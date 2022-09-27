ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gulf County, FL

Hurricane Ian causes closures

By S. Brady Calhoun
WMBB
WMBB
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vfWVV_0iC9OJ4U00

PANAMA CITY, Fla. ( WMBB ) — Several local agencies have announced closures as Hurricane Ian prepares to strike Florida.

Although forecasters are calling for minimal effects in The Panhandle the leaders of several organizations have announced closures this week. Below is a list of the closures. We will update this list this week as more shutdowns are announced.

Bay District Schools: Bay District is closed Thursday and will reopen on Friday.

“We are grateful that we seem to have avoided serious impacts from this storm and plan to reopen schools on Friday for a regular school day,” officials wrote in a news release. “As far as we know, all extra-curricular events scheduled for Friday will occur as planned. If you have questions about any of those events, we encourage you to reach out to your child’s school for more information.”

Gulf County Schools : Due to the anticipated inclement weather associated with Hurricane Ian, all Gulf County Schools will be closed tomorrow Wednesday, the 28th, and Thursday, the 29th.

We have been advised by local Emergency Management that we should anticipate tropical storm force winds in excess of 35 mph as well as potential heavy rains, at times, well into Wednesday night.  Considering the fact that our area still has so many dead and damaged trees resultant from Michael several years ago, the expected high winds on Wednesday make it problematic for our buses to legally operate, and Thursday’s closure will be needed to make general assessments.  It goes without saying, no one wishes a storm like Ian on anyone, but the good news for our area is that it is expected to go in well south and east of our area, and local conditions should continue to improve throughout the day on Thursday.

Gulf Franklin campus of Gulf Coast State College : Gulf Coast State College will close its Gulf Franklin campus on Wednesday and Thursday as Hurricane Ian hits Florida.

“There will be no College services or activities at the Gulf/Franklin campus only. College operations at all other campuses (Panama City, North Bay, and Tyndall Education Center) will remain on normal operating business hours until further notice,” officials wrote in a news release. “For any students who reside in Gulf or Franklin Counties who travel to other GCSC campuses, we remind you to please be weather aware and contact your professors if conditions are not safe to travel.”

Florida State University:

“Due to Hurricane Ian, classes at Florida State University’s Tallahassee campuses will be canceled Tuesday, Sept. 27, through Friday, Sept. 30,” officials wrote in a news release. “Out of an abundance of caution, the cancellation of classes on Tuesday is to allow students to travel safely out of the area if they so choose.”

Campus will remain open and operational Tuesday, Sept. 27, and Wednesday, Sept. 28. Campus will close for business Thursday, Sept. 29, and Friday, Sept. 30.

“FSU is prepared to support students throughout the storm. To the extent possible, the University will continue to provide on-campus services, including dining, for our students throughout the closure. On-campus residence halls will remain open for current residential students. Students are encouraged to discuss possible travel plans with family and friends,” officials wrote. “Students who choose to stay in Tallahassee will be advised via the FSU Alert system to follow a “shelter in place” protocol during the storm. That is, stay indoors, away from doors and windows, during the storm. Box meals will be delivered to the residence halls before the storm.”

They added that an “All Clear” message will be issued when conditions improve after the storm has passed.

Continue to monitor alerts.fsu.edu for updates. The university is expected to resume classes and normal business operations on Monday, Oct. 4. Please visit alerts.fsu.edu for more information and updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.

Comments / 1

Related
WMBB

BCSO relief team heads to South Florida for hurricane recovery

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay County Sheriff’s Office is sending a team down to South Florida to help with recovery efforts. A team of nearly twenty Bay County sheriff’s deputies packed up their gear to join Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford in Charlotte County. “One thing Sheriff Ford was determined to do after […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Family survives hurricanes Michael and Ian

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — After Hurricane Ian battered Southwest Florida earlier this week, many here at home were reminded of the devastation of Hurricane Michael. For one man and his family, he has had the misfortunate of living through both historic storms. CJ Myers moved his family to Lynn Haven in 2016. Two years […]
LYNN HAVEN, FL
WMBB

How Hurricane Ian is affecting Bay County’s waterways

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panhandle was spared from the devastation caused by Hurricane Ian, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t some local effects. Some of the local bays are experiencing what is known as “reverse surge”. “Because this storm was as far-reaching as it was, the eyewall was almost 35 miles wide at […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Gulf County, FL
City
University, FL
City
Tallahassee, FL
Panama City, FL
Government
State
Florida State
City
Panama City, FL
Gulf County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
WMBB

Bay shuts out North Bay Haven at home

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay football team came off two consecutive bye weeks and shutout North Bay Haven 48-0 on Friday night to pick up their first district win. Bay improves to 4-1 and will host Marianna on Friday, October 7. North Bay Haven falls to 2-4 and has the week off before […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Local oyster shuckers compete to be the best in PCB

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Some Panhandle locals competed for the title of fastest oyster shucker. Several local restaurants offered up their best shuckers for the 4th annual Angry Tuna Oyster Shucking Contest. “We are really excited to have the contest,” Angry Tuna Seafood owner Tim Jacobi said. “Turnout was great. The competitors were […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Florida State University#Gulf Coast State College#Hurricane Ian
WMBB

Panama City Red Cross volunteers head to Orlando

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The American Red Cross is sending help to Hurricane victims. Volunteers from the Panama City office are heading to Orlando. A team of four people will leave tonight, then teams of two will rotate with them over the next 2-3 weeks. “Red Cross has a blue sky mission and a […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

PCB Police Department joins Hurricane Ian relief effort

PANAMA CITY, Fla.(WMBB)– Panama City Beach Police sent officers to Venice, Florida to help with Hurricane Ian recovery efforts. The police department selected ten volunteer officers to go to Venice. Beach police officers carried ATVs, K-9 units, communication equipment, and anything else they might be helpful in the mission. “Help can come in a bunch […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
WMBB

Sneads rolls over Liberty County to stay perfect

SNEADS, Fla. (WMBB) — The Sneads football team picked up a 34-0 shutout win over Liberty County at home Friday night. Sneads improves to 6-0 and will have the week off before visiting Lighthouse Christain on Friday, October 13. Liberty County falls to 2-3 and will visit Wewahitchka on Friday, October 7.
SNEADS, FL
WMBB

Local organization sending supplies to Hurricane Ian victims

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — All Things PCB outreach is holding a supply drive for victims of Hurricane Ian. This weekend, they will be driving a 26-foot U-Haul truck down to the Punta Gorda area full of hurricane relief supplies. The nonprofit was founded after Hurricane Michael. As you know, many people will be […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

Blood drive held in Southport for Hurricane Ian victims

SOUTHPORT, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County is doing its part to help South Florida residents recover from Hurricane Ian.  A blood drive took place Thursday at the Bay County Emergency Operations Center. County officials said around 50 people signed up to give blood. All South Florida blood drives have been canceled and officials said the […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

News 13 helps local residents shred documents

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — For the first time since 2017, the Shred-A-Thon took place at the Panama City mall on Saturday. Many of News 13’s very own helped residents as they drove up to get rid of their unwanted documents. The Perry and Young Law Firm was excited to finally be a sponsor again. […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Local firefighters head for South Florida

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – Hurricane Ian made landfall in Ft. Myers Thursday and local first responders are already on their way south to help victims. Several fire departments have formed a strike team to respond to the disaster. Panama City, Panama City Beach, Navarre, South Walton, and Lynn Haven are each contributing personnel. They […]
LYNN HAVEN, FL
WCTV

Local residents react to empty bay at St. Marks Lighthouse

ST. MARKS, Fla. (WCTV) - Dozens of residents and evacuees came to visit the Apalachee Bay at the St. Marks Lighthouse to see an empty shore - the result of Hurricane Ian. “A lot of shock and a lot of wonder,” said nine-year old Nikoli Lachapelle. He said he was surprised to see how powerful the storm was in pulling the water away from shore.
SAINT MARKS, FL
WMBB

Hurricane Ian’s landfall reminiscent of past storm

PANAMA CITY, Fla. WEATHER (WMBB) — Today Hurricane Ian made landfall in southwest Florida. While Floridians are no stranger to tropical weather, in years past it seems Florida’s west coast has been spared from major events such as this one. Last week, track predictions put Ian’s landfall location closer to Tampa, in which case, that […]
FLORIDA STATE
WMBB

WMBB

15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Panama City News & Weather | mypanhandle.com

 https://www.mypanhandle.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy