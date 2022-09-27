Read full article on original website
Related
Look: NFL World Reacts To Sean McVay Wife Photo
The Los Angeles Rams are off to a decent start to the 2022 regular season. Sean McVay's team is 2-1 on the year, though the reigning Super Bowl champions haven't played extremely well yet. The Rams will look to get going this weekend against the San Francisco 49ers. Los Angeles...
Look: Texas Residents Are Not Happy With Troy Aikman
Troy Aikman has been a hero in Dallas for decades. But during a recent interview with WFAA ahead of this week's Monday Night Football matchup between the Cowboys and Giants, Aikman upset quite a few local Texans. When asked to pick between Texas-born "Whataburger" and the West Coast's "In-N-Out," Aikman...
Look: Football World Reacts To Deion Sanders Unhappy News
Deion Sanders isn't happy with what he believes is a "double standard" surrounding his head coaching rumors. The Jackson State head coach has been linked to some prominent job openings, including Nebraska and Georgia Tech. Others believe Sanders could end up at a not-currently-vacant SEC school, too. But while Sanders...
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Celebrates 'Football Is Back' By Sharing Her and Sterling's Outfits
Brittany and Patrick Mahomes will welcome a baby brother for 18-month-old daughter Sterling Skye early next year Patrick Mahomes's wife and daughter are serious about their game-day fashion. The family celebrated the first Sunday of the NFL season with Patrick taking the field for the Kansas City Chiefs and his wife and 18-month-old daughter, Sterling Skye, cheering him on. Brittany Mahomes, who is currently pregnant with the couple's second baby, shared some photos cradling her bump in a mustard-colored maxi dress with a white, short-sleeved button down over it...
Look: Joe Burrow's Girlfriend Has 4-Word Reaction To Bengals First Win
The Cincinnati Bengals got off to a rough start to the season, losing to the Pittsburgh Steelers and Dallas Cowboys in the first two weeks. Months after making the Super Bowl, the Bengals looked lost. That's nothing a game against the New York Jets couldn't fix, though. Cincinnati found its first win of the season over the Jets in dominant fashion.
Tom Brady evacuated from Tampa with his children amid Hurricane Ian
Now that it is confirmed that Hurricane Ian will land in Tampa, Florida, Tom Brady decided to take his kids to Miami. According to sources close to the athlete, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback took 9-year-old daughter Vivian Lake, son Benjamin Rein, and John “Jack” Edward, 15, to...
Terrell Owens Thinks NFL Team Made Mistake At Quarterback
Terrell Owens has never been afraid to speak his mind on something and that held true again on Wednesday. The former NFL wide receiver joined Josina Anderson and Fred Smoot on a podcast titled "The Crew" and said that the Washington Commanders should've traded for Jimmy Garoppolo over Carson Wentz.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Fans Rush to Terry Bradshaw’s Defense After Sunday’s Broadcast Struggles
Terry Bradshaw is nothing short of an NFL icon. Drafted by the Steelers in 1970, Bradshaw played 14 seasons with Pittsburgh, winning four Super Bowl titles and leaving multiple broken records in his wake. To say he had a successful career as a player would be an understatement, and he only continued to add to his incredible legacy when it was done.
Raiders Fans Brawl: One Guy Beat Up Two Men and a Woman
VIDEO: Raiders fans brawled at the Chargers game.
Derek Jeter’s perfect 1-word reaction to Aaron Judge tying Roger Maris’ AL record
Derek Jeter is still relatively new to social media, but his Twitter account came into the picture just in time for him to virtually enjoy the discussions about the barrage of home runs New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge is having in the 2022 MLB season. Jeter even had the perfect reaction to Judge finally tying the record of another Yankees great Wednesday night at Rogers Centre in Canada.
MLB・
NBA Player Says Cheerleader Was Fired After Sleeping With Him
The recent one-year suspension for Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka has ignited deeper conversations about the private relationships that NBA players have - often with other NBA personnel. One NBA player opening up about his own experiences is former NBA champion Nick Young. Appearing on VladTV, Young recounted an...
NBA・
Malika Andrews Is Getting Hate On Twitter For Bringing Up New Celtics Coach’s Arrest History
The Ime Udoka situation has everyone up in arms, and ESPN host Malika Andrews is back in the hot seat. First, it was when she had a spat with Stephen A. Smith over protecting the woman involved in the affair, and now it’s because she brought up the past of Joe Mazzulla. Mazzulla is the […]
epicstream.com
Tom Brady Announcing Retirement Again After 2022 NFL Season? Gisele Bundchen, Football Quarterback Reportedly Looking At $600 Million Divorce
NFL star Tom Brady spent some time off with Gisele Bundchen and their kids at an ultra-private report in the Bahamas in an attempt to save their crumbling marriage, a new report claimed. Gisele Bundchen Still Angry Over Tom Brady’s Un-Retirement?. Sources told Star Magazine, in its latest edition,...
thecomeback.com
NFL reveals surprising truth in Tua Tagovailoa concussion investigation
During Sunday afternoon’s game between the Buffalo Bills and the Miami Dolphins, Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered an apparent head injury and appeared to be woozy as he headed to the sideline. Despite his apparent dizziness, Tagovailoa passed the concussion protocol and was allowed to return to the game, leading to a joint investigation as to whether or not concussion protocols were correctly followed. In a somewhat surprising turn of events, it looks like they were.
Look: NFL World Reacts To Disappointing Eli Manning News
During this week's edition of Manningcast, Eli Manning made a funny remark about Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson. When discussing the Broncos' recent win over the 49ers, Manning said Denver should've gave punter Corliss Waitman the contract that Wilson got this offseason. "They should've paid that punter $235 million instead...
NFL Fans Furious About Amazon Prime’s Thursday Night Football Broadcast… Again
Another week of NFL Thursday Night Football on Amazon Prime, and… fans are still having issues with their broadcast quality. From buffering to audio desyncing and more. It’s enough to make you think it might not just be the internet quality of the folks watching at home. If...
Everyone Is Saying The Same Thing About Aaron Judge's Mom Tonight
New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge is still chasing history as he attempts to tie the franchise record in home runs. Judge hit home run No. 60 a week ago today, but hasn't been able to get to 61 - which would tie him with Roger Maris for the most in Yankees history.
Aaron Judge 61st HR: Fox Sports' Sara Walsh not happy her Blue Jays coach husband gave away lucrative ball
Aaron Judge's 61st home run ball was bound to be a highly lucrative collector's item. Unfortunately for the fans/collectors/prospective auctioneers in the stands at the Toronto Blue Jays' Roger Centre, a clashing of gloves caused the ball to land in the Toronto bullpen. At that point, only a few people...
MLB・
Comments / 2