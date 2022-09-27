ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nick Viall Slams Adam Levine Amid Cheating Allegations

By Debbie
Reality Tea
Reality Tea
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yxejW_0iC9PdCt00

Former Bachelor Nick Viall is criticizing singer Adam Levine ,  who is accused of cheating on his pregnant wife of 8 years, Behati Prinsloo , with model Sumner Stroh . Adam is denying the allegations.

“Alright, some quick thoughts,” Nick said in a TikTok video. “One, and the most important one, is that the only victim here is Behati , Adam ’s wife. Like she doesn’t deserve this.”

Nick continued, “Two, is that the only people responsible for protecting a relationship are the people in the relationship. If there was an affair here, it was because Adam chose to have an affair, not because this girl was a willing participant. If it wasn’t going to be her, it would’ve been someone else.”

On Monday, Sumner posted a video claiming the Maroon 5 frontman had “manipulated” her into having an affair with him, as reported by Page Six .

Sumner claimed that the alleged “physical” affair took place “[last year” when she “graduated college in 2021.”

Adam is denying the allegations, claiming that while he may have “crossed a line” flirting with the model online, they never met in person.

“I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner,” Adam wrote in an Instagram statement.

“I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life. In certain instances it became inappropriate. I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family.”

The former judge on The Voice — who has previously said he doesn’t believe monogamy is natural — went on to say he takes “full responsibility” for his actions, as he and his family “will get through it together.”

Reportedly, two other women have since made videos exposing flirtatious messages with the “She Will Be Loved” singer.

Although Behati , who is currently expecting the couple’s third child, is reportedly “very upset” by the claims, she and Adam , who  married in 2014, are showing a united front.

The couple was all smiles last week while picking up their young daughters, Gio Grace, 4, and Dusty Rose, 5, from school.

Sounds like “rock star” Adam thought he had “Moves Like Jagger,” but it was really more about his “Cheatin’ Heart.”

TELL US- DO YOU THINK ADAM AND BEHATI WILL BE ABLE TO WORK THROUGH THIS? DO YOU THINK THIS WILL BREAK THEM UP?

[Photo Credit: Presley Ann/Getty Images for MTV]

The post Nick Viall Slams Adam Levine Amid Cheating Allegations appeared first on Reality Tea .

