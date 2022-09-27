Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Clanton Advertiser
Isabella falls to Comer in first loss of 2022
Isabella High School dropped to 5-1 on Sept. 30 after a 52-22 defeat to B.B. Comer High School on the road, and dropped to second place in the AHSAA Class 2A Region 4 standings. Isabella and Comer sat 3-0 in the region standings coming into the pivotal clash, and now...
Clanton Advertiser
Panthers tamed on the road at Holtville
Jemison High School lost to AHSAA Class 5A Region 3 rival Holtville High School on Sept. 30 49-16 to drop the Panthers to 2-4 in 2022, and 1-2 in the region. Down 29-0 and under two minutes left in the first half, Jemison built some momentum as running back Efrain Villeda took a long run down to the Holtville 35-yard line. Quarterback Jackson Padlo found Guyton Price on a pass that put the Panthers at the doorstep of the end zone. Villeda was able to punch in the three-yard touchdown run, and Padlo connected with Price for the two-point conversion to cut the lead down to 29-8.
Clanton Advertiser
Maplesville blanks Autaugaville for fourth-straight win
In a battle of undefeated teams in AHSAA Class 1A Region 4 play, Maplesville High School blanked Autaugaville High School 36-0 behind an emphatic defensive performance by the Red Devils. Coming into the Sept. 30 matchup, Maplesville had given up just 14 points through three region games this season, and...
Clanton Advertiser
Billingsley gets back in win column on homecoming
Billingsley High School pulled out their second win of the 2022 season on Sept. 30 narrowly beating Central High School, Hayneville 32-30 on their homecoming. The Bears were led by quarterback Landon Jones who went 11-for-16 passing for 221 yards and two touchdowns. A 158.3 is considered a perfect passing rating according to the NFL model, and Jones posted a 151.0 rating against Hayneville.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clanton Advertiser
Verbena wins the unholy war over Notasulga
Verbena High School won the battle of the devils on Sept. 29 besting Notasulga High School 32-14 behind three touchdown runs by D.J. Jackson. Verbena, who had not beaten the Blue Devils of Notasulga since 2009, led 22-6 at halftime. Notasulga scored first in the second half on a long touchdown pass and convert the two-point conversion to cut the Red Devils lead down to 20-14.
Clanton Advertiser
Tigers caged on the road by Benjamin Russell
Chilton County High School found tough sledding against Benjamin Russell High School on Sept. 29 falling 48-0 in the AHSAA Class 6A Region 3 matchup. After a 2-0 start, CCHS has dropped four of its last five games, and all four loses have come to region foes. The Tigers are still looking for that elusive region win after moving to class 6A before the 2020 season.
Clanton Advertiser
Thorsby squeaks by Fayetteville on the road
Thorsby High School edged Fayetteville High School 22-18 behind two Grayson McManus touchdown runs in the second half to lift the Rebels on Sept. 29. While points were tough to come by in the AHSAA Class 2A Region 4 matchup, Thorsby’s Remington Taylor ripped off a 60-yard punt return just four minutes into the first quarter to put the Rebels on top. McManus added a two-point conversion run to make it 8-0 Thorsby after the first period.
Clanton Advertiser
Tigers take home JV county tournament crown
The Chilton County High School junior varsity volleyball team took home the 2022 JV Chilton County Volleyball Tournament title on Sept. 29 with a win over Jemison High School in the finals. Chilton County’s Addison Tignor was named the tournament’s most valuable player. JV Chilton County Volleyball Tournament...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Clanton Advertiser
Clanton Fire Department
These incidents are from Sept. 21-27. Bleeding Non-Traumatic: 1600 Block 7th Street South. Natural Gas Odor Investigation: 1100 Block Bradberry Lane.
Clanton Advertiser
Hot to Cold: Ascension St. Vincent’s Chilton uses tech to save energy, maintain hospital air quality
Editor’s note: This article originally published in Wellness September 2022. Copies are available at The Clanton Advertiser office, 1109 Seventh Street N in Clanton. When residents come to Ascension St. Vincent’s Chilton for an appointment or because of an emergency health situation, they see the staff and medical equipment that makes care available.
Comments / 0