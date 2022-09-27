ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 1

Related
PhillyBite

5 Best Mexican Restaurants in Pennsylvania

- In Pennsylvania, you'll find plenty of great options for Mexican food. From Philadelphia's Tequilas to Harrisburg's Tres Hermanos to Pittsburgh's El Burro Comedor, there are several excellent choices. If you're looking for authentic Mexican food in a fun and casual atmosphere, try the following places. Tequilas in Philadelphia. If...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Cars
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Wrightsville, PA
City
Hazleton, PA
Tunkhannock, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
City
Tunkhannock, PA
therecord-online.com

Pennsylvania’s local pension funds mostly well-funded, in good shape

HARRISBURG, PA – Even as a pandemic drove down stock returns and caused fluctuations in the economy, Pennsylvania’s city pensions stayed in relatively good shape. A policy brief from the Allegheny Institute noted the breakdown from the auditor general of 1,403 municipalities across the state: “Over 75 percent of municipalities had a score of 0, or no distress. Four municipalities had a score of 3, or severe distress, ranging from 47 percent- to 13 percent-funded.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
therecord-online.com

Unclaimed property dispute could net $20M to Pennsylvania from Delaware

HARRISBURG, PA — A spat over unclaimed property between Delaware and other states could mandate a $20 million check for the Pennsylvania Treasury. In total, 30 states will argue in front of the Supreme Court on Monday against Delaware keeping $400 million in unclaimed property from uncashed MoneyGram checks that were purchased outside Delaware.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

“Notably vivid fall season’ could be coming: Pennsylvania Fall Foliage Report

Although trees across most of Pennsylvania in the first week of October will be showing no or little evidence of the approaching fall-foliage season, a “notably vivid fall season” may be just around the corner, according to today’s first Weekly Fall Foliage Report of 2022 from the Bureau of Forestry in the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elk Creek#Suburbs#Politics State#Lrb Photo
PhillyBite

5 Best Bakeries in Pennsylvania

- When you want to savor a delicious baked good, the state of Pennsylvania is a great place to go. Some of the best bakeries in Pennsylvania are located in Pittsburgh and Philadelphia. You can also check out Oakmont Bakery in Oakmont. In addition, if you're a fan of French pastries, you may want to visit Isgro Pastries in Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
abc27.com

Central Pennsylvania fire departments receive federal grants

WASHINGTON D.C. (WHTM) – Seven fire departments in Central Pennsylvania are receiving federal grant funding totaling over $834,000. Congressman John Joyce M.D. (PA-13) announced the funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) Award worth $834,081.88. The following fire departments in Pennsylvania’s 13th Congressional District...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PhillyBite

5 Best Pennsylvania's Best French Fries

- You're in luck if you're hungry for a tasty plate of fries. Pennsylvania has more than its fair share of restaurants serving up some of the best fries in the country. Here are 5 of the state's best restaurants for French fries. The list includes Philadelphia's Chickie's & Pete's, Carlisle's Cafe Bruges, J.R.'s Fresh Cut Fries, and The Pickle Nickel in Dillsburg.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy