Read full article on original website
Related
Larsa Pippen Spotted with Michael Jordan's Son Marcus for Lunch Date in Miami
Pippen said last month that dating has been difficult after splitting with former NBA star Scottie Pippen: "It's kind of hard. I thought it was going to be easier, to be honest with you." Larsa Pippen was spotted dining out with Michael Jordan's son Marcus over the weekend. The Real Housewives of Miami star, 48, who is the ex-wife of Michael's former Chicago Bulls teammate Scottie Pippen, sat next to Marcus, 31, while dining Sunday afternoon at Zuma, a Japanese restaurant in Miami, according to TMZ. Larsa and...
Los Angeles Lakers Acquire DeMar DeRozan In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
The NBA’s offseason is a time for speculation. When the league’s teams aren’t playing games with measurable results, we can only guess what decisions they might make. For that reason, the league’s rumor mill churns overtime throughout the summer. Eventually, observers will reach some form of consensus over what’s more or less likely to occur.
Blake Griffin Reportedly Signing With New NBA Team
Former All-Star forward Blake Griffin has found a new home in the NBA. According to ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the Boston Celtics have signed Griffin to a one-year, fully guaranteed deal. The official terms of Griffin's contract have not been released yet. Griffin, 33, spent the 2021-22 season with the...
Bulls striving for more 'random' offense this season
NBA training camps can be a hotbed for big-picture themes and philosophical adjustments. For this year’s Chicago Bulls, the mission statement for offensive improvement comes down to one word. “I think it’s just going to be a little more random,” Zach LaVine said when asked to describe the team’s...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Apartment Therapy
LeBron James’ Home Is His Castle
LeBron James is well known as an NBA player, father of three, husband — and apparently, he and his wife Savannah also have an excellent eye for home decor. In an exclusive interview with Vanity Fair, the beloved first family of basketball shared the first-ever peek into their Los Angeles home in a series of formal photos.
Contreras gets ovations, Stroman goes 6, Cubs beat Reds 8-1
CHICAGO (AP) — Willson Contreras got several standing ovations in what could be his final home game at Wrigley Field, Marcus Stroman threw six scoreless innings and the surging Chicago Cubs won their seventh straight, beating the Cincinnati Reds 8-1 on Sunday. Nelson Velázquez drove in four runs, helping Chicago match its best run since a seven-game streak late last year. The Cubs, aided by three walks and a hit batter, knocked out a Chase Anderson in a five-run first and cruised to their 11th win in 12 games in their Wrigley Field season finale. The Reds have dropped six...
Giants left without QB vs. Bears after Daniel Jones, Tyrod Taylor both injured
Saquon Barkley went under center for the New York Giants on Sunday. Yes, you read that correctly. The Giants’ quarterback room took a major hit as both starting quarterback Daniel Jones and backup Tyrod Taylor left the game against the Chicago Bears with injuries. With few options, Giants head...
J.J. Watt playing vs. Panthers days after having heart shocked
J.J. Watt will play against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday just days removed from a scary medical situation. The Arizona Cardinals star defensive end revealed he had his heart shocked back into rhythm on Thursday after he went into atrial fibrillation the day prior. Watt said he decided to disclose...
RELATED PEOPLE
Ross sings Willie Harris praises as potential manager
Cubs manager David Ross offered a vote of confidence in his third-base coach, Willie Harris as a potential manager — whether that might be as a second-time candidate for the White Sox or any other team. “He’s got a lot more experience than I did when I took this...
Titans Lose Former Razorback Treylon Burks in Fourth Quarter
Apparent ankle or leg injury sends Warren native to locker room on cart.
Cleveland Browns defense, QB Jacoby Brissett falter late in loss to Atlanta Falcons
One big breakdown by the Browns defense gave the Atlanta Falcons exactly the opening they needed to pull off a 23-20 victory inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday.
LaVine has explosiveness back at Bulls training camp
Zach LaVine is turning heads at Chicago Bulls training camp. Not that anyone needed to be reminded of who LaVine, a 27-year-old two-time All-Star, is as a player. But after a 2021-22 season that was disrupted by nagging left knee pain and an offseason that featured surgery, it appears he is back to operating at full capacity.
IN THIS ARTICLE
10 observations: Stalock impresses but Hawks fall to Wings
The Blackhawks fell to the Detroit Red Wings 3-0 at the United Center on Saturday in their third preseason game. 1. Here's what the line combinations and pairings were for this game:. Line 1: Tyler Johnson - Jonathan Toews - Taylor Raddysh. Line 2: Philipp Kurashev - Lukas Reichel -...
Hawks make second round of cuts, trim roster to 45
The Blackhawks made their second round of roster cuts after Saturday's preseason game and trimmed their training camp roster to 45 players. Goaltender Jaxson Stauber has been assigned to the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League. Defenseman Adam Clendening and goaltender Dylan Wells have been released from their professional...
Stalock grateful for chance with Hawks after myocarditis
Over the last three years, Alex Stalock has played in only one NHL game. That's because he was diagnosed with myocarditis — an inflammation of the heart muscle — in November of 2020 after testing positive for COVID-19. Stalock said he met with at least five different cardiologists,...
Hawks announce first wave of cuts, trim roster to 50
The Blackhawks announced their first wave of cuts on Friday and trimmed their roster to 50 players after starting training camp with 63. Forwards Evan Barratt and Jakub Pour and defenseman Louis Crevier were assigned to the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League, which is no surprise. Here's a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cairo Santos ruled OUT for Giants game
The Bears ruled kicker Cairo Santos out for Sunday’s Week 4 matchup against the Giants. Santos missed practice on Thursday and Friday this week due to a personal matter. He didn’t travel with the team to New Jersey. In his place, the team will turn to Michael Badgley,...
Sikura returns to Blackhawks as 'a different player'
Dylan Sikura has been a goal scorer and point producer practically his whole life, but for whatever reason, he went 43 games into his NHL career with the Blackhawks without a goal. He was so snake-bitten that it took three seasons for him to finally break through. Well, 11 seconds...
Caissie on Cubs winning another title: ‘We can do it again’
Owen Caissie has played with and crossed paths with a number of the top prospects in the Cubs farm system over the last two seasons. So, from what he’s seen, does the system have the talent to replicate what the last core did in bringing a championship to the North Side?
NBC Sports Chicago
Chicago, IL
15K+
Followers
15K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/
Comments / 0