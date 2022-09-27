ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

TheDailyBeast

California Mother Beheaded by Sword Is Finally Identified

The shocking beheading of a woman in San Carlos on Thursday has an even more horrific backstory. The victim has finally been identified as Karina Castro. Her 7 and 1-year-old daughters were reportedly inside her home when she was struck down within blocks of the house by what early witnesses described as a sword. Sheriff’s Lieutenant Eamonn Allen confirmed that it was a “stabbing instrument,” but are still hunting down the weapon. The suspect, Jose Raphael Solano Landaeta, was detained on homicide charges when he arrived back on the scene just minutes after police showed up. Solano was described by Castro’s family as the father of her 1-year-old daughter, a heavy drinker and an unstable schizophrenic with a history of violence against her, according to ABC 7. The family reportedly found out about her murder through media reports, claiming they were not notified by police or social workers. The children were taken in by CPS, which reportedly told Castro’s family they will have to go through the application process to get them back. Her family has set up a GoFundMe to help retrieve them.Read it at AB
SAN CARLOS, CA
NBC News

California man who carried his toddler into elephant habitat at San Diego Zoo sentenced to probation

A California man who took his 2-year-old daughter into an elephant enclosure at the San Diego Zoo last year was sentenced Thursday to probation, prosecutors said. Jose Navarrete, 26, who was charged with felony child endangerment, was given credit for serving nine months in jail when he was sentenced to four years probation and 52 weeks of child abuse classes, according to a spokesperson with the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office. A protective order was also filed against him on behalf of Navarrete’s daughter and he was also ordered to stay away from the zoo, the spokesperson said.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Fox News

California hiker who went to find help for girlfriend found dead

A California hiker was found dead Thursday after leaving his girlfriend on a trail to find her water in the mountains of Santa Barbara County, authorities said. More than 60 people and several search dogs spent days combing the area for Tim Sgrignoli, 29, whose body was found at 9:29 a.m. between Trespass Trail and Highway 101, according Raquel Zick, the public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Fox News

Texas boy reportedly drowns while taking a shower

A 9-year-old Texas boy reportedly drowned while taking a shower, police told local media outlets. The boy's grandfather found him in the bathtub around 10 p.m. Saturday night in Houston. Police told KHOU that when they arrived, they found the boy's grandfather giving him CPR. The boy was rushed to...
HOUSTON, TX
Sam H Arnold

Missing Child Found After Forty Years

In January 1981, a young couple was discovered murdered in a wooded area near Houston, Texas. The couple had no identification; after much investigation, they were classified as John and Jane Doe. Their identity was a mystery, so was the family that may be missing them.
HOUSTON, TX
NewsBreak
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
NewsBreak
Public Safety
rolling out

Jay-Z and Roc Nation get allegedly crooked cop arrested

The social justice advocacy group founded by Jay-Z is celebrating the federal indictment of a former Kansas City, Kansas, police officer who allegedly kidnapped and raped women more than 20 years ago. The U.S. Department of Justice has filed federal civil rights crimes against ex-cop Roger Golubski for allegedly kidnapping...
KANSAS CITY, KS
Fox News

Border officials, Mexican government target five suspected human smugglers in 'Se Busca Información' campaign

American and Mexican authorities have announced five suspects accused of trafficking people across the border. The effort is part of the "Se Busca Información" campaign, an initiative between the Mexican government and U.S. Border Patrol. They allegedly operate near Del Rio, Texas. "Human smugglers work for opportunistic criminal organizations...
DEL RIO, TX
NBC News

Potential mass shooting at Texas homecoming football game thwarted after police get a tip

Police said a tip helped them stop a potential mass shooting at a Texas high school homecoming football game and led to the arrests of two 18-year-old men. Brandon Gipson and Isaac Cooper were taken into custody Friday after authorities conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that was headed to the Everman High School game. An AR pistol and a 60-round magazine were found in the vehicle, Everman Emergency Services said on Facebook.
EVERMAN, TX
