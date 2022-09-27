Utah is no stranger to desirable destinations and great eats. Which is why the Woodbine Food Hall and Rooftop Bar is the ideal place for this woodfire pizza spot. Previously only found in Provo, Mozz Artisan Pizza can now also be visited at Woodbine Food Hall. Mozz is located inside the establishment placed in the very southwest corner. Right under their big, huge Mozz sign, followed by their well known pizza fragrance. On the condensed menu for Mozz it consists of pizza along with some great specials.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO