US consumer confidence jumps again in September: survey
Boosted by rising wages and falling gas prices, US consumers were much more upbeat about the state of the American economy now and in the months ahead, according to a closely-watched survey released Tuesday. "Looking ahead, the improvement in confidence may bode well for consumer spending in the final months of 2022, but inflation and interest-rate hikes remain strong headwinds to growth in the short term," Franco said in a statement.
SNAP Payments to Increase 12.5% in October. Max Benefit for Family of Four Now $939
Food benefits are increasing to match the higher cost of living. The 2023 SNAP food benefit increase takes effect on Oct. 1, 2022. The maximum SNAP benefit for a family of four will increase by $104 in most of the country. Double up schemes and cash back apps may help...
Germany will borrow nearly $200 billion to cap consumers' energy bills
The German government announced plans to borrow €200 billion ($195 billion) to cap natural gas prices for households and businesses. That's a bigger price tag than the £150 billion ($165 billion) the UK government is expected to borrow to finance its own price cap.
"Forceful deceleration" in home prices: Growth cooling off
Home price jumps are losing altitude. Driving the news: Year-over-year home price growth declined by 2.3 percentage points from June to July, the largest one-month drop in the more than 27-year history of the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller U.S. National Home Price NSA Index. “Although U.S. housing prices remain substantially above...
US News and World Report
Citadel CEO Says 60/40 Portfolio More Attractive After Yields Spike
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Recent increases in U.S. Treasury yields are likely to improve the attractiveness of investment strategies such as the 60/40 portfolio, said Ken Griffin, the billionaire founder of Citadel Securities, one of the world's biggest market-making firms. "The 60/40 portfolio is much better today than at any...
Motley Fool
Why Fintech Stocks Upstart, SoFi, and Affirm Were Flying Today
Fintech stocks have been negatively affected by the rapid rise in interest rates and inflation. If these trends reverse, the stocks could rip higher. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
BBC
City fears Kwarteng's tax cuts may be anti-growth
City insiders have warned that tax cuts designed to stimulate economic growth might have the opposite effect. Bankers, bond traders and economists the BBC talked to cast doubt on the government policy that was announced on Friday. The Chancellor and Prime Minister's guiding star has been that if you put...
Crowd of dollar bulls raises risk of violent pullback
NEW YORK, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Some investors are growing concerned the dollar's meteoric rise is setting the stage for a rapid reversal, which would bruise those who have sought refuge in the U.S. currency in recent months.
TechCrunch
Europe’s inaugural Women in VC Summit is the first step in a long climb towards equity
The event, organized by investors Sophie Winwood, Ruth Foxe Blader and Clarisse Lam, brought together top minds to discuss creating a more inclusive and equitable venture landscape. The conference was open only to those identifying as women, and panels included topics such as the role of LPs in diversifying tech, finding the next women-founded unicorn, and inspiring more women fund managers.
US News and World Report
BlackBerry Takes a Knock as Cybersecurity Revenue Drop Clouds Automotive Demand
(Reuters) -Canada's BlackBerry Ltd on Tuesday reported a fall in cybersecurity revenue for the second quarter, as customers reined in spending due to an uncertain macroeconomic environment, sending its shares down about 3% in extended trading. The company has also been facing tough competition from Microsoft Corp, Citrix Systems and...
TechCrunch
Venture deal pace is starting to ramp back up as Q4 looms
After more than six months of declining deal counts and venture activity, venture deal pace is starting to pick up again. Multiple investors and lawyers told TechCrunch this week that they’ve started to see deal activity start to ramp up since summer unofficially ended on Labor Day. Mike Brown,...
TechCrunch
Why build a fintech any more when you can just raise €20M and white-label it to banks?
The latest is fintech SaaS provider Toqio, which has now closed €20 million in funding. We last caught up with Toqio, a fintech platform with a white-label digital finance SaaS that allows anyone to launch a new fintech product, last year when it raised $9.4 million seed round. This...
SYNNEX (SNX) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
SNX earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
US News and World Report
Japan's Factories Ramp up Output in Aug, Govt Eyes Fresh Stimulus Boost
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's factories ramped up output for a third straight month in August, as the manufacturing sector showed resilience in the face of high energy and material costs and worries about a global economic slowdown. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Friday ordered his cabinet ministers to compile an...
US News and World Report
Electric Van Maker Arrival Misses Quarterly Production Goal
LONDON (Reuters) - British electric van and bus maker Arrival said on Friday it had missed its third-quarter target to start van production because of supply chain problems, but was on target to meet its goals for the end of 2022. "The supply chain is broken and we're a new...
Micron warns of tougher times, plans to cut investments by 30%
Sept 29 (Reuters) - Micron Technology (MU.O), the first major chipmaker to sound an alarm about falling demand for PCs and smartphones earlier this year, on Thursday warned of even tougher times ahead and said it was cutting its investments.
Motley Fool
Why Shares of MoneyLion Popped Today
The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is suing MoneyLion for charging illegal interest rates. MoneyLion responded last night and said it would "vigorously defend against these false allegations." You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today...
US News and World Report
Bitcoin-Sterling Volumes Spike to Record High as British Currency Flounders
LONDON (Reuters) - Trading volumes between the British pound and the cryptocurrency bitcoin spiked to a record high after sterling dropped on Monday, according to market data firm Kaiko Research, in what analysts said was likely a rush by investors to dump their sterling for the digital asset or profit from arbitrage.
US News and World Report
Sterling, Euro Rally Against Dollar After BoE Buys UK Bonds
NEW YORK/LONDON (Reuters) - After tumbling earlier, sterling rallied against the dollar on Wednesday following the Bank of England's (BOE) purchase of UK government bonds, letting some air out of the greenback's progress broadly after it had touched a fresh 20-year high. The BoE said it received 2.587 billion pounds'...
CoinDesk
Blockchain-Powered Reinsurer Re Raises $14 Million Seed Round to Build Decentralized Market
Re, a blockchain-powered reinsurance company, raised $14 million in seed-round funding to build a decentralized system that aims to fill a function similar to the Lloyd’s of London insurance market, the company said in a statement Wednesday. Tribe Capital, Defy, Exor, Stratos, Framework, Morgan Creek Digital and SiriusPoint participated...
