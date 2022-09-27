MIAMI - Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa had to be put on a stretcher and wheeled off the field Thursday night in the game against the Cincinnati Bengals.Despite being banged up in Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Tagovailoa was listed as active for Thursday night.Tagovailoa was chased down and sacked by Josh Tupou with about six minutes left in the first half. He remained down for more than seven minutes before being loaded on a backboard, stabilized and removed via stretcher.He was announced as out with head and neck injuries.Dolphins players gathered around as he was rolled off the field and the crowd chanted "Tua! Tua!."The 24-year-old Tagovailoa was suffering from a sore back before the game.He was replaced in the game by Teddy Bridgewater.Tagovailoa was evaluated in the locker room and then transported to a local medical facility for further evaluation. The Miami Dolphins tweeted: Tagovailoa was questionable all week with a sore back and ankle. Click here to see how the Twitterverse reacted to Tua's injury on Thursday night:

