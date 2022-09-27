ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NOON - ONE HOUR BEFORE GAMETIME: The OBR Pregame Show on Youtube and Twitch. Get a live look at the game from a Cleveland Browns perspective, with our experts outlining what to expect in the hours ahead. We’ll have segments with Fred live from the Stadium during home games, select away games, and a great roundtable of the guys you know from the OBR. Viewers can post questions and comments to the show straight from either Twitch or Youtube.
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Georgia

If you love seafood and you also happen to live in Georgia then keep on reading to to learn about three amazing seafood spots that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these places are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are well-known for only using fresh and high-quality ingredients for their food. On top of that, all of these amazing seafood spots also have excellent online reviews, so there is really no reason why you should not pay them a visit, especially if you happen to live close by.
Canes lose triple overtime shootout with Calhoun, 50-48

Top-ranked Cartersville committed five turnovers Thursday night at Weinman Stadium and dropped a 50-48 triple overtime decision to Region 7-5A rival Calhoun. Four of the Canes’ turnovers took place in the first half as Calhoun built a 28-7 lead. After Cartersville fumbled the opening kickoff and later gave the...
Lil Durk's Neighborhood Heroes brings Chicago youth to State Farm Arena

ATLANTA — Hip hop star Lil Durk's foundation Neighborhood Heroes brought a cohort of boys to Atlanta to show them the sky's the limit. Thirty boys traveled from the south side of Chicago to immerse themselves in different careers available within the sports and entertainment industry. The cohort made a stop in Atlanta as part of a three-day college and career initiative.
Griffin, September 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Griffin High School football team will have a game with Spalding High School on September 30, 2022, 16:30:00.
Terry Mansfield

Best Seafood Restaurants in Atlanta (Opinion)

If you've been looking for Atlanta's best seafood restaurants, there's no need to look further. Delicious crab cake lunch.Image by anitrabutler from Pixabay. This article shares our top three picks for the best seafood restaurants in Atlanta that you'll love. Whether you're craving crab cakes and oysters or simply want a delicious seafood meal, these restaurants will not disappoint. So let's get started!
Gunna Makes Surprise Cameo In Latest Episode Of ‘Atlanta’

Gunna has made his acting debut on the latest episode of Atlanta, appearing in a speaking scene alongside Paper Boi, played by Brian Tyree Henry. The scene, which aired Thursday night (September 29), finds the two rappers engaged in a game of Uno, which Gunna seems to be losing. As Paper Boi slams down a “wild” card, calling out the color yellow, the “Drip Too Hard” rapper accuses him of cheating.
Atlanta named the best place to live in the U.S.

For more than 35 years, Money magazine has been listing the best places to live in the U.S., and, this year, Atlanta tops the list. In the annual ranking, Money examines economic opportunities, quality of life, diversity, and where the best futures lie. According to Money, Atlanta took the top spot because “it is a […] The post Atlanta named the best place to live in the U.S. appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Atlanta has started two pilot guaranteed income programs

(The Center Square) – The city of Atlanta launched its guaranteed income pilot program earlier this year in the wake of the COVID pandemic that gives $500 a month to 300 Atlanta residents. According to the city, the guaranteed income program "is meant to supplement rather than replace the...
NEWS BRIEF: Conservatives challenge thousands of Georgia voters legitimacy ahead of November elections

In the last year, more than 64,000 Georgia voters have had their voting eligibility challenged, according to voting rights group New Georgia Project. These challenges started occurring across the state once a 2021 law was passed by Georgia’s conservative legislature, allowing any Georgia voter to challenge the legitimacy of any other Georgia voters’ registration.
