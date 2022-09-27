Single-game tickets for both the UTEP men’s and women’s basketball programs will go on sale Monday. For the men’s side, prices start as low as $9.15 per game while they can be purchased for just $8 per contest for the women. Season tickets also remain on sale, with prices for the men beginning at $91.50 and the women coming in at $65.

EL PASO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO