Effective: 2022-10-02 08:59:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-03 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Monroe Upper Keys COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT MONDAY COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Saltwater flooding. Water levels have risen this morning, reaching and exceeding advisory criteria. Little relief expected this afternoon and evening. * WHERE...Upper Florida Keys. * WHEN...Until 6 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Saltwater flooding of low elevation streets and lots is expected. Some storm drains will overflow, and some seawalls and docks will be overtopped. Boaters can expect less clearance under fixed bridges. Motorists should remember that persistent puddles around the times of high tide are almost certain to contain a mix of saltwater.

MONROE COUNTY, FL ・ 7 HOURS AGO