ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

Former West Virginia AFL-CIO president Jim Bowen dies

By Bailey Brautigan
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GcLTq_0iC9Lg8s00

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—Former president of the West Virginia AFL-CIO, Jim Bowen, has died.

According to a press release from the West Virginia AFL-CIO, Bowen died at the age of 87.

Logan County Commission announces major changes following fire department investigation

“I struggle to put into words how important Jim Bowen has been to the labor movement here in West Virginia,” said WV AFL-CIO President Josh Sword. “He was a mentor to me and so many others who strive to help workers secure good paying, safe jobs and have a powerful voice in the workplace.”

Bowen was president of the organization from 1997 to 2004.

“Jim Bowen was a force of nature,” said former WV AFL-CIO president Kenny Perdue. “He was known for his booming, deep voice that would not only be heard loud and clear among the countless rallies and protests, but also in the halls of the Statehouse, where he tirelessly fought for laws to protect and respect working people.”

Perdue was secretary-treasurer during Bowen’s tenure as president.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WOWK 13 News

Justice declares State of Preparedness for West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – As the remnants of Hurricane Ian turn toward the Mountain State, West Virginia Governor has declared a State of Preparedness for all 55 counties. The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch and Wind Advisory for portions of the state beginning tonight, Sept. 30, 2022 due to the possibility of […]
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charleston, WV
Sports
City
Charleston, WV
State
Virginia State
State
West Virginia State
Charleston, WV
Government
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Highmark West Virginia, FBI release video warning students of opioids

CHARLESTON — Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield West Virginia and the FBI Pittsburgh’s Charleston Resident Agency have created a video illustrating the dangers of opioid misuse in an effort to educate West Virginia middle-school and high school-aged youth on the dangers of opioid use. The video highlights the...
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Hundreds show support in annual Heart Walk in Charleston

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Bad weather did not deter attendance at a big charity event in Charleston. Hundreds of people turned out at Appalachian Power Park for the annual Heart Walk, which benefits the American Heart Association. Lots of patients and their families were there along with medical staff and support groups, all in an […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Annual Fox Trot for Parkinson’s in Charleston a big success

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Today was the 10th annual “West Virginia Fox Trot for Parkinson’s Research.” Despite the rainy, chilly weather, dozens of people showed up at Capitol Market for a good cause Saturday morning. It’s estimated that one million Americans may have Parkinson’s, but no one is really sure. Money raised will help launch […]
CHARLESTON, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Bowen
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia greenhouse celebrates ‘Green Career Week’

MASON, WV (WOWK) – Green Career Week begins the first full week of October 2022, and a local business is working with the nationwide effort to bring awareness to career opportunities in the agriculture, horticulture and floriculture fields. According to Bob’s Market and Greenhouses, Green Career Week was created by the organization Seed Your Future. […]
MASON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Charleston plans new victim assistance program amid violence

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The City of Charleston is planning a new victim assistance program to help victims and prevent future violence – something that residents said they’re seeing all too often nowadays. “I live here on the West Side, but I tell people, ‘You need to have eyes in the back of your head down […]
CHARLESTON, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Afl Cio#The West Virginia Afl Cio#Logan County Commission#Wv Afl Cio#Statehouse#Nexstar Media Inc
WOWK 13 News

2022 Trunk or Treats in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Fall is in full swing, and there are plenty of fun opportunities in Kanawha County for kids to score some candy. Below is a list of Trunk or Treats throughout Kanawha County during the 2022 Halloween season. Charleston West Virginia National Guard Trunk or TreatDate: Oct. 11Time: Starts at 6 […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

US House acts to avoid federal government shutdown

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The federal government will not be shutting down Saturday, Oct. 1. Perhaps the most important thing is no federal employees will be furloughed, and we certainly have many of them in our region. Mid-Friday afternoon, the U.S. House voted by only a 29-vote margin to keep the government funded through Dec. […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia aims to build on successful business recruitment

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — By all accounts, it has been a banner year for West Virginia attracting new businesses to the state. But will it continue? And what else needs to be done? We’ve been told by a number of sources that more economic development announcements are coming, and perhaps soon. State leaders are assessing […]
ECONOMY
WOWK 13 News

Williamson Memorial Hospital gets $2M toward reopening

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Williamson Health and Wellness Center is one of three organizations in the Mountain State receiving funds through the United States Department of Health and Human Services(HHS) to help them complete much-needed projects to serve the community. For Williamson Health and Wellness, this means funding to reopen the Williamson Memorial Hospital. According […]
WILLIAMSON, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Sports
WOWK 13 News

Huntington Public Works director released from duties

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Huntington’s Public Works director has been relieved of his duties, according to city officials. Officials with the city say on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, Huntington Mayor Steve Williams made the announcement that he relieved Jim Insco of the Public Works Director duties. The mayor also thanked Insco for his service to […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

State gives Marshall final $13.8M for new baseball stadium

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Marshall University is one step closer to getting its new baseball stadium. West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced a monetary award from the West Virginia Water Development Authority’s Economic Enhancement Grant program to Marshall University for $13.8 million dollars to go toward the construction of the new stadium. Officials say this […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Box truck hits house in Jackson County, West Virginia

JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Crews are on the scene where a box truck ran into a house in the Goldtown area of Jackson County, West Virginia. Jackson County dispatchers say that it happened on Haven Ln. and that multiple departments have responded. There is no word on any injuries at this time. 13 News has a […]
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

44K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy