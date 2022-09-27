Hurricane Ian causes closures

PANAMA CITY, Fla. ( WMBB ) — Several local agencies have announced closures as Hurricane Ian prepares to strike Florida.

Although forecasters are calling for minimal effects in The Panhandle the leaders of several organizations have announced closures this week. Below is a list of the closures. We will update this list this week as more shutdowns are announced.

Bay District Schools: Bay District is closed Thursday and will reopen on Friday.

“We are grateful that we seem to have avoided serious impacts from this storm and plan to reopen schools on Friday for a regular school day,” officials wrote in a news release. “As far as we know, all extra-curricular events scheduled for Friday will occur as planned. If you have questions about any of those events, we encourage you to reach out to your child’s school for more information.”

Gulf County Schools : Due to the anticipated inclement weather associated with Hurricane Ian, all Gulf County Schools will be closed tomorrow Wednesday, the 28th, and Thursday, the 29th.

We have been advised by local Emergency Management that we should anticipate tropical storm force winds in excess of 35 mph as well as potential heavy rains, at times, well into Wednesday night. Considering the fact that our area still has so many dead and damaged trees resultant from Michael several years ago, the expected high winds on Wednesday make it problematic for our buses to legally operate, and Thursday’s closure will be needed to make general assessments. It goes without saying, no one wishes a storm like Ian on anyone, but the good news for our area is that it is expected to go in well south and east of our area, and local conditions should continue to improve throughout the day on Thursday.

Gulf Franklin campus of Gulf Coast State College : Gulf Coast State College will close its Gulf Franklin campus on Wednesday and Thursday as Hurricane Ian hits Florida.

“There will be no College services or activities at the Gulf/Franklin campus only. College operations at all other campuses (Panama City, North Bay, and Tyndall Education Center) will remain on normal operating business hours until further notice,” officials wrote in a news release. “For any students who reside in Gulf or Franklin Counties who travel to other GCSC campuses, we remind you to please be weather aware and contact your professors if conditions are not safe to travel.”

Florida State University:

“Due to Hurricane Ian, classes at Florida State University’s Tallahassee campuses will be canceled Tuesday, Sept. 27, through Friday, Sept. 30,” officials wrote in a news release. “Out of an abundance of caution, the cancellation of classes on Tuesday is to allow students to travel safely out of the area if they so choose.”

Campus will remain open and operational Tuesday, Sept. 27, and Wednesday, Sept. 28. Campus will close for business Thursday, Sept. 29, and Friday, Sept. 30.

“FSU is prepared to support students throughout the storm. To the extent possible, the University will continue to provide on-campus services, including dining, for our students throughout the closure. On-campus residence halls will remain open for current residential students. Students are encouraged to discuss possible travel plans with family and friends,” officials wrote. “Students who choose to stay in Tallahassee will be advised via the FSU Alert system to follow a “shelter in place” protocol during the storm. That is, stay indoors, away from doors and windows, during the storm. Box meals will be delivered to the residence halls before the storm.”

They added that an “All Clear” message will be issued when conditions improve after the storm has passed.

Continue to monitor alerts.fsu.edu for updates. The university is expected to resume classes and normal business operations on Monday, Oct. 4. Please visit alerts.fsu.edu for more information and updates.

