ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayette County, WV

New River Gorge makes best fall fishing destinations list

By Jessica Patterson
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cAqCe_0iC9NeRq00

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The country’s newest national park has been named one of the best destinations for fall fishing in the United States.

According to FishingBooker’s newly released list, the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve ranks at second place on the list. FishingBooker is an online platform that helps anglers find and book fishing trips across the United States.

10 places to go glamping in West Virginia

The organization says it chose the New River Gorge for because it is a “top-notch fishery” with fall temperatures making it perfect for a variety of fish including Walleye, Smallies, Bass, Crappie, Carp, Musky and Catfish. FishingBooker adds that the park also boasts colorful fall views and the New River itself is considered the second-oldest river in the world . According to the New River Water Trail website, its age estimated to be between 10 and 360 million years old.

The top nine destinations that made the organization’s list include:

  • Griffin, Georgia
  • New River Gorge, West Virginia
  • Glacial Lakes, South Dakota
  • Shenandoah County, Virginia
  • Bemidji, Minnesota
  • Sevierville, Tennessee
  • Sacramento, California
  • Montauk, New York
  • Coos Bay, Oregon

To learn more about how to get a fishing license in the Mountain State as well as other fishing regulations, visit the West Virginia DNR’s website.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WVNS

Iconic White Sulphur Springs bridge to be replaced

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) – An iconic bridge in White Sulphur Springs won a bid to be replaced today, September 29, 2022. The bridge’s replacement is among 13 construction contracts awarded by the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. The contract was awarded from a bid letting held Tuesday, […]
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV
Metro News

Full service gas station in West Virginia celebrates 100 years

BELVA, W.Va. — One of the last remaining full service gas stations in West Virginia is marking a major milestone. Brown’s Service Station in Fayette County is celebrating 100 years in business. The station is located in Belva about five miles north of Gauley Bridge along Scrabble Creek Road.
BELVA, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fayette County, WV
Lifestyle
County
Fayette County, WV
State
Oregon State
State
West Virginia State
State
South Dakota State
Lootpress

Get ready to go GAGA for Fayetteville Town Park’s latest addition

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Fayetteville Town Park revealed its latest feature in a Friday announcement informing the public of the recent installation of a GAGA Pit. The anomalous addition was announced by The Town of Fayetteville on Friday afternoon, and included a full description for those who may have questions regarding the function of the pit.
FAYETTEVILLE, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Outdoor Info#Linus Fishing#Travel Guide#Linus Outdoor#What To Do#Linus Travel#Travel Info#Fishing License#Travel Destinations#Walleye Smallies#California Montauk#Dnr#Nexstar Media Inc
Lootpress

Ready Set Demo: Gov. Justice, WVDEP announce 21 communities to receive over $9.2 million to remove abandoned and dilapidated structures

MATOAKA, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Gov. Jim Justice and West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) held an event today in Matoaka to announce 21 West Virginia communities will receive over $9.2 million in grant funding to remove abandoned and dilapidated structures across West Virginia. During the event, Gov. Justice...
MATOAKA, WV
woay.com

Beckley fall burn times set to begin on October 1

Beckley, WV (WOAY) – Beckley Common Council members have approved fall burn times to begin on October 1 to December 31. Residents can burn vegetation on their property within the city’s corporate limits from 5:00 pm to 7:00 am. Individuals must notify the Beckley Fire Department in advance.
BECKLEY, WV
wchstv.com

Flood watch issued for some counties in W.Va., including Kanawha

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — With the remnants of Hurricane Ian expected, the National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for some counties in West Virginia, including Kanawha. The flood watch will be in effect from 11 p.m. Friday through Saturday afternoon for Kanawha, Lincoln, Mingo, Logan, Boone, McDowell,...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

West Virginia officials report 10 more COVID deaths

CHARLESTON — Two residents in their mid-40s are among the 10 confirmed COVID-19 deaths reported on Friday by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The department has confirmed the deaths of a 46-year-old man from Logan County and a 46-year-old woman from Clay County. At least five people in their 40s in the last several weeks have died from the virus, according to the department.
CLAY COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
Travel
woay.com

West Virginia American Water awards 14 bottle filling stations

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia American Water announces the recipients of its fourth annual Bottle Filling Station program. This year, the company will provide touchless filling stations for reusable water bottles to 14 West Virginia organizations. West Virginia American Water was the first business or organization in the...
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNS

Structure Fire reported off Coal City Road

MEAD, WV (WVNS) — At 3:57 P.M. today, a structure fire off the 5000th block of Coal City Road in Mead has been reported. Rhodell Fire Department, Coal City Fire Department, and Sophia Area Fire Department has been dispatched and is just now getting on the scene, along with Ghent Ambulance. The cause of the […]
MEAD, WV
WOWK 13 News

2022 Trunk or Treats in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Fall is in full swing, and there are plenty of fun opportunities in Kanawha County for kids to score some candy. Below is a list of Trunk or Treats throughout Kanawha County during the 2022 Halloween season. Charleston West Virginia National Guard Trunk or TreatDate: Oct. 11Time: Starts at 6 […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Beckley Chili Night has been rescheduled

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Beckley’s 31st annual Chili Night has been rescheduled due to potentially conflicting weather conditions. The beloved local event, which was initially set to take place on Saturday, October 1st, 2022, has been moved to the following weekend, Saturday, October 8th, 2022 per a Thursday afternoon announcement from the Beckley Events Committee.
BECKLEY, WV
Lootpress

Structure fire could lead to Wyoming County road closures

OCEANA, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Pedestrians and motorists are being asked to avoid a Route 971 area following a structure fire on Friday. A Friday evening notice from the Oceana Fire Department confirmed that the recent incident could render the Aliff Street area of Route 971 unusable for a time.
OCEANA, WV
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

44K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy