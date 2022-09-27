Read full article on original website
Related
2minutemedicine.com
Perioperative gabapentin use associated with adverse outcomes for older adults
1. In this cohort study, perioperative gabapentin for multimodal analgesia in older adults undergoing major surgery was associated with an increased risk of delirium, new antipsychotic use, and pneumonia. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Following surgery, multimodal nonopioid analgesia is being used more frequently, with high quality evidence showing improved...
2minutemedicine.com
Complete revascularization vs. lesion only percutaneous coronary intervention for STEMI
1. In this randomized controlled trial, complete revascularization of eligible lesions in percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) resulted in a significant improvement in patient-reported quality of life versus revascularization of culprit-only lesions in patients with an ST-elevation myocardial infarction (STEMI) undergoing treatment. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) In patients who present...
2minutemedicine.com
Wellness Check: Spirituality
1. In this study, almost all patients approved of the proposed history taking prompts related to patient spirituality, and there was a high level of patient acceptability. 2. Furthermore, conversation prompts which did not have religious connotations and focused on individual values were most effective in eliciting spiritual concerns. Evidence...
2minutemedicine.com
Prenatal exposure to high-dose folic acid associated with increased cancer risk in children of mothers with epilepsy
1. The risk of cancer was higher amongst children of mothers with epilepsy who were exposed to high-dose folic acid in utero compared to controls in this retrospective study. 2. There was no association between maternal anti-epileptic medication use and cancer risk. Level of Evidence Rating: 2 (Good) Study Rundown:...
IN THIS ARTICLE
2minutemedicine.com
Patients may demonstrate a high level of acceptability for discussing spirituality in healthcare
1. In this study, almost all patients approved of the proposed history taking prompts related to patient spirituality, and there was a high level of patient acceptability. 2. Furthermore, conversation prompts which did not have religious connotations and focused on individual values were most effective in eliciting spiritual concerns. Evidence...
2minutemedicine.com
Conscious sedation non-superior to general anesthesia for endovascular therapy in patients with posterior circulation stroke: CANVAS II randomized controlled trial
1. The CANVAS II randomized controlled trial demonstrated similar functional outcomes between general anesthesia and conscious sedation among patients with posterior circulation acute ischemic stroke undergoing endovascular therapy. 2. Secondary outcomes, including successful reperfusion rates, length of hospital stay, length of neurological intensive care unit stay, and 90-day mortality, were...
Comments / 0