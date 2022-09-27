EATONTON — On July 11,1964, Lt. Colonel Lemuel Penn, with two other Army reserve officers, was driving from Fort Benning, back to his home in Washington, D.C., where he served as the assistant superintendent of the D.C. public schools. Penn, a graduate of Howard University, had been awarded a bronze star for his World War II service in the Philippines. Their Chevrolet was spotted by three members of the KKK who noted their D.C. license plate. As the soldiers approached the Broad River bridge near Colbert, north of Athens, they were gunned down in cold blood. Penn left behind three young children. An all-white jury found the three Klansmen not guilty.

