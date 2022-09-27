ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

AFP

US consumer confidence jumps again in September: survey

Boosted by rising wages and falling gas prices, US consumers were much more upbeat about the state of the American economy now and in the months ahead, according to a closely-watched survey released Tuesday. "Looking ahead, the improvement in confidence may bode well for consumer spending in the final months of 2022, but inflation and interest-rate hikes remain strong headwinds to growth in the short term," Franco said in a statement.
BUSINESS
Axios

"Forceful deceleration" in home prices: Growth cooling off

Home price jumps are losing altitude. Driving the news: Year-over-year home price growth declined by 2.3 percentage points from June to July, the largest one-month drop in the more than 27-year history of the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller U.S. National Home Price NSA Index. “Although U.S. housing prices remain substantially above...
REAL ESTATE
US News and World Report

Citadel CEO Says 60/40 Portfolio More Attractive After Yields Spike

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Recent increases in U.S. Treasury yields are likely to improve the attractiveness of investment strategies such as the 60/40 portfolio, said Ken Griffin, the billionaire founder of Citadel Securities, one of the world's biggest market-making firms. "The 60/40 portfolio is much better today than at any...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Fintech Stocks Upstart, SoFi, and Affirm Were Flying Today

Fintech stocks have been negatively affected by the rapid rise in interest rates and inflation. If these trends reverse, the stocks could rip higher. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
BBC

City fears Kwarteng's tax cuts may be anti-growth

City insiders have warned that tax cuts designed to stimulate economic growth might have the opposite effect. Bankers, bond traders and economists the BBC talked to cast doubt on the government policy that was announced on Friday. The Chancellor and Prime Minister's guiding star has been that if you put...
WORLD
TechCrunch

Europe’s inaugural Women in VC Summit is the first step in a long climb towards equity

The event, organized by investors Sophie Winwood, Ruth Foxe Blader and Clarisse Lam, brought together top minds to discuss creating a more inclusive and equitable venture landscape. The conference was open only to those identifying as women, and panels included topics such as the role of LPs in diversifying tech, finding the next women-founded unicorn, and inspiring more women fund managers.
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

BlackBerry Takes a Knock as Cybersecurity Revenue Drop Clouds Automotive Demand

(Reuters) -Canada's BlackBerry Ltd on Tuesday reported a fall in cybersecurity revenue for the second quarter, as customers reined in spending due to an uncertain macroeconomic environment, sending its shares down about 3% in extended trading. The company has also been facing tough competition from Microsoft Corp, Citrix Systems and...
SOFTWARE
TechCrunch

Venture deal pace is starting to ramp back up as Q4 looms

After more than six months of declining deal counts and venture activity, venture deal pace is starting to pick up again. Multiple investors and lawyers told TechCrunch this week that they’ve started to see deal activity start to ramp up since summer unofficially ended on Labor Day. Mike Brown,...
MARKETS
US News and World Report

Japan's Factories Ramp up Output in Aug, Govt Eyes Fresh Stimulus Boost

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's factories ramped up output for a third straight month in August, as the manufacturing sector showed resilience in the face of high energy and material costs and worries about a global economic slowdown. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Friday ordered his cabinet ministers to compile an...
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

Electric Van Maker Arrival Misses Quarterly Production Goal

LONDON (Reuters) - British electric van and bus maker Arrival said on Friday it had missed its third-quarter target to start van production because of supply chain problems, but was on target to meet its goals for the end of 2022. "The supply chain is broken and we're a new...
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

Why Shares of MoneyLion Popped Today

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is suing MoneyLion for charging illegal interest rates. MoneyLion responded last night and said it would "vigorously defend against these false allegations." You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today...
STOCKS
US News and World Report

Bitcoin-Sterling Volumes Spike to Record High as British Currency Flounders

LONDON (Reuters) - Trading volumes between the British pound and the cryptocurrency bitcoin spiked to a record high after sterling dropped on Monday, according to market data firm Kaiko Research, in what analysts said was likely a rush by investors to dump their sterling for the digital asset or profit from arbitrage.
CURRENCIES
US News and World Report

Sterling, Euro Rally Against Dollar After BoE Buys UK Bonds

NEW YORK/LONDON (Reuters) - After tumbling earlier, sterling rallied against the dollar on Wednesday following the Bank of England's (BOE) purchase of UK government bonds, letting some air out of the greenback's progress broadly after it had touched a fresh 20-year high. The BoE said it received 2.587 billion pounds'...
CURRENCIES

