News4Jax.com
Floridians urged to be cautious, aware of potential scams in wake of Ian’s destruction
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As residents all over Florida begin the process of recovery after disasters like Hurricane Ian, Florida officials are warning them of potential scammers trying to take advantage of their situations. Florida Chief Financial Officer and Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis said law enforcement has been told to...
‘Relentless’: St. Augustine homeowner describes living through Ian’s storm surge
While the full force of Hurricane Ian’s ferocious winds were felt on the southwest coast of Florida, the storm had far-reaching impacts on the opposite coast.
“Sick to my stomach”: Cleanup underway after historic flooding from Ian
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla — Flooding across St. Augustine now has property owners there doing what they can to mop-up and clean-up in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. One homeowner said she’s been through several hurricanes living in other parts of Florida, but said she never dealt with flooding like this.
Ian's biggest impact on the First Coast rests on high tide
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Hurricane Ian made landfall on Wednesday afternoon as a very dangerous storm system. While Ian has now weakened into a Tropical Storm, it's still important to watch for impacts along the First Coast. As of early Thursday morning, weather conditions in Jacksonville and the surrounding areas...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Curry warns coastal, tidal flooding still risk as Ian continues
Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry said Sept. 29 that some may be breathing a sigh of relief that Duval County won’t face the brunt of Hurricane Ina but coastal and tidal flooding remains a concern through the weekend. “Ian has moved further offshore which means the rainfall we anticipated will...
News4Jax.com
Photos, videos show more flooding, wind damage and rain as Ian blows through Florida
Images of flooding Thursday morning from St. Augustine’s bayside and nearby neighborhoods filled social media channels and we showed it to you live on News4JAX.com and Channel 4. Northeast Florida’s coastline faced strong winds and heavy rain, while Central Florida saw flooding, power outages and damage as Ian pushed...
News4Jax.com
Gov. DeSantis surveys Ian damage; 2.6M reported power outages as of Thursday evening
– After traveling Thursday to Southwest Florida to get a glimpse of the damage caused by Hurricane Ian, Gov. Ron DeSantis described the impact on Lee County’s Sanibel Island as “destruction,” with people who didn’t evacuate being rescued by air and part of a causeway to the mainland knocked out.
News4Jax.com
Nassau County storm surge expected to be at worst early Friday morning
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – Nassau County Emergency Management’s director on Thursday again warned residents in low-lying neighborhoods of the storm surge from Ian, and that the impacts would be the worst -- especially in coastal regions -- around midnight Friday. By Thursday afternoon, Emergency Management said there was...
Action News Jax
High tide causes flooding in San Marco and Mandarin areas
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Mandarin and San Marco areas are experiencing flooding due to Hurricane Ian’s heavy rains combined with the high tide along the St. Johns River today. Residents in both areas say high tide for them came early this afternoon and with all that extra water...
WATCH: Sign collapses behind Florida reporter during Hurricane Ian
A reporter in Florida got a shock after a sign collapsed behind her just before she went live on television during Hurricane Ian Thursday.
Hurricane Ian: Reopenings in NE Florida
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Check back for updates through the week for the latest on reopenings in the Northeast Florida area:. Jacksonville area beaches are reopen, as of noon Friday. This includes, Atlantic, Neptune, and Jacksonville Beach. Mayor Lenny Curry says there’s still a high rip current risk, so beach goers should stay out of the water.
Hurricane Ian updates: Videos show Florida brace for storm
Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall in southwest Florida late Wednesday, but other areas of the state are already feeling the storm's impacts.
News4Jax.com
SnapJAX users share videos, photos of damage in Northeast Florida, Southeast Georgia from Tropical Storm Ian
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – News4JAX viewers from Florida and Georgia took to SnapJAX on Thursday to upload photos of damage, debris, flooding, and more during Tropical Storm Ian. Hurricane Ian destroyed homes and businesses and left millions in the dark. Here are some photos below. Click here to upload photos...
News4Jax.com
Photos, videos show storm damage across Northeast Florida, Southeast Georgia
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia started to feel the effects of Ian, News4JAX viewers sent in photos of storm damage using SnapJAX. The photos show strong winds, downed trees and rising waters across the area. Share your photos on SnapJAX and check out some of...
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville-area beaches reopen, but public urged to keep off dunes, stay out of ocean
Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry announced Friday afternoon that Duval County’s beaches are reopening after Ian passed through the area. But while much of Jacksonville was spared by Ian, the storm did do a number on Duval County’s shoreline. Beachgoers are also asked to stay off the fragile dunes, and Curry warned people to stay out of the water, as there is a strong rip current risk, along with a high surf advisory.
First Coast News
FDOT: Drivers planning to take I-75 to South Florida should seek alternate route due to flooding
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Residents that evacuated from areas severely impacted by Hurricane Ian should be aware there is currently a travel advisory in place on I-75 due to flooding. The Florida Department of Transportation says the Myakka River under Interstate 75 (I-75) has risen and impacted the interstate, no...
WPBF News 25
Just how big is Hurricane Ian? Video from space station shows incredible size, scope
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Just how big is Hurricane Ian?. NASA cameras on the International Space Station show the incredible size and scope of the Category 4 storm as it made landfall near Cayo Costa, Florida. The new video taken Wednesday shows dense and swirling clouds, all completely obscuring...
News4Jax.com
Clay County Fairgrounds opens RV park to Southwest Floridians impacted by Ian
GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. – In an effort to support Southwest Florida residents affected by Ian’s wrath, the Clay County Fairgrounds opened its RV area to offer a place to stay for those rebuilding who have an RV. In an announcement on Facebook, fairground officials said they have...
70+ homes underwater in Welaka following Ian
Welaka, Florida experienced major flooding from Hurricane Ian. About 72 homes are underwater, according to Mayor Watts.
HURRICANE IAN UPDATES: Eye of Cat. 4 storm making landfall near Sanibel, Captiva islands
ORLANDO, Fla. — Hurricane Ian strengthened into a powerful Category 4 storm Wednesday morning. Ian made landfall in southwest Florida just after noon on Wednesday and is expected to bring significant impacts to Central Florida. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. >>> DOWNLOAD OUR FREE APPS TO...
