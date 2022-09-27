ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

thecomeback.com

Curt Schilling has blunt take on Aaron Judge

One thing that Curt Schilling has in common with Barry Bonds, Mark McGwire, and Sammy Sosa is that none of them are in the Baseball Hall of Fame despite putting up big numbers during their playing careers. While the other three are seemingly being kept out because of PED use, Schilling’s absence is likely more related to just a good, old-fashioned dislike of him as a person.
MLB
Boston, MA
Sports
Hamilton, MA
Boston, MA
NESN

Celtics Role Player Reportedly Suffers Injury In Training Camp

With Boston Celtics center Robert Williams injured to start the season, Luke Kornet was vying for backup big man minutes during training camp. But Kornet’s candidacy to take on an increased role with the Celtics, at least at the beginning of the season, just took a hit. Kornet reportedly...
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Red Sox’s Alex Cora: ‘I bet going into next season, we’re going to be picked to finish last’

TORONTO — Manager Alex Cora has spoken confidently in recent days about how the Red Sox will be better in 2023. But why is Cora so confident? The future looks as uncertain as ever for the Red Sox who have seven players — Xander Bogaerts, J.D. Martinez, Nathan Eovaldi, Michael Wacha, Tommy Pham, Rich Hill and Matt Strahm — who have the ability to become free agents. Possibly $121.5 million is coming off the books. Bogaerts is expected to opt out of the final three years, $60 million left on his contract. Pham has a $12 million mutual option. And chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom must decide whether to extend qualifying offers to Martinez, Eovaldi and Wacha.
BOSTON, MA
Mookie Betts
NBC Sports

Phillies' magic number at 3 thanks to split, Marlins' late-night magic

WASHINGTON -- This is what a playoff race looks like behind the scenes in real time. The Phillies had just rolled over the Washington Nationals, 8-2, in the second game of a doubleheader Saturday night to go up a half-game on the Milwaukee Brewers in the battle for the final National League wild-card playoff berth.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

Yankees shake up pitching with rain threatening Sunday

NEW YORK — Rain could prove a problem for the Yankees again Sunday. So they’re not taking any chances with their starting pitching. The Yankees will give Chi Chi Gonzalez his team debut if weather allows them to face the Orioles a 1:38 p.m. Sunday in what would be their final regular season game at Yankee Stadium.
BRONX, NY
numberfire.com

Jarren Duran not in lineup for Red Sox Saturday afternoon

Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Duran is being replaced in center field by Rob Refsnyder versus Blue Jays starter Ross Stripling. In 223 plate appearances this season, Duran has a .221 batting average with a .645 OPS,...
BOSTON, MA
#Mlb#The Red Sox#Dominican#Mvp
dodgerblue.com

Rockies Vs. Dodgers Game Preview: Mookie Betts Out Of Lineup

The Los Angeles Dodgers became just the seventh team in MLB history with at least 110 wins in a single season, and look to continue adding onto their total while remaining healthy as they reach the halfway point of a series against the Colorado Rockies. The Dodgers’ final homestand of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

Why Giants are shutting down Webb ahead of final 2022 start

SAN FRANCISCO -- For the second straight year, Logan Webb was scheduled to pitch the Giants' final home game of the regular season at Oracle Park, but there will be no magical finish this time around. A few minutes after an 8-4 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks that officially eliminated...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Boston Red Sox
World Series
Los Angeles Dodgers
Baseball
Sports
NBC Sports

Projecting Bruins' lines, pairings for Opening Night

The Boston Bruins will have to overcome injuries to some key players to begin the 2022-23 NHL season, but based on what we've seen in training camp and the first two preseason games, the team's depth might be better than expected. There's lots of good internal competition going on right...
BOSTON, MA
Central Illinois Proud

Blue Jays look to maintain dominance over Red Sox

The Toronto Blue Jays will be out to complete their season-long dominance of the visiting Boston Red Sox on Sunday afternoon by completing a three-game sweep. The Blue Jays defeated the Red Sox 10-0 Saturday and have outscored the Red Sox 19-0 in the first two games of the three-game series.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Bruins Dodge Bullet With Fabian Lysell, Taylor Hall Injuries

In what could have been an early disaster for the Bruins, they appear to have dodged two major bullets. In the second period of Boston’s 4-0 win over the Philadelphia Flyers, Fabian Lysell took a hit from Rasmus Ristolainen that immediately sent Lysell down the tunnel and he never returned to the game. The hit itself was clean and didn’t seem like it was overly hard, but it caught Lysell just right.
BOSTON, MA
Tri-City Herald

Celtics Waive Former Sixers Trade Target to Land Blake Griffin

The Boston Celtics have a lot going on right now. Injury-wise, the Celtics will be without two key players to start the 2022-2023 season as Robert Williams and Danilo Gallinari enter recovery. Meanwhile, Celtics head coach Ime Udoka is suspended for the 2022-2023 season, and it seems his position with...
BOSTON, MA

