New River Gorge makes best fall fishing destinations list

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The country’s newest national park has been named one of the best destinations for fall fishing in the United States.

According to FishingBooker’s newly released list, the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve ranks at second place on the list. FishingBooker is an online platform that helps anglers find and book fishing trips across the United States.

The organization says it chose the New River Gorge for because it is a “top-notch fishery” with fall temperatures making it perfect for a variety of fish including Walleye, Smallies, Bass, Crappie, Carp, Musky and Catfish. FishingBooker adds that the park also boasts colorful fall views and the New River itself is considered the second-oldest river in the world . According to the New River Water Trail website, its age estimated to be between 10 and 360 million years old.

The top nine destinations that made the organization’s list include:

Griffin, Georgia

New River Gorge, West Virginia

Glacial Lakes, South Dakota

Shenandoah County, Virginia

Bemidji, Minnesota

Sevierville, Tennessee

Sacramento, California

Montauk, New York

Coos Bay, Oregon

To learn more about how to get a fishing license in the Mountain State as well as other fishing regulations, visit the West Virginia DNR’s website.

