Kansas City, MO

Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes, Buccaneers’ Tom Brady on their ‘Sunday Night Football’ clash

By Pete Grathoff
The Kansas City Star
 5 days ago

The last time Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Buccaneers’ Tom Brady met on the football field, it was after Tampa Bay won Super Bowl LV.

“You’re a legend, man. Congrats, man. You’re a legend,” Mahomes told Brady.

Let’s keep in touch ,” Brady said.

They did keep in touch, as the quarterbacks faced off in this summer’s charity golf event. “The Match.”

They’ll be back on the football field for a “Sunday Night Football” matchup between the Chiefs and Buccaneers. Brady discussed facing Mahomes and the Chiefs on the SiriusXM podcast, “Let’s Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.”

“Great opponent, well-coached, great quarterback, explosive offense, great d-coordinator, a lot of talented players on defense. They lost a tough one on the road so they’ll be hungry,” Brady said. “They’ll kind of have a normal week of prep. And, look, I think when you are dealing with some of the things that we’re gonna have to deal with this week , there’s built-in excuses that should never be excuses for anything. We gotta approach the week with the championship attitude that no matter what we face and no matter who plays, we’re gonna have to go out there and find a way to win the game.

“So it’s not gonna be easy. It’s a huge test. We’re playing at home. It’s a night game and it’s gonna be a challenge. And that’s what we should want and that’s what we should expect from one of the best teams in the league that we’re gonna face. So we gotta be at our best. Hopefully we can be that. And to get to 3-1 would be a great feeling after yesterday’s tough loss.”

Both teams are coming off a defeat. The Packers edged the Bucs 14-12 and the Chiefs gave up a late score and lost 20-17 at Indianapolis.

During his weekly chat on KCSP (610 AM), Mahomes was asked Monday about facing Brady, who retired for 40 days earlier this year before returning. KCSP’s Carrington Harrison asked if Mahomes has allowed himself to think he may never face Brady after Sunday.

“Nah, I haven’t allowed myself (to think that),” Mahomes said. “I’ve had a couple of games already now that’s been the last time I might be able to go up against Brady. He’s a guy that seems like he always comes back and plays another season, and he always plays at a high level. You just go about knowing that they got the G.O.A.T. on that side of the football field and that he always is going to give them a chance to win.”

“And I mean, this is a stout defense that we have to go up against and I know I’m going to have to do my best in order to put up points on the board.”

