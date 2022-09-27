Read full article on original website
Was Hit On Mac Jones Dirty? David Andrew Has Interesting Answer
FOXBORO, Mass. — In the immediate aftermath of Mac Jones injuring his ankle last Sunday, it seemed as if few people considered whether Calais Campbell’s hit on the Patriots quarterback was dirty. We admittedly didn’t think anything of it after New England’s ugly loss to the Baltimore Ravens,...
Former Patriots Staffer Thinks Mac Jones Close To Getting Benched
With New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones reportedly dealing with a high ankle sprain, he won’t get a chance for an immediate bounce-back performance, and boy, could he use one. Jones completed 22-of-32 passes for 321 yards and no touchdowns in Sunday’s 37-26 loss to the Baltimore Ravens at...
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa gets critical injury update that’s a huge sigh of relief
Many feared the worst after Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a nasty blow to the head in the second quarter of a close game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Tagovailoa immediately showed signs of being concussed, and he had to be carted off the field as a result. Thankfully, the 24-year old QB is in good condition, mere hours after a violent collision required him to be sent straight to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for further evaluation.
Look: NFL World Reacts To Sean McVay Wife Photo
The Los Angeles Rams are off to a decent start to the 2022 regular season. Sean McVay's team is 2-1 on the year, though the reigning Super Bowl champions haven't played extremely well yet. The Rams will look to get going this weekend against the San Francisco 49ers. Los Angeles...
Tom Brady evacuated from Tampa with his children amid Hurricane Ian
Now that it is confirmed that Hurricane Ian will land in Tampa, Florida, Tom Brady decided to take his kids to Miami. According to sources close to the athlete, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback took 9-year-old daughter Vivian Lake, son Benjamin Rein, and John “Jack” Edward, 15, to...
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
Terrell Owens Thinks NFL Team Made Mistake At Quarterback
Terrell Owens has never been afraid to speak his mind on something and that held true again on Wednesday. The former NFL wide receiver joined Josina Anderson and Fred Smoot on a podcast titled "The Crew" and said that the Washington Commanders should've traded for Jimmy Garoppolo over Carson Wentz.
Raiders Fans Brawl: One Guy Beat Up Two Men and a Woman
VIDEO: Raiders fans brawled at the Chargers game.
Look: Tua Tagovailoa Had 4-Word Response To 'F--k Alabama'
Due to concerns regarding Hurricane Ian, the Miami Dolphins traveled to Cincinnati early to practice for Thursday night's matchup against the Bengals. On Wednesday, the Dolphins conducted a practice session at the University of Cincinnati's Nippert Stadium — home of the Bearcats football program. Tua Tagovailoa and his Miami...
Tom Brady Rumors: New, Important Detail About QB’s Bahamas Trip
Multiple reports indicated that Tom Brady spent a good chunk of his 11-day training camp break in The Bahamas with his wife, Gisele Bündchen. Well, that might only be half-true. According to Page Six, citing a source, Brady was in The Bahamas when he spent nearly two weeks away...
Scott Zolak Confidently Makes Prediction About Mac Jones’ Injury Treatment
Since neither Mac Jones nor Bill Belichick is going to give us anything, Patriots fans and media members alike have to try and piece together clues about the quarterback’s injury situation. At this point, really the only thing the public knows about Jones’ ailment is that it’s a sprained...
Photos: Meet The Wife Of Legendary NFL Star Randy Moss
Randy Moss had some pretty cool family news this week. The legendary NFL wide receiver got to witness his son, Thaddeus Moss, trying out for the team he starred with. The New England Patriots had Moss' son in for a workout this week. Thaddeus Moss previously played for the Cincinnati...
Why NFL Analyst Believes Raiders ‘Blew It’ With Josh McDaniels Hire
The Raiders’ Josh McDaniels era in Las Vegas isn’t off to a sterling start, to say the least. Las Vegas will enter Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season as the only team in the league with an 0-3 record. Although the former New England Patriots offensive coordinator has been identified as a “long-term investment” by the Raiders, an event Sunday suggested McDaniels’ seat already is starting to get a little warm. McDaniels reportedly had a “lengthy closed-door meeting” with franchise owner Mark Davis after the Raiders’ 24-22 loss to the previously winless Titans in Tennessee.
Cleveland Browns DE Myles Garrett issued citation for car accident; crash report provides new details
MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio — An Ohio State Highway Patrol crash report has provided new details on Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett's car accident in Medina County earlier this week. Additionally, OSHP announced that Garrett had been issued a citation for failure to control his motor vehicle, with unsafe speed for the type of roadway being traveled appearing to be a contributing factor in the crash.
Dolphins Vs. Bengals Preview: Three Best Bets For Thursday Night Football
Bengals -4 (-110, DraftKings) Both teams enter this primetime game with questions looming. For the Dolphins, they are dealing with the reality of preparing on a short week while having a banged up quarterback in Tua Tagovailoa. Miami also had an emotionally and physically draining win against the Bills on Sunday. Will they be able to remain such a high-flying offense? As for the Bengals, they finally got their first win after starting 0-2, but there is a ton of pressure in this spot. This game is on primetime TV, they are at home and this young team is still trying to fulfill expectations after making it to the Super Bowl last season. Can they handle prosperity? Ultimately, I think the Dolphins have more obstacles to overcome leading up to this game and that’s why I’m betting on the Bengals to cover the four-point spread.
NFL says if Chiefs-Buccaneers needs to be moved, it will be played at Vikings' US Bank Stadium
The NFL hasn’t made a decision on whether to move the Week 4 game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers yet. They have, however, decided on a venue should they need to move the game. As relayed by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, NFL executive Jeff Miller...
Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey Returns to Practice on Friday
According to the Carolina Panthers’ official website, star running back Christian McCaffrey (thigh) practiced in a limited capacity on Friday and is questionable for Week 4’s matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. It’s a step in the right direction towards McCaffrey taking the field Sunday after the All-Pro missed two straight practices to open the week with a thigh issue.
NFL Week 4 Picks: Bills Now In Trouble? Can Chiefs Solve Bucs?
Week 4 in the NFL is looking pretty, pretty good. We start the week with a potential playoff preview featuring the reigning AFC champions on Thursday night and end it with a rematch of the NFC Championship Game. In between, we’ve got a Super Bowl LV rematch and, dare we say, a potential Super Bowl preview in Philadelphia.
Why Hasn’t Christian Barmore Popped In Second Patriots Season?
FOXBORO, Mass. — Many expected Christian Barmore to take another developmental leap in his second season with the Patriots. After performing uncommonly well as a rookie defensive tackle in 2021, Barmore carried future Pro Bowler buzz into training camp. And you could argue he was New England’s best player...
Mac Jones Rumors: Why QB Might Not Want ‘Scary’ Tightrope Surgery
When news first broke that Mac Jones suffered a “severe” high ankle sprain last Sunday, many speculated the New England Patriots quarterback could undergo a procedure known as “tightrope surgery.”. Tua Tagovailoa and Jalen Hurts both got the surgery while at Alabama — while Jones was on...
