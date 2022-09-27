The shocking beheading of a woman in San Carlos on Thursday has an even more horrific backstory. The victim has finally been identified as Karina Castro. Her 7 and 1-year-old daughters were reportedly inside her home when she was struck down within blocks of the house by what early witnesses described as a sword. Sheriff’s Lieutenant Eamonn Allen confirmed that it was a “stabbing instrument,” but are still hunting down the weapon. The suspect, Jose Raphael Solano Landaeta, was detained on homicide charges when he arrived back on the scene just minutes after police showed up. Solano was described by Castro’s family as the father of her 1-year-old daughter, a heavy drinker and an unstable schizophrenic with a history of violence against her, according to ABC 7. The family reportedly found out about her murder through media reports, claiming they were not notified by police or social workers. The children were taken in by CPS, which reportedly told Castro’s family they will have to go through the application process to get them back. Her family has set up a GoFundMe to help retrieve them.Read it at AB

SAN CARLOS, CA ・ 22 DAYS AGO