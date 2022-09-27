ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler County, MO

Relentless mother drains Missouri pond to find son’s remains

By Kevin S. Held, Nexstar Media Wire
WANE 15
WANE 15
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uB5PI_0iC9PZcr00

BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. ( KTVI ) – Connie Goodwin woke up on the morning of Saturday, Sept. 17, determined to bring her son home and bring an end to seven years of heartache and family grief.

Her son, Edward Goodwin, was murdered in the summer of 2015. His murder went unsolved for two years until a break in the case led to arrests and, eventually, convictions of the men responsible.

But this was not the closure the Goodwin family needed. Edward Goodwin’s remains were still out in the wilderness. But Connie Goodwin says the Butler County Sheriff’s Department knew where her son was located and dragged its feet for years in retrieving his remains.

Animal tranquilizer tainting drug supplies in US

After waiting for authorities to act, Connie Goodwin decided she’d had enough and, with the help of her family, got her son back.

Connie Goodwin said her son was a self-employed tile layer and hard worker. He was a good son and better father, she said. He and his ex-wife had two children together: a son and daughter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DJKai_0iC9PZcr00
Edward Goodwin went missing in June 2015. (Courtesy: Connie Goodwin)

Edward Goodwin was last seen on June 29, 2015. When he missed a Fourth of July family gathering, his mother reported him missing the following day.

For two years, the Goodwins had no idea where he was. By October and November 2017, both Connie Goodwin and local law enforcement came to believe Eldrid Smith and Rickey Hurt were responsible for Edward Goodwin’s disappearance and death, though Connie Goodwin disagrees with Sheriff Mark Dobbs on the motive for the crime.

By November, the sheriff’s department was told Edward Goodwin had been dumped in a small, private pond. Authorities partially drained the pond and found human hip bones, a femur bone and some ribs, Connie Goodwin said.

Medical testing confirmed the bones were those of Edward Goodwin.

Both Smith and Hurt pleaded guilty in 2021 to second-degree murder charges in his death. At present, Smith is serving a 12-year sentence at Missouri Eastern Correctional Center in Pacific, and Hurt is serving 18 years at Southeast Correctional Center in Charleston, Missouri.

Connie Goodwin says Sheriff Dobbs promised her family that law enforcement would return to the pond to search for the rest of her son’s remains.

So the Goodwin family waited — for five years.

Connie Goodwin said she got the run-around when she asked for updates from the sheriff’s department. She said they gave her a litany of reasons for the delay: other investigations, inclement weather, not having the necessary equipment at the moment, or waiting on the Missouri State Highway Patrol for assistance.

“How can a parent go on thinking about leaving the rest behind is beyond me,” she said.

Iranian women burning hijabs, cutting hair in the streets

In fall 2021, the sheriff’s department attempted to drain the pond but did not get enough water to recover any remains. At one point, Connie Goodwin said authorities told her coyotes had taken the rest of her son’s remains, but she refused to acknowledge that.

On Sept. 16, she and her husband rented a sump pump of their own to drain the pond themselves. The following morning, they were joined by their daughter, as well as their grandson Gage Goodwin — Edward Goodwin’s son — on the trip to the pond.

The Goodwins arrived at 8 a.m. By 8:30 a.m., they started pumping the water out. Connie Goodwin said the family could see bones sticking up through the water by 10:30 a.m. She contacted Butler County Coroner Jim Akers around 12:30 p.m. to tell him they were getting her son’s remains.

Akers sped to the site by himself and arrived within 10 minutes of the phone call, Connie Goodwin said. By then, her grandson was in a kayak in the middle of the pond. Akers waded out in knee-high mud to pull the bones from the muck.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bc6s0_0iC9PZcr00
    Edward had been dumped in a small, private pond off County Road 572 near State Highway T. (Courtesy: Connie Goodwin)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QlhQf_0iC9PZcr00
    The Goodwins arrived at 8 a.m. By 8:30 a.m., they started pumping the water out. Connie says the family could see bones sticking up through the water by 10:30 a.m. (Courtesy: Connie Goodwin)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z7Yto_0iC9PZcr00
    Connie and her husband rented a sump pump of their own on Sept. 16, 2022, to drain the pond themselves. (Courtesy: Connie Goodwin)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kPWMu_0iC9PZcr00
    Courtesy: Connie Goodwin
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HFw4T_0iC9PZcr00
    Ed Goodwin Sr. (Courtesy: Connie Goodwin)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QToyI_0iC9PZcr00
    Connie Goodwin. (Courtesy: Connie Goodwin)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cHsT7_0iC9PZcr00
    Courtesy: Connie Goodwin
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T8rmk_0iC9PZcr00
    Courtesy: Connie Goodwin
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=125f36_0iC9PZcr00
    Butler County Coroner Jim Akers runs into the drained pond to help with the recovery. (Courtesy: Connie Goodwin)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Tlunn_0iC9PZcr00
    Courtesy: Connie Goodwin
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PzsQ9_0iC9PZcr00
    Courtesy: Connie Goodwin
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10o1kO_0iC9PZcr00
    Courtesy: Connie Goodwin
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l1goQ_0iC9PZcr00
    The county coroner recovered several large bones from the mud, as well as a skull. He passed some of the bones to Gage, who was then pulled back to shore in the kayak. (Courtesy: Connie Goodwin)
  • (Courtesy: Connie Goodwin)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1POIwf_0iC9PZcr00
    Courtesy: Connie Goodwin
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GDOhd_0iC9PZcr00
    Courtesy: Connie Goodwin
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SzeHW_0iC9PZcr00
    The coroner and Gage also retrieved cinder blocks and barbed wire from the mud that had been used as a makeshift anchor to submerge Edward’s body. (Courtesy: Connie Goodwin)

The county coroner recovered several large bones from the mud as well as a skull. He passed some of the bones to Gage Goodwin, who was then pulled back to shore in the kayak.

The coroner and Gage Goodwin also retrieved cinder blocks and barbed wire from the mud that had been used as a makeshift anchor to submerge Edward Goodwin’s body.

Connie Goodwin said Akers was very professional under the circumstances, describing him as an “honest man.” However, she has less-than-kind words for the sheriff’s department and former county coroner.

She said the Butler County Sheriff’s Department’s inaction denied her son justice and her family closure for five unnecessary years.

“Edward was stripped from his rights. And to be treated like this is inhumane,” she told KTVI.

Connie Goodwin said her son’s remains have been cremated, and she expected to get his ashes back as early as Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

Comments / 31

Danel Gipson-Thomas
4d ago

You did exactly what any great parent always does and you never gave up! Kudos to your determination and my deepest sympathy for your loss. 😪

Reply
31
B4 Real
5d ago

the substandard way law enforcement performed in such a serious matter should bring attention to their day to day activities. this family suffered such devastating events and was brushed off

Reply
32
Charlotte
4d ago

That sheriff and coroner ought to be held criminally and civily accountable for interfering and, or refusing to conduct and complete a homicide investigation and refusing to close the case. Sounds like someone was using funds fir personal use, someone needs to investigate why the two did not complete the duties of retrieving the young man's body/bones. That is absolutely cruel, unacceptable. The worst Injustice.

Reply(1)
17
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charleston, MO
County
Butler County, MO
Local
Missouri Government
Butler County, MO
Government
State
Missouri State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Pond#Inclement Weather
KMOV

The secret, bloody history of one of the St. Louis region’s most popular parks

MARYLAND HEIGHTS (KMOV) - A popular St. Louis-area attraction has a darker side to its history that many may not be aware of. Creve Coeur Lake Park is the most popular park in St. Louis County, attracting more than one million visitors every year. People use the park’s water for fishing, rafting and sailing, its trails are enjoyed by people for exercise, and its pavilions are used for picnics and other events. But there is a side to the park that isn’t so floral and lively.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
westkentuckystar.com

Small earthquake reported in southeast Missouri

A small earthquake was reported in southeastern Missouri on Saturday. The U.S. Geological Survey at the University of Memphis reports the magnitude 2.2 earthquake struck less than a mile from Cooter, Missouri, and 24 miles west of Dyersburg, Tennessee. Officials said a quake of 2.5 is the threshold of humans...
MISSOURI STATE
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol arrest north Missouri man on multiple allegations

The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Milan man in Sullivan County on Wednesday morning, September 28 on a felony warrant and other allegations. Forty-four-year-old James Baker’s warrant was for alleged possession of a controlled substance. He was accused of misdemeanor resisting arrest, not having a valid license, not having insurance, and failing to register.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Missouri

If you happen to live in Missouri and you love to go out with your loved ones from time to time, and you are also looking for new restaurants to try, keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Missouri.
MISSOURI STATE
KICK AM 1530

Watch a Fireball that Left a Trail of Smoke Over Missouri Friday

It was a rather active night for meteors over Missouri. A time-lapse video shows many fireballs that streaked across the sky. One even left a trail of smoke. Dan Bush of Missouri Skies YouTube channel just shared this video that was captured at approximately 2:52 am Friday, September 30, 2022. Note that there is one major fireball at the beginning that leaves a trail of smoke, then watch closely and you'll see at least a half dozen other space rocks streak across the sky.
MISSOURI STATE
KFVS12

1 injured in crash on U.S. 60 in Butler Co.

BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - One person was injured in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 60 east of Highway Z. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol traffic report, a 2019 semi truck hit the back of a 2005 Ford F350. The semi then traveled off of the left side of the road and overturned.
BUTLER COUNTY, MO
WANE 15

Can you spot a flood-damaged car?

Consumer Reports warns flood-damaged cars regularly end up back on the roads after a few repairs. With the used car market so hot, many damaged vehicles from Hurricane Ian could end up back in circulation.
FLORIDA STATE
WANE 15

WANE 15

11K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Wayne area's most trusted and comprehensive news source https://www.wane.com/

 https://www.wane.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy