday and Thursday as a precaution...
WSVN-TV
Several injuried in Miami Beach due to rough surf, king tides
Water surges swept people off of the sidewalk in Miami Beach. Rough surfs combined with king tides were the result of the massive wave that injured some people at South Point Park, Friday afternoon. Police closed off an area of the park as they investigated the scene. According to Miami...
NBC Miami
Cross-Dressing Serial Shoplifter Behind Bars in Broward: Police
A Miami Gardens man, who sometimes dresses as a woman to shoplift, is looking at a growing list of charges after being suspected of grand theft at stores from Miami to Altamonte Springs, court records show. According to several arrest reports, Jamarian Ashford Brooks, who turned 20 Wednesday, entered a...
WSVN-TV
South Florida rescue teams mobilize to assist areas ravaged by Hurricane Ian
DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - First responders have headed out to help storm stricken parts of the state where residents are barely beginning to put their lives back together. Rescue teams have been dropping into areas that can’t be accessed right now after Hurricane Ian hit the west coast of Florida.
850wftl.com
Tornado displaces Kings Point residents, flips planes at Broward airport
(DELRAY BEACH, FL)- A night of wild weather triggered by the outer bands of Hurricane Ian injured 2 people, damaged cars and buildings, knocked out power for thousands and left at least 35 people homeless. At around 7:30 PM Tuesday the first of several tornado warnings were issued by the...
WSVN-TV
Tornado touches down in several Broward County neighborhoods
PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A tornado passed through several residential areas as Hurricane Ian churned offshore. Tuesday night, a Pembroke Pines neighborhood was barely damaged when the tornado passed by. Gill lives in the neighborhood near Pasadena Elementary and said around 7:30 p.m., he received a tornado alert on...
southdadenewsleader.com
Florida City Welcomes Solimar Apartments
Last Friday, September 23, Florida City held its grand opening for their newest affordable housing venture: Solimar Apartments. Being invited to the ribbon cutting on-site at 825 NW 5th Avenue, the event celebrated the arrival of 180 newly constructed units to the city, with rents ranging from $575 to $1,583 for one-bedroom, two-bedroom, and three-
WSVN-TV
Outer bands of Hurricane Ian leave hefty clean up for Miami-Dade residents
MIAMI SHORES, FLA. (WSVN) - Strong gusts spawned by the outer bands of Ian as the center of the storm passed by South Florida in the Gulf overnight, still left lots of damage to clean up. Residents experienced some wicked weather, Tuesday night, as the outer bands of Ian left...
WSVN-TV
King tides recede in South Florida causing minor flooding in Broward, Miami-Dade
Weather brought on by Hurricane Ian coincided with king tides in South Florida. As the natural disaster makes landfall, the tidal effects are expected to cause more flooding in Fort Lauderdale, Wednesday. Residents of the area said they are used to flooding caused by high tides. Water levels were higher...
WSVN-TV
1 dead in car crash in Pompano Beach
POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a deadly traffic incident in Pompano Beach. A driver hit a pedestrian near North Dixie Highway and East Sample Road, just after 4 p.m., Wednesday. The pedestrian died. The driver is cooperating with authorities. Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved....
southbeachtopchefs.com
Hurricane Ian Comfort Food – Take Out and Delivery Options
This week, make sure to shelter in place with your favorite comfort food. Whether you’re taking in evacuees or don’t want to leave your house, plenty of take-out and delivery options are available from South Miami to West Palm Beach. Check out the list below for some of our favorite places to get your comfort food fix.
Hurricane Ian: Palm Beach County avoided the worst; Southwest Florida's lives were upended
While Palm Beach County prepared to return to normal Thursday, much of Florida struggled to recover from what could prove to be the most deadly and devastating storm in state history. Officials blamed Hurricane Ian, which finally exited the state Thursday, for at least a dozen fatalities. Millions remained without...
In restaurant news: Fat Boyz Barbecue opens in Deerfield Beach, Ford’s Garage Wellington runs out of gas
Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Plant Pizza, Cooper City Specializing in all-vegan, brick-oven pies and lentil-based pastas, this New York-style pizzeria from owner Samuel ...
Click10.com
Tornadoes leave extensive damage behind in Cooper City
COOPER CITY, Fla. – Several streets, neighborhoods and local businesses in Cooper City sustained extensive damage Tuesday night, and the damage is continuing Wednesday as Hurricane Ian draws closer to a Category 5 storm. The outer bands of Hurricane Ian left streets completely flooded and some roads blocked as...
WSVN-TV
2 killed in shooting at Fort Lauderdale apartment complex
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a shooting that left two people dead at an apartment complex in Fort Lauderdale. Fort Lauderdale Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the shooting near Northwest Fifth Street and 14th Terrace, at around 7:30 p.m., Thursday. Investigators have...
WSVN-TV
Broward County mayor speaks on Hurricane Ian impacts
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward County officials made an announcement as Hurricane Ian made landfall. Mayor Michael Udine announced many important closures, clean-ups and changes in the South Florida county, as severe storms affected the area, Wednesday. Parts of Florida have already felt the effects of the tropical weather...
WSVN-TV
Power outages throughout South Florida due to Hurricane Ian
(WSVN) - Hurricane Ian is causing some power problems in South Florida. Strong winds downed power lines, mostly from Tuesday night’s storms. In Miami-Dade, 11,390 people still do not have power, Wednesday. In Broward, 6,740 people still don’t have power. In Monroe, 579 people remain without power. In...
