When I first understood that music would be one of the abiding passions of my life, I was sitting on the floor of my older cousin’s bedroom. He put on a new record he’d just bought, and that was it. A punch to the gut. The band was Adam and the Ants, and the sound was post-punk or new-wave or whatever the music press was calling it back then. I had no clue about any of that, being about 10, but I knew this was in a different league of aural assault than the pop that seeped from my bedroom radio....

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 19 MINUTES AGO