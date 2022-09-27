Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Coastal Flood Statement issued for Coastal Broward County, Coastal Miami Dade County by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-02 10:17:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-02 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Target Area: Coastal Broward County; Coastal Miami Dade County; Coastal Palm Beach County COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Isolated minor coastal flooding. * WHERE...Coastal Palm Beach, Coastal Broward and Coastal Miami- Dade Counties. * WHEN...Through 8PM this evening. * IMPACTS...Some water on low lying roads and property. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Next high tide for Government Cut is 2:39 PM EDT and the next high tide for Lake Worth is 2:00 PM EDT.
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for DeSoto by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-02 10:01:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-03 01:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 645 PM EDT. Target Area: DeSoto The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Alafia River At Lithia affecting Hillsborough County. Manatee River Near Myakka Head at SR 64 affecting Manatee County. Myakka River At Myakka River State Park affecting Sarasota County. Peace River At Zolfo Springs at SR 17 affecting Hardee County. Peace River At Arcadia at SR 70 affecting DeSoto County. Peace River At Bartow affecting Polk County. Horse Creek Near Arcadia at SR 72 affecting DeSoto County. The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Florida Little Manatee River At Wimauma at US 301 affecting Hillsborough County. For the Alafia...including Lithia , Riverview near US 301...Moderate flooding is forecast. For the Little Manatee...including Wimauma at US 301...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Myakka...including Myakka River State Park...Major flooding is forecast. For the Peace...including Bartow, Zolfo Springs at SR 17, Arcadia at SR 70...Major flooding is forecast. For the Horse Creek...including Arcadia at SR 72...Major flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record. * WHERE...Horse Creek Near Arcadia at SR 72. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 17.7 feet, Flooding affects over 100 homes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM EDT Sunday the stage was 17.7 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:30 AM EDT Sunday was 18.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 14.1 feet Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 17.8 feet on 06/27/1992. - https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (8 am EDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Horse Creek Arcadia at SR 7 12.0 17.7 Sun 9 am 16.3 14.8 14.1 13.4 12.6
weather.gov
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Monroe Upper Keys by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-02 08:59:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-03 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Monroe Upper Keys COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT MONDAY COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Saltwater flooding. Water levels have risen this morning, reaching and exceeding advisory criteria. Little relief expected this afternoon and evening. * WHERE...Upper Florida Keys. * WHEN...Until 6 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Saltwater flooding of low elevation streets and lots is expected. Some storm drains will overflow, and some seawalls and docks will be overtopped. Boaters can expect less clearance under fixed bridges. Motorists should remember that persistent puddles around the times of high tide are almost certain to contain a mix of saltwater.
Comments / 0