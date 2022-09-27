Read full article on original website
500-plus miles of road opened in state forests across Pennsylvania
Deep interior spots in state forests across the state are now more easily accessed on roads normally closed to motorized travel but opened during Pennsylvania’s deer-hunting seasons. More than 533 miles of those normally closed roads, in 18 of the state’s 20 state forest districts, have been opened, according...
PhillyBite
5 Best Mexican Restaurants in Pennsylvania
- In Pennsylvania, you'll find plenty of great options for Mexican food. From Philadelphia's Tequilas to Harrisburg's Tres Hermanos to Pittsburgh's El Burro Comedor, there are several excellent choices. If you're looking for authentic Mexican food in a fun and casual atmosphere, try the following places. Tequilas in Philadelphia. If...
Wolf admin announces location for three new state parks
The Wolf administration announced in July that there would be three additions to the commonwealth’s state park system, bringing the total number of state parks from 121 to 124, but at the time, details about the locations of the parks were not yet public. The post Wolf admin announces location for three new state parks appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Mastriano abortion ‘murder’ comments find new life in Pa. gov. race
Should women who have abortions be charged with murder? Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano suggested just that in a radio interview from 2019 that has now found new life.
therecord-online.com
Pennsylvania’s local pension funds mostly well-funded, in good shape
HARRISBURG, PA – Even as a pandemic drove down stock returns and caused fluctuations in the economy, Pennsylvania’s city pensions stayed in relatively good shape. A policy brief from the Allegheny Institute noted the breakdown from the auditor general of 1,403 municipalities across the state: “Over 75 percent of municipalities had a score of 0, or no distress. Four municipalities had a score of 3, or severe distress, ranging from 47 percent- to 13 percent-funded.”
therecord-online.com
Unclaimed property dispute could net $20M to Pennsylvania from Delaware
HARRISBURG, PA — A spat over unclaimed property between Delaware and other states could mandate a $20 million check for the Pennsylvania Treasury. In total, 30 states will argue in front of the Supreme Court on Monday against Delaware keeping $400 million in unclaimed property from uncashed MoneyGram checks that were purchased outside Delaware.
“Notably vivid fall season’ could be coming: Pennsylvania Fall Foliage Report
Although trees across most of Pennsylvania in the first week of October will be showing no or little evidence of the approaching fall-foliage season, a “notably vivid fall season” may be just around the corner, according to today’s first Weekly Fall Foliage Report of 2022 from the Bureau of Forestry in the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.
echo-pilot.com
Steelhead fishing will draw big crowds to Pennsylvania's Lake Erie tributaries this fall
The wait is all but over. Chromers. Silver bullets. Ghosts. Whatever your nickname for steelhead, the large rainbow trout are swimming into the Lake Erie tributaries now and anglers from around the country, even the world, are looking forward to some of the best fishing action Pennsylvania has to offer.
WGAL
Help on way from Pennsylvania for Floridians impacted by Hurricane Ian
People from Pennsylvania are getting ready or are already helping victims of Hurricane Ian. The American Red Cross has volunteers on standby to go to Florida when it is safe for them to travel. The Red Cross has 18 pre-positioned people, supplies, and blood to help with relief. Dareda Bennett,...
Pennsylvania city No. 2 best in U.S. for sober living: study
A recent study has found which cities in the U.S. are the best for sober living. And one of the absolute best happens to be located in Pennsylvania. SIMILAR STORIES: ‘The Mayor of Maple Avenue,’ episode 7 available: Will Shawn Sinisi find sobriety with the country’s ‘best’ rehab?
Gov. Wolf announces new Pennsylvania state parks
On Tuesday, Gov. Tom Wolf announced the locations of three new Pennsylvania state parks.
PhillyBite
5 Best Bakeries in Pennsylvania
- When you want to savor a delicious baked good, the state of Pennsylvania is a great place to go. Some of the best bakeries in Pennsylvania are located in Pittsburgh and Philadelphia. You can also check out Oakmont Bakery in Oakmont. In addition, if you're a fan of French pastries, you may want to visit Isgro Pastries in Philadelphia.
abc27.com
Central Pennsylvania fire departments receive federal grants
WASHINGTON D.C. (WHTM) – Seven fire departments in Central Pennsylvania are receiving federal grant funding totaling over $834,000. Congressman John Joyce M.D. (PA-13) announced the funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) Award worth $834,081.88. The following fire departments in Pennsylvania’s 13th Congressional District...
pa.gov
Gov. Wolf’s $25 Million State Child Care Tax Credit Will Support 221,000 Working Families in Pennsylvania
Governor Tom Wolf visited Kiddie Space Heights today with Department of Human Services Acting Secretary Meg Snead to spotlight his $25 million child care tax credit program that will give back $180 to $630 to Pennsylvania’s working families with young children. At least 221,000 families are expected to benefit from the program.
Economic growth in northeast Pennsylvania comes with coal mine cleanup
(The Center Square) – A rush of federal money will boost Pennsylvania’s ability to address abandoned mining land, but the commonwealth will not be able to rely on federal dollars for most of the funding. The Senate Community, Economic and Recreational Development Committee met on Tuesday to discuss...
Here’s 8 of the most interesting jobs open now with the state of PA and what they pay
If you’ve ever wanted to help direct some of PennDOT’s snowplows, this might be your chance.
Oz closes on Fetterman in latest Pennsylvania Senate poll
The poll found 45 percent of registered Pennsylvania voters said they’d vote for Fetterman if the Senate election was held today, compared with 41 percent for Oz.
No ‘overnight’ solutions: How Pennsylvania leaders plan to solve state’s teacher shortage
For more than a decade, Pennsylvania’s pool of new teachers has been shrinking, placing added pressure on those who go into teaching. By the time Josie Stalcar started student teaching, more than half of her 46 classmates in Penn State’s music education program had dropped out. Just six...
PhillyBite
5 Best Pennsylvania's Best French Fries
- You're in luck if you're hungry for a tasty plate of fries. Pennsylvania has more than its fair share of restaurants serving up some of the best fries in the country. Here are 5 of the state's best restaurants for French fries. The list includes Philadelphia's Chickie's & Pete's, Carlisle's Cafe Bruges, J.R.'s Fresh Cut Fries, and The Pickle Nickel in Dillsburg.
Oz puts billboard claiming Fetterman is ‘soft on crime’ in middle of Braddock
Comparing his opponent’s record to toilet paper that’s “soft on bottoms,” Republican U.S. Senate candidate Mehmet Oz put up a billboard near Democrat John Fetterman’s home in Braddock on Wednesday that calls the former mayor “soft on crime.”. Mr. Oz, the cardiothoracic surgeon and...
