Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Esthetician Elyse Whisby Offers Key Skincare Tips For Melanated WomenVeronica Charnell MediaJonesboro, GA
Why We Fell for Fall as the Perfect Time for a Sunrise Hike at Kennesaw MountainDeanLandAtlanta, GA
Four Conspirators Plead Guilty to Multi-Million Dollar Dept. of Education FraudTaxBuzzColumbus, GA
Popular restaurant chain opening first location in GeorgiaKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com
Brent Key, Georgia Tech interim coach, fights back tears after upset of Pitt
Brent Key and Georgia Tech shook off the turmoil around the program in the last week after head coach Geoff Collins was fired, and the Yellow Jackets won on the road at Pitt, 26-21. After the game, Key was emotional. “I can’t even say, I really can’t say,” Key said....
Pitt vs. Georgia Tech Takeaways: An Embarrassing Loss That Shouldn't Have Been
The Pitt Panthers have no one to blame but themselves for an embarrassing loss to Georgia Tech.
LIVE OBR EVENTS! Join the OBR for the Falcons game!
NOON - ONE HOUR BEFORE GAMETIME: The OBR Pregame Show on Youtube and Twitch. Get a live look at the game from a Cleveland Browns perspective, with our experts outlining what to expect in the hours ahead. We’ll have segments with Fred live from the Stadium during home games, select away games, and a great roundtable of the guys you know from the OBR. Viewers can post questions and comments to the show straight from either Twitch or Youtube.
Former metro Atlanta high school basketball standout diagnosed with cancer
TYRONE, Ga. — A former star high school basketball player from metro Atlanta has been diagnosed with cancer, according to his college team. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Myles Rice was a top 15 college basketball prospect when he played for Sandy Creek High...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
3 Great Seafood Places in Georgia
If you love seafood and you also happen to live in Georgia then keep on reading to to learn about three amazing seafood spots that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these places are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are well-known for only using fresh and high-quality ingredients for their food. On top of that, all of these amazing seafood spots also have excellent online reviews, so there is really no reason why you should not pay them a visit, especially if you happen to live close by.
bartowsportszone.com
Canes lose triple overtime shootout with Calhoun, 50-48
Top-ranked Cartersville committed five turnovers Thursday night at Weinman Stadium and dropped a 50-48 triple overtime decision to Region 7-5A rival Calhoun. Four of the Canes’ turnovers took place in the first half as Calhoun built a 28-7 lead. After Cartersville fumbled the opening kickoff and later gave the...
Lil Durk's Neighborhood Heroes brings Chicago youth to State Farm Arena
ATLANTA — Hip hop star Lil Durk's foundation Neighborhood Heroes brought a cohort of boys to Atlanta to show them the sky's the limit. Thirty boys traveled from the south side of Chicago to immerse themselves in different careers available within the sports and entertainment industry. The cohort made a stop in Atlanta as part of a three-day college and career initiative.
Griffin, September 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Griffin High School football team will have a game with Spalding High School on September 30, 2022, 16:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
RELATED PEOPLE
The Best Neighborhoods In Atlanta To Buy A Home
Atlanta is one of the most desirable cities in the U.S. to live in. Learn about some of the best neighborhoods in Atlanta, as well as the median house price.
Georgia judge nixes tax break for electric truck firm Rivian
ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia judge rejected an agreement that would have provided a huge property tax break to Rivian Automotive, clouding the upstart electric truck maker’s plans to build a plant east of Atlanta. Morgan County Superior Court Judge Brenda Trammell rejected what is normally a routine...
fox5atlanta.com
Hurricane Ian: Metro Atlanta high schools reschedule Friday football games
ATLANTA - All eyes in the Southeast are on Hurricane Ian. The storm continues to churn its way north, forecasted to hit Florida's Gulf Coast later this week and impact Georgia by the end of the week. Several metro Atlanta high schools have decided to reschedule or cancel their typical...
Best Seafood Restaurants in Atlanta (Opinion)
If you've been looking for Atlanta's best seafood restaurants, there's no need to look further. Delicious crab cake lunch.Image by anitrabutler from Pixabay. This article shares our top three picks for the best seafood restaurants in Atlanta that you'll love. Whether you're craving crab cakes and oysters or simply want a delicious seafood meal, these restaurants will not disappoint. So let's get started!
IN THIS ARTICLE
HipHopDX.com
Gunna Makes Surprise Cameo In Latest Episode Of ‘Atlanta’
Gunna has made his acting debut on the latest episode of Atlanta, appearing in a speaking scene alongside Paper Boi, played by Brian Tyree Henry. The scene, which aired Thursday night (September 29), finds the two rappers engaged in a game of Uno, which Gunna seems to be losing. As Paper Boi slams down a “wild” card, calling out the color yellow, the “Drip Too Hard” rapper accuses him of cheating.
Atlanta named the best place to live in the U.S.
For more than 35 years, Money magazine has been listing the best places to live in the U.S., and, this year, Atlanta tops the list. In the annual ranking, Money examines economic opportunities, quality of life, diversity, and where the best futures lie. According to Money, Atlanta took the top spot because “it is a […] The post Atlanta named the best place to live in the U.S. appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Popular restaurant chain opening first location in Georgia
If you're in the mood for some big juicy burgers with tons of flavor, then you may be excited to learn that a popular restaurant chain is planning to open a new location in Georgia. Read on to learn more.
thecentersquare.com
Atlanta has started two pilot guaranteed income programs
(The Center Square) – The city of Atlanta launched its guaranteed income pilot program earlier this year in the wake of the COVID pandemic that gives $500 a month to 300 Atlanta residents. According to the city, the guaranteed income program "is meant to supplement rather than replace the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
This Is Georgia's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated public schools throughout the state.
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: Conservatives challenge thousands of Georgia voters legitimacy ahead of November elections
In the last year, more than 64,000 Georgia voters have had their voting eligibility challenged, according to voting rights group New Georgia Project. These challenges started occurring across the state once a 2021 law was passed by Georgia’s conservative legislature, allowing any Georgia voter to challenge the legitimacy of any other Georgia voters’ registration.
Gov. Kemp called upon to suspend Georgia sheriff accused of groping prominent Atlanta judge
ATLANTA — Lawyers for a prominent Atlanta judge called upon the governor Thursday to suspend a central Georgia sheriff accused of groping her. Bleckley County Sheriff Kristopher Coody is facing a misdemeanor charge of sexual battery for allegedly groping Judge Glenda Hatchett at an event. Her attorneys point out...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Atlanta metro area
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA metro using data from Zillow.
247Sports
53K+
Followers
378K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1