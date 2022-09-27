Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Unique Restaurants in Maryland That Are Considered a Must-VisitJoe MertensMaryland State
Smoke, Shock and SilenceKelley A MurphyWashington, DC
Teen Jane Doe Identified as Patricia Agnes Gildawie, Missing for 47 yearsA.W. NavesFairfax, VA
Art born out of lockdown: Sixx Cool Artists share inspiration behind their artHeather JauquetGaithersburg, MD
Washington D.C. Council Approves $10 Million for MigrantsTom HandyWashington, DC
Related
mocoshow.com
Update on Friday Night Fire in Olney That Damaged Eight Homes and Caused $1.5M in Loses
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) were called to the scene of a 2nd alarm fire on the 3500 block of Landing Way off of Norbeck Rd near Georgia Avenue in Olney on Friday night. According to MCFRS PIO Pete Piringer, crews arrived on the scene at approximately 8pm and were able to knock down the bulk of the fire by 9pm. There were no injuries reported.
mocoshow.com
2nd Alarm Fire Off Norbeck Rd Friday Night
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) were called to the scene of a 2nd alarm fire on the 3500 block of Landing Way off of Norbeck Rd near Georgia Avenue, according to MCFRS PIO Pete Piringer (video below). Crews arrived on the scene at approximately 8pm to find several...
Massive fire rips through townhomes in Montgomery County, several people displaced
OLNEY, Md. — A huge fire affecting multiple townhomes has left several families without a home in Silver Spring, Maryland, on Friday night. Firefighters rushed to the Bradford Crossing Community located on Landing Way off Norbeck Road near Georgia Avenue around 8 p.m. Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Spokesman Pete Piringer said the fire started from the outside of a townhome.
fox5dc.com
Possible pedestrian struck prompts police activity in Bowie
BOWIE, Md. - A possible report of a pedestrian struck has prompted a police response to a grocery store parking lot in Prince George's County. SkyFox was over the scene in Bowie, Maryland where several police vehicles could be seen in front of the Shoppers supermarket along the 10500 block of Martin Luther King Junior Highway.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man killed in shooting in Fairfax
According to the Fairfax County Police Department, a man was dropped off at Inova Mount Vernon Hospital with a life-threatening gunshot wound to the upper body. The man was taken to Inova Fairfax Hospital in the Annandale area where he died from his injuries.
One Hospitalized When School Bus Crashes Into Gas Station Building In Prince George's County.
One person was injured on Thursday morning when a private school bus crashed into a building in Maryland. At approximately 10:45 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29, crews from the Prince George's County Fire Department responded to the 3600 block of Forestville Road near Stewart Road in Forestville for a collapse investigation, officials said.
WTOP
Man dead in Northeast DC shooting
A shooting in Northeast D.C. on Saturday night left a man dead. D.C. police say it happened around 8:30 p.m. on Adams Street Northeast, which is part of the residential Brentwood neighborhood located between Rhode Island Avenue and New York Avenue in Northeast. The victim was shot in a back...
fox5dc.com
Shooting victim dies after being dropped off at Fairfax County hospital: police
ALEXANDRIA, Va. - A man is dead after being dropped off at a Fairfax County hospital with a gunshot wound Sunday morning, according to police. Fairfax County Police said the man was dropped off at the Inova Mount Vernon Hospital in Alexandria, Virginia around 8:18 a.m. on Sunday. Police said...
RELATED PEOPLE
Bus crashes into gas station in Prince George's Co., police say
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A bus crashed into a gas station in Prince George's County. Police are still investigating exactly what happened. Officers were called to the 600 block of Forestville Road for the reported crash around 10:45 a.m. A preliminary investigation found that a school bus that was being used to train someone in getting their commercial driver's license crashed into a gas station in the area. Police said an unknown number of men were on board at the time; no children were on the bus. The men were treated for minor injuries, according to police.
mocoshow.com
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division Ask for Assistance Locating Missing 16-Year-Old
Gaithersburg, MD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 16-year-old from Gaithersburg. On October 1, 2022, at approximately 2:30 p.m., Kimberly Zuniga was last seen leaving the shopping center...
1 dead after house fire in Anne Arundel County
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — One person is dead after a house fire in Anne Arundel County Thursday morning, according to fire officials. The Anne Arundel County Fire Department responded to Patuxent Mobile Estates, off of Sands Road, in Lothian to find a mobile home in flames, with visible fire showing.
Bay Net
Firefighters Respond To Fire At Galazio In La Plata
LA PLATA, Md. – This morning, Sept. 28, first responders were called to the scene of a outside fire threatening a building at 6223 Crain Highway in La Plata. A caller stated “the deck is on fire with propane sitting right next to it”. At approximately 4:50...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Train collides into unoccupied vehicle on railroad in Rockville
ROCKVILLE, Md. — A train struck a work vehicle in Rockville, Maryland Thursday evening, causing roads to close to traffic. The collision happened around 7:25 p.m. at Randolph Road and Nebel Street crossing area between a truck and a CSX train. "At approximately 7:25 pm this evening, a CSX...
NBC Washington
Burst of Gunfire Hits Homes, Cars in Alexandria Neighborhood
Some residents who live near the Braddock Road Metro station in Alexandria, Virginia, were shaken up when a burst of gunfire sent bullets into homes and cars in the area Thursday night. It happened around around 8:30 p.m. in a townhome community on Wythe Street. Cassandra Suess said she was...
NBC Washington
Crowd Gathers to Recreate Dedication Photo of Crain Highway on Centennial Anniversary
A group of excited residents gathered Saturday to celebrate an important Maryland road by recreating a picture taken during its dedication in 1922. “Hey what’s so big about a road, right? Back then it was everything,” James Ports, the Maryland Secretary of Transportation, said. A century ago,...
fox5dc.com
19-year-old arrested for killing man inside of Loudoun County home
LEESBURG, Va. - A 19-year-old man is in custody accused of killing a man in Loudoun County, Virginia, according to authorities. The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded for welfare check to the 21000 block of Evergreen Mills Road in Leesburg on Friday. Once there, the deputies discovered a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox5dc.com
Region braces for Ian remnants this weekend
Virginia is under a state of emergency with the remnants of Hurricane Ian heading this way. The umbrellas are out and so are the sandbags. Businesses in Old Town Alexandria are not risking it. FOX 5's Nana-Sentuo Bonsu spoke to some business owners who say they'll stay open until the rain forces them to close this weekend.
WTOP
Person found dead in burning vehicle in Anne Arundel Co. was shot, autopsy says
An autopsy revealed that the person found dead in a burning vehicle in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, was shot. A person’s remains were found charred in the back seat of a vehicle that was engulfed in flames just before midnight on Tuesday. The vehicle was off a winding stretch of Brock Bridge Road north of Route 198 near the Howard County line.
Two people shot near Catonsville shopping plaza Saturday, police say
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County officers are investigating a double shooting near a shopping plaza in Catonsville, according to authorities.Officers learned of the shooting around 9:05 p.m. on Saturday, police said.They found two people with gunshot wounds, according to authorities.The injured individuals were taken to a local hospital, police said.Investigators did not make public the gender, age, or condition of the gunshot victims.Baltimore County detectives are investigating the shooting, according to authorities.
fox5dc.com
Alexandria businesses brace for Hurricane Ian remnants this weekend
ALEXANDRIA, Va. - Virginia is under a state of emergency. The umbrellas are out and so are the sandbags. Businesses in Old Town Alexandria are not risking it. On Union Street, Mya Richardson, who is the shift lead at Ben and Jerry's, said, "Any time we get a significant amount of rain, there is risk of flooding, especially in the back door, so we just want to keep the store safe and sound."
Comments / 0