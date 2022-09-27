ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Sean McVay Wife Photo

The Los Angeles Rams are off to a decent start to the 2022 regular season. Sean McVay's team is 2-1 on the year, though the reigning Super Bowl champions haven't played extremely well yet. The Rams will look to get going this weekend against the San Francisco 49ers. Los Angeles...
The Spun

Look: Texas Residents Are Not Happy With Troy Aikman

Troy Aikman has been a hero in Dallas for decades. But during a recent interview with WFAA ahead of this week's Monday Night Football matchup between the Cowboys and Giants, Aikman upset quite a few local Texans. When asked to pick between Texas-born "Whataburger" and the West Coast's "In-N-Out," Aikman...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Look: Football World Reacts To Deion Sanders Unhappy News

Deion Sanders isn't happy with what he believes is a "double standard" surrounding his head coaching rumors. The Jackson State head coach has been linked to some prominent job openings, including Nebraska and Georgia Tech. Others believe Sanders could end up at a not-currently-vacant SEC school, too. But while Sanders...
JACKSON, MS
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
People

Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Celebrates 'Football Is Back' By Sharing Her and Sterling's Outfits

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes will welcome a baby brother for 18-month-old daughter Sterling Skye early next year Patrick Mahomes's wife and daughter are serious about their game-day fashion. The family celebrated the first Sunday of the NFL season with Patrick taking the field for the Kansas City Chiefs and his wife and 18-month-old daughter, Sterling Skye, cheering him on. Brittany Mahomes, who is currently pregnant with the couple's second baby, shared some photos cradling her bump in a mustard-colored maxi dress with a white, short-sleeved button down over it...
The Spun

Look: Joe Burrow's Girlfriend Has 4-Word Reaction To Bengals First Win

The Cincinnati Bengals got off to a rough start to the season, losing to the Pittsburgh Steelers and Dallas Cowboys in the first two weeks. Months after making the Super Bowl, the Bengals looked lost. That's nothing a game against the New York Jets couldn't fix, though. Cincinnati found its first win of the season over the Jets in dominant fashion.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Terrell Owens Thinks NFL Team Made Mistake At Quarterback

Terrell Owens has never been afraid to speak his mind on something and that held true again on Wednesday. The former NFL wide receiver joined Josina Anderson and Fred Smoot on a podcast titled "The Crew" and said that the Washington Commanders should've traded for Jimmy Garoppolo over Carson Wentz.
WASHINGTON, DC
ClutchPoints

Derek Jeter’s perfect 1-word reaction to Aaron Judge tying Roger Maris’ AL record

Derek Jeter is still relatively new to social media, but his Twitter account came into the picture just in time for him to virtually enjoy the discussions about the barrage of home runs New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge is having in the 2022 MLB season. Jeter even had the perfect reaction to Judge finally tying the record of another Yankees great Wednesday night at Rogers Centre in Canada.
The Spun

NBA Player Says Cheerleader Was Fired After Sleeping With Him

The recent one-year suspension for Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka has ignited deeper conversations about the private relationships that NBA players have - often with other NBA personnel. One NBA player opening up about his own experiences is former NBA champion Nick Young. Appearing on VladTV, Young recounted an...
thecomeback.com

NFL reveals surprising truth in Tua Tagovailoa concussion investigation

During Sunday afternoon’s game between the Buffalo Bills and the Miami Dolphins, Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered an apparent head injury and appeared to be woozy as he headed to the sideline. Despite his apparent dizziness, Tagovailoa passed the concussion protocol and was allowed to return to the game, leading to a joint investigation as to whether or not concussion protocols were correctly followed. In a somewhat surprising turn of events, it looks like they were.
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Disappointing Eli Manning News

During this week's edition of Manningcast, Eli Manning made a funny remark about Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson. When discussing the Broncos' recent win over the 49ers, Manning said Denver should've gave punter Corliss Waitman the contract that Wilson got this offseason. "They should've paid that punter $235 million instead...
DENVER, CO

