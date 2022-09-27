Read full article on original website
UTEP – Miners Win Wild One at Charlotte, 41-35, For First-Ever Win in Eastern Time Zone
Gavin Hardison threw for three touchdowns, Deion Hankins rushed for 112 yards, Tyrin Smith had 106 yards receiving and the UTEP defense scored 12 points as the Miners came away with their first-ever win in the Eastern time zone, 41-35 at Charlotte on Saturday night. The Miners (3-3, 1-1 C-USA)...
Mencaglia And Doubles Team Produce Wins On Day One Of SDSU Invite
Carlotta Mencaglia picked up a win in singles while Thassane Abrahim and Veronika Lebisova joined forces in doubles for a victory to lead the way for the UTEP tennis team on the opening day of the San Diego State Invitational on Friday. “It was great to get out on the...
UTEP Basketball Single-Game Tickets Go On Sale Monday
Single-game tickets for both the UTEP men’s and women’s basketball programs will go on sale Monday. For the men’s side, prices start as low as $9.15 per game while they can be purchased for just $8 per contest for the women. Season tickets also remain on sale, with prices for the men beginning at $91.50 and the women coming in at $65.
UTEP’s Ruth Jerubet Crowned Champion Again, this Time at the Dave Murray Friday Morning
UTEP’s Ruth Jerubet crossed the finish line first for a second time this season after taking the women’s championship in the 6K at the 2022 Dave Murray Invitational on Friday morning at Tucson Country Cub. Jerubet clocked in a personal-best 20:09.3 to be the first of 49 competitors....
Peter Piper Pizza Punt, Pass & Kick, FREE FOR THE KIDS
The Peter Piper Pizza Sun Bowl Punt, Pass & Kick is set for, Tuesday, Oct. 11 at 4 p.m. (MT) in Sun Bowl Stadium on the UTEP campus. The free event is open to youth (ages 6-15) in and around the Borderland. The winners from each age group will receive...
EPCC Will Host: Fajitas & Margaritas for Scholarships
The El Paso Community College (EPCC) Foundation will host Fajitas & Margaritas for Scholarships with the EPCC Culinary Arts Program to benefit student scholarships. The EPCC Foundation promotes excellence in the educational process to benefit the students of El Paso Community College and our community. We hope that you will consider joining us in this important mission, and thank all EPCC Foundation donors for your support of EPCC students.
City WinterFest Parade Participants, Food Truck and Artisan Vendor Applications Now Open
The City of El Paso is inviting the community and businesses to be part of the WinterFest season. The application period for parade participants and food truck and artisan vendors for the Scherr Legate WinterFest Lights Parade is now open. Interested parties must fill out an application and adhere to the guidelines.
The El Paso Community Foundation partners with El Paso Animal Services to create Friends of El Paso Animal Services Fund
The concept of Friends of El Paso Animal Services (Friends of EPAS) was started by former City Representative Dr. Michiel Noe in 2017 to support El Paso Animal Services’ (EPAS) lifesaving goal. It has recently been finalized, and they are excited to be able to assist further its mission.
Story+Gallery: Little Caesars LOVE KITCHEN Delivers Pizza for The Salvation Army Family Shelter
The Salvation Army welcomed Little Caesars Love Kitchen to the Red Shield Family Center, serving families and individuals experiencing homelessness. 120 total meals were served at the family shelter. The Little Caesars Love Kitchen partners with local food pantries, traveling town to town, seven days a week to help fight...
