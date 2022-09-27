Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Terrell Owens Thinks NFL Team Made Mistake At Quarterback
Terrell Owens has never been afraid to speak his mind on something and that held true again on Wednesday. The former NFL wide receiver joined Josina Anderson and Fred Smoot on a podcast titled "The Crew" and said that the Washington Commanders should've traded for Jimmy Garoppolo over Carson Wentz.
thecomeback.com
NFL reveals surprising truth in Tua Tagovailoa concussion investigation
During Sunday afternoon’s game between the Buffalo Bills and the Miami Dolphins, Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered an apparent head injury and appeared to be woozy as he headed to the sideline. Despite his apparent dizziness, Tagovailoa passed the concussion protocol and was allowed to return to the game, leading to a joint investigation as to whether or not concussion protocols were correctly followed. In a somewhat surprising turn of events, it looks like they were.
Yardbarker
Bills snag former All Pro in move Josh Allen will love
With their secondary looking like an infirmary at the moment, the Buffalo Bills have decided to make a move to shore up the group ahead of Week 4’s game on the road against Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. According to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, the Bills are in the process of inking three-time All Pro cornerback Xavier Rhodes to a deal.
Giants Cut Running Back After Monday Night's Loss
Following their loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night, the New York Giants made a couple of roster moves Tuesday. Reserve running back Antonio Williams was waived, and linebacker Charles Wiley was released from the practice squad. Williams played in the Giants' last two games after being inactive in the season opener.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Patriots players on Tua Tagovailoa injury: "Dude should not have been playing"
FOXBORO - Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was wheeled off the field on a stretcher and hospitalized after suffering head and neck injuries on Thursday Night Football against the Cincinnati Bengals. As CBS Miami reported, Tagovailoa appeared to suffer a concussion during last Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills when he stumbled after having his head hit the turf. But he still made the start Thursday night despite being listed as questionable with back and ankle injuries.The Dolphins said he was conscious with movement in his extremities after being taken to a hospital. He was expected to be discharged and fly...
thecomeback.com
College football world reacts to hilarious unsportsmanlike penalty
Football is a physical, high-contact sport where it’s easy for tempers to flare and emotions to fly. As a result, unsportsmanlike conduct penalties happen pretty frequently as players taunt each other, celebrate too hard, or get a little physical after the whistle. But one BYU Cougars player got flagged for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for a pretty unique reason during Thursday night’s game against the Utah State Aggies.
NFL Fans Rush to Terry Bradshaw’s Defense After Sunday’s Broadcast Struggles
Terry Bradshaw is nothing short of an NFL icon. Drafted by the Steelers in 1970, Bradshaw played 14 seasons with Pittsburgh, winning four Super Bowl titles and leaving multiple broken records in his wake. To say he had a successful career as a player would be an understatement, and he only continued to add to his incredible legacy when it was done.
Bills at Ravens: Wednesday injury reports
OL Ryan Bates (concussion) CB Christian Benford (hand) OL Dion Dawkins (illness) DT Jordan Phillips (hamstring) TE Dawson Knox (back/hip) CB Cam Lewis (forearm/knee) Notes: Oliver, Settle were both injured in Week 1. … Davis was a late scratch in Week 2 but played last week. … Poyer did not play in Week 3.
IN THIS ARTICLE
thecomeback.com
Former Packers quarterback hilariously trolls Aaron Rodgers
Former Green Bay Packers quarterback Matt Flynn had one of the best statistical games in the history of the NFL in Week 17 of the 2011-12 NFL season. His former teammate Aaron Rodgers revealed some very intriguing information about Flynn’s career-best performance. Rodgers discussed Flynn’s performance on Tuesday during...
thecomeback.com
Everyone’s making the same joke about Christian McCaffrey
It’s no secret that Carolina Panthers star running back Christian McCaffrey has spent a lot of time on the injury report throughout his NFL career. That’s especially true recently as he has appeared in just 10 games throughout the previous two seasons. And it looks like there’s a chance he’s sidelined again.
Ravens Announce Major Addition Before Big Game vs. Bills
The Baltimore Ravens are set to have one of their recently signed players suit up on Sunday against the Buffalo Bills. Jason Pierre-Paul, who signed with the Ravens earlier this week, is officially practicing with his new teammates. The team released a video to their Twitter account on Wednesday afternoon to show how he's doing.
NFL Fans Furious About Amazon Prime’s Thursday Night Football Broadcast… Again
Another week of NFL Thursday Night Football on Amazon Prime, and… fans are still having issues with their broadcast quality. From buffering to audio desyncing and more. It’s enough to make you think it might not just be the internet quality of the folks watching at home. If...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
After Week 3 of NFL season, supercomputer sees teams closing gap to Bills in AFC
Did you get a chance to watch the NFL Red Zone on Sunday for the 1 p.m. EDT kickoffs?. If you did, what you saw was chaos, comebacks all over the shop, and some dominant showings by some of the National Football League’s new elite teams. I saw new...
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa transported to hospital with head, neck injuries
MIAMI - Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa had to be put on a stretcher and wheeled off the field Thursday night in the game against the Cincinnati Bengals.Despite being banged up in Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Tagovailoa was listed as active for Thursday night.Tagovailoa was chased down and sacked by Josh Tupou with about six minutes left in the first half. He remained down for more than seven minutes before being loaded on a backboard, stabilized and removed via stretcher.He was announced as out with head and neck injuries.Dolphins players gathered around as he was rolled off the field and the crowd chanted "Tua! Tua!."The 24-year-old Tagovailoa was suffering from a sore back before the game.He was replaced in the game by Teddy Bridgewater.Tagovailoa was evaluated in the locker room and then transported to a local medical facility for further evaluation. The Miami Dolphins tweeted: Tagovailoa was questionable all week with a sore back and ankle. Click here to see how the Twitterverse reacted to Tua's injury on Thursday night:
Colts owner reveals when Seahawks might be sold
The Denver Broncos were the most recent NFL team to undergo a sale. Current Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay thinks the Seattle Seahawks will be next up on the block. Irsay spoke with Bloomberg for their “Business of Sports” show. The Colts owner said he envisions the Seahawks being sold some time in 2024.
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to Brett Favre’s latest charity theft
NFL legendary quarterback Brett Favre is in legal jeopardy for his role in the mass embezzlement of Mississippi state welfare funds to fund a volleyball arena and football facility at his alma mater, Southern Miss. University. Favre’s own shady text messages link him to the scheme, in which he jokes...
Chiefs Star Responds To ‘Disturbing Language’ At Matt Ryan Report
Had Chris Jones not flapped his gums at Matt Ryan in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game at Lucas Oil Stadium, the Chiefs might have left Indianapolis with a Week 3 win. A late-game, third-down sack of Ryan seemed like it was going to seal a road win for Kansas City, but an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on Jones extended Indianapolis’ drive. Ryan and company took full advantage of Jones’ slip-up by scoring the go-ahead touchdown and the Colts ultimately held on for their first win of the 2022 NFL season.
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to troubling Michael Thomas news
The past couple of seasons, New Orleans Saints star wide receiver Michael Thomas has certainly not had the best luck with his health. And it looks like the former NFL Offensive Player of the Year is having some injury trouble once again. New Orleans head coach Dennis Allen told reporters...
Comments / 4