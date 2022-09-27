ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

City
Jacksonville, FL
State
Florida State
City
Key West, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Curry warns coastal, tidal flooding still risk as Ian continues

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry said Sept. 29 that some may be breathing a sigh of relief that Duval County won’t face the brunt of Hurricane Ina but coastal and tidal flooding remains a concern through the weekend. “Ian has moved further offshore which means the rainfall we anticipated will...
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Nassau County storm surge expected to be at worst early Friday morning

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – Nassau County Emergency Management’s director on Thursday again warned residents in low-lying neighborhoods of the storm surge from Ian, and that the impacts would be the worst -- especially in coastal regions -- around midnight Friday. By Thursday afternoon, Emergency Management said there was...
NASSAU COUNTY, FL
Person
St. Mary
Action News Jax

High tide causes flooding in San Marco and Mandarin areas

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Mandarin and San Marco areas are experiencing flooding due to Hurricane Ian’s heavy rains combined with the high tide along the St. Johns River today. Residents in both areas say high tide for them came early this afternoon and with all that extra water...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
ESPN 690

Hurricane Ian: Reopenings in NE Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Check back for updates through the week for the latest on reopenings in the Northeast Florida area:. Jacksonville area beaches are reopen, as of noon Friday. This includes, Atlantic, Neptune, and Jacksonville Beach. Mayor Lenny Curry says there’s still a high rip current risk, so beach goers should stay out of the water.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville-area beaches reopen, but public urged to keep off dunes, stay out of ocean

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry announced Friday afternoon that Duval County’s beaches are reopening after Ian passed through the area. But while much of Jacksonville was spared by Ian, the storm did do a number on Duval County’s shoreline. Beachgoers are also asked to stay off the fragile dunes, and Curry warned people to stay out of the water, as there is a strong rip current risk, along with a high surf advisory.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
