El Paso, TX

Mencaglia And Doubles Team Produce Wins On Day One Of SDSU Invite

Carlotta Mencaglia picked up a win in singles while Thassane Abrahim and Veronika Lebisova joined forces in doubles for a victory to lead the way for the UTEP tennis team on the opening day of the San Diego State Invitational on Friday. “It was great to get out on the...
UTEP Basketball Single-Game Tickets Go On Sale Monday

Single-game tickets for both the UTEP men’s and women’s basketball programs will go on sale Monday. For the men’s side, prices start as low as $9.15 per game while they can be purchased for just $8 per contest for the women. Season tickets also remain on sale, with prices for the men beginning at $91.50 and the women coming in at $65.
Peter Piper Pizza Punt, Pass & Kick, FREE FOR THE KIDS

The Peter Piper Pizza Sun Bowl Punt, Pass & Kick is set for, Tuesday, Oct. 11 at 4 p.m. (MT) in Sun Bowl Stadium on the UTEP campus. The free event is open to youth (ages 6-15) in and around the Borderland. The winners from each age group will receive...
EPCC Will Host: Fajitas & Margaritas for Scholarships

The El Paso Community College (EPCC) Foundation will host Fajitas & Margaritas for Scholarships with the EPCC Culinary Arts Program to benefit student scholarships. The EPCC Foundation promotes excellence in the educational process to benefit the students of El Paso Community College and our community. We hope that you will consider joining us in this important mission, and thank all EPCC Foundation donors for your support of EPCC students.
