Jemison High School lost to AHSAA Class 5A Region 3 rival Holtville High School on Sept. 30 49-16 to drop the Panthers to 2-4 in 2022, and 1-2 in the region. Down 29-0 and under two minutes left in the first half, Jemison built some momentum as running back Efrain Villeda took a long run down to the Holtville 35-yard line. Quarterback Jackson Padlo found Guyton Price on a pass that put the Panthers at the doorstep of the end zone. Villeda was able to punch in the three-yard touchdown run, and Padlo connected with Price for the two-point conversion to cut the lead down to 29-8.

JEMISON, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO