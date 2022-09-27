Read full article on original website
Bret Hart Appearing With FTR At Big Time Wrestling This Month
Bret Hart is set to manage FTR for an appearance at Big Time Wrestling this month. PWInsider reports that the WWE Hall of Famer will walk the AEW team to the ring at BTW’s October 22nd event in Brooklyn, New York. FTR are facing Jay Lethal and Homicide at the show.
411’s WWE SmackDown LowDown Report: 10.01.22 – Imperium Talks Donnybrook Match, and Drew McIntyre Warns Karrion Kross
-I just watched Pitt lose to one of the worst teams in College Football. Not in a good mood at the moment. Let’s get to it!. -Jackie Redmond welcomes us to the show and is joined by Matt Camp. Paul Rosenberg will be joining the show later. -Headlines: Owens,...
Advertised Talents For This Weekend’s WWE Live Events
WWE has an updated list of talents for this weekend’s live events. PWInsider reports that Saturday’s live event in Regina, Saskatchewan has Natalya, Drew McIntyre, Shinsuke Nakamura, New Day and Sami Zayn advertised. Meanwhile, the Saturday live event in Bismarck, North Dakota is advertising Matt Riddle vs. Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, Austin Theory and Bianca Belair for the show.
NJPW Royal Quest II Night 1 Full Results 10.01.2022: Heavyweight Tag Team Title & More
The initial night of Royal Quest II was held live on October 1, 2022 by New Japan Pro-Wrestling in London, England. The presentation will be accessible for VOD in the future on NJPW World, but you can find complete results (per Callum Wiggins) and some highlights below. *Gabriel Kidd def....
Another Match and Segment Set For Monday’s WWE RAW
WWE has announced a match and segment for this Monday’s episode of RAW, which happens in St. Paul, Minnesota. AJ Styles and Rey Mysterio will team up against The Judgment Day’s Finn Balor & Damian Priest. Meanwhile Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle will have a face-to-face meeting. The updated lineup includes:
Hall’s WWE Smackdown Review 9.30.22
Location: Canada Life Centre, Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. We are eight days away from Extreme Rules and the card is mostly set. There are enough matches ready to go for the show but it wouldn’t surprise me to see a little more added this week. That isn’t a bad thing as there is no major match just yet, but that leaves some ground to be covered. Let’s get to it.
Bayley On Who She’d Want To Join Damage CTRL For a WarGames Team
Survivor Series will have two WarGames matches, and Bayley has picked her dream team for if Damage CTRL ends up in the cage. Bayley spoke with WWE Germany’s Die Woche for a new interview and talked about potentially being in the women’s WarGames match at the November PPV. You can check out some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:
Extreme Rules Contract Signing Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw
WWE has added a contract signing to next week’s episode of Raw. It was announced on Smackdown that Bianca Belair and Bayley will sign the contract for their Raw Women’s Championship Ladder Match at Extreme Rules on Monday’s show. The updated lineup for Raw is:. * Braun...
Note On Original Plans For AEW Dynamite Before Hurricane Ian
A new report has details on some of the plans that had to be changed for AEW Dynamite due to Hurricane Ian. As previously reported, the company had to change up some of its plans due to Swerve Strickland and Samoa Joe not being able to make it to the show. The WON adds that Jake Hager was another name that was intended to be at the taping but was unable to attend, as was visible on TV since he wasn’t with the Jericho Appreciation Society for their segment.
Sean Waltman On Billy Gunn’s Status For DX Reunion, If He’s Interested In Backstage Role in WWE
Billy Gunn is not currently advertised for WWE’s DX Reunion on Raw next month, but Sean Waltman doesn’t think it’s impossible that he shows up. The 25th anniversary reunion of the group is set to take place on the October 10th episode of Raw with Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Road Dogg and X-Pac all advertised to appear.
Ricky Steamboat’s In-Ring Return Officially Announced
Ricky Steamboat is making his in-ring return at Big Time Wrestling next month. and the details of the match have been revealed. Big Time Wrestling has announced that the WWE Hall of Famer will team with FTR against Jay Lethal, Brock Anderson & a mystery partner at the November 27th event.
Road Dogg on How John Cena Handled Losing to Kevin Federline
– During a recent edition of his Oh You Didn’t Know podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg discussed the match between John Cena and Kevin Federline, aka K-Fed, on the January 1, 2007 edition of Monday Night Raw. Below are some highlights WrestlingInc.com):. Road Dogg on Kevin Federline...
Jade Cargill Appears At Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship Event
Jade Cargill was in the corner of Bare Knuckle Fighting Champion Lorenzo Hunt at last night’s BKFC event. The AEW TBS Champion walked Hunt to the ring at BKFC 30 for his fight with Quentin Henry. You can see a clip of the walkout below. Hunt defeated Henry to...
Wrestling Icon Antonio Inoki Passes Away At 79
A giant of the wrestling world has left us as Antonio Inoki, the Japanese icon who helped transform the industry, has reportedly passed away. Yahoo Japan reports that the wrestling legend died at his home on Friday (Saturday morning in Japan) at the age of 79. Details regarding his passing were not reported, though Inoki had been in poor health for quote some time.
All-Atlantic Title Match Set For AEW Battle of the Belts IV
PAC will defend the AEW All-Atlantic Championship at AEW Battle of the Belts IV next Friday. It was announced on tonight’s Rampage that PAC will defend his title against Trent Barette on next week’s AEW special, which airs at 11 PM ET after AEW Rampage. The match is...
Spoiler On AEW Stars’ Appearance On Netflix’s The Floor Is Lava
AEW’s Chuck Taylor, Kris Statlander and Orange Cassidy appeared in season three of Netflix’s The Floor is Lava, and a new report reveals how hey performed. The third season is streaming in its entirety on Netflix and PWInsider reports that only Statlander made it all the way across the obstacle course, with Taylor slipping and being eliminated about halfway through. Cassidy made it to one of the last obstacles before slipping off a giant beach ball that he had to jump on just before the door and fell into the “lava.”
WWE News: New Asuka Vlog Celebrates Her Birthday, WWE Smackdown In Three Minutes, Latest Clip From WWE Rivals
– Asuka has posted a new vlog in which she celebrates her birthday. The Empress of Tomorrow turned 41 this past Monday. – WWE has posted a new video looking at this week’s episode of Smackdown in three minutes. – A&E has shared a clip from a recent episode...
Hall’s Impact Wrestling Review 9.29.22
We are done with Victory Road and that means we are only a little over a week away from Bound For Glory. I’m still not sure why Victory Road was such a necessary show before the biggest night of the year but at least it wasn’t an eventful night, meaning Bound For Glory got even more build. Hopefully that can continue tonight so let’s get to it.
Jessicka Was Initially Concerned About Changing Character In Impact
Jessicka was Havook until recently in Impact Wrestling, and she recently opened up about being concerned about debuting the new character. The Impact star spoke with Darren Paltrowitz for a new interview and discussed her gimmick change and more; you can check out some highlights below (per Fightful):. On the...
Warner Bros. Discovery Reportedly Tried To Convince Cody Rhodes To Stay In AEW
Cody Rhodes is now in the WWE, although he is currently rehabbing a torn pectoral muscle and is out of action. He made waves earlier this year by leaving AEW and made his WWE return at Wrestlemania. According to a new report from Fightful Select, Warner Bros. Discovery spoke to Rhodes before his AEW departure and tried to convince him to stay with the company.
