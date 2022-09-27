ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Larsa Pippen Spotted with Michael Jordan's Son Marcus for Lunch Date in Miami

Pippen said last month that dating has been difficult after splitting with former NBA star Scottie Pippen: "It's kind of hard. I thought it was going to be easier, to be honest with you." Larsa Pippen was spotted dining out with Michael Jordan's son Marcus over the weekend. The Real Housewives of Miami star, 48, who is the ex-wife of Michael's former Chicago Bulls teammate Scottie Pippen, sat next to Marcus, 31, while dining Sunday afternoon at Zuma, a Japanese restaurant in Miami, according to TMZ. Larsa and...
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

Blake Griffin Reportedly Signing With New NBA Team

Former All-Star forward Blake Griffin has found a new home in the NBA. According to ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the Boston Celtics have signed Griffin to a one-year, fully guaranteed deal. The official terms of Griffin's contract have not been released yet. Griffin, 33, spent the 2021-22 season with the...
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports Chicago

Bulls striving for more 'random' offense this season

NBA training camps can be a hotbed for big-picture themes and philosophical adjustments. For this year’s Chicago Bulls, the mission statement for offensive improvement comes down to one word. “I think it’s just going to be a little more random,” Zach LaVine said when asked to describe the team’s...
CHICAGO, IL
Apartment Therapy

LeBron James’ Home Is His Castle

LeBron James is well known as an NBA player, father of three, husband — and apparently, he and his wife Savannah also have an excellent eye for home decor. In an exclusive interview with Vanity Fair, the beloved first family of basketball shared the first-ever peek into their Los Angeles home in a series of formal photos.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

Contreras gets ovations, Stroman goes 6, Cubs beat Reds 8-1

CHICAGO (AP) — Willson Contreras got several standing ovations in what could be his final home game at Wrigley Field, Marcus Stroman threw six scoreless innings and the surging Chicago Cubs won their seventh straight, beating the Cincinnati Reds 8-1 on Sunday. Nelson Velázquez drove in four runs, helping Chicago match its best run since a seven-game streak late last year. The Cubs, aided by three walks and a hit batter, knocked out a Chase Anderson in a five-run first and cruised to their 11th win in 12 games in their Wrigley Field season finale. The Reds have dropped six...
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC Sports Chicago

LaVine has explosiveness back at Bulls training camp

Zach LaVine is turning heads at Chicago Bulls training camp. Not that anyone needed to be reminded of who LaVine, a 27-year-old two-time All-Star, is as a player. But after a 2021-22 season that was disrupted by nagging left knee pain and an offseason that featured surgery, it appears he is back to operating at full capacity.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Hawks make second round of cuts, trim roster to 45

The Blackhawks made their second round of roster cuts after Saturday's preseason game and trimmed their training camp roster to 45 players. Goaltender Jaxson Stauber has been assigned to the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League. Defenseman Adam Clendening and goaltender Dylan Wells have been released from their professional...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Hawks announce first wave of cuts, trim roster to 50

The Blackhawks announced their first wave of cuts on Friday and trimmed their roster to 50 players after starting training camp with 63. Forwards Evan Barratt and Jakub Pour and defenseman Louis Crevier were assigned to the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League, which is no surprise. Here's a...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Cairo Santos ruled OUT for Giants game

The Bears ruled kicker Cairo Santos out for Sunday’s Week 4 matchup against the Giants. Santos missed practice on Thursday and Friday this week due to a personal matter. He didn’t travel with the team to New Jersey. In his place, the team will turn to Michael Badgley,...
CHICAGO, IL
