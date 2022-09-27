ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

NBC Sports

Projecting Bruins' lines, pairings for Opening Night

The Boston Bruins will have to overcome injuries to some key players to begin the 2022-23 NHL season, but based on what we've seen in training camp and the first two preseason games, the team's depth might be better than expected. There's lots of good internal competition going on right...
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Sandstrom suffers injury as Flyers are blanked; here comes Tortorella

John Tortorella, come on down. It's only the preseason, as they say, but the Flyers have generated little offense or buzz through their first four exhibition games. They were blanked by the Bruins, 4-0, Saturday afternoon at TD Garden in Boston. The Bruins' final goal was an empty-netter. The Flyers...
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Flyers make 20 cuts, could lose 6-6 winger to waivers

Isaac Ratcliffe was among the Flyers' 20 training camp roster cuts Friday afternoon. There's a chance the 2017 second-round draft pick won't be in the organization Saturday afternoon. Ratcliffe, along with Linus Sandin, must clear waivers in order to report to AHL affiliate Lehigh Valley. If a team is to...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

What we learned as Warriors win final preseason Japan game

From the sights and sounds and shrieks from fans to adventures in dining, the Warriors enjoyed their trip to Japan. As for the basketball, the two games against the Wizards looked like much-needed scrimmages. The Warriors managed to make the most of it, though. Their 104-95 victory over the Washington...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Tampa Bay Times

Rays lose game to Astros, chance to play first round at home

HOUSTON — The Rays’ long road to the postseason won’t bring them home for the opening-round Wild Card Series that starts Friday. A 3-1 loss to Houston on Sunday, combined with Toronto’s win over Boston, eliminated the possibility for Tampa Bay to finish atop the three-team American League wild-card field and host the best-of-three, one-site series.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
NBC Sports

Steph amazingly gets triple-teamed during preseason game

Even in an NBA preseason game in Japan, opponents of the Warriors are so scared to get torched by Steph Curry that they will triple-team him. That exact scenario happened early in the Warriors' second preseason game against the Washington Wizards on Saturday night at Saitama Super Arena. As Curry...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Steph drains no-look triple, wins 3-point contest with Klay

The Warriors have played all of one preseason game, and Steph Curry already is up to his old bag of tricks. Teaming up with Splash Brother Klay Thompson in a 3-point contest at the 2022 NBA Japan Games, Curry swished his first four triples at the first ball rack in the corner. He saved something special for the money ball.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Playing field for Jets-Steelers could get interesting

The remnants of Hurricane Ian have made their way into Pittsburgh area, and rain is in the forecast through tomorrow. As noted by Rich Cimini of ESPN.com, that could make things interesting for Sunday’s Jets-Steelers game at the Field formerly known as Heinz. Pitt hosts Georgia Tech tonight, which...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NBC Sports

Klay opens up about 'mental block' restricting summer ball play

In the midst of living his best life this past offseason, Klay Thompson didn’t play much summer basketball. Instead, the Warriors' star guard focused on his mental health as he finally was able to enjoy a rehab-free offseason after winning his fourth championship in eight seasons. “I didn’t play...
NBA
NBC Sports

Klay hilariously thrilled to 'humble' JP in 3-point contest

It seems unfair to pair up Warriors superstars Klay Thompson and Steph Curry in a 3-point contest. But that's what happened at the 2022 NBA Japan Games late Friday night, as the Splash Brothers defeated a combination of Moses Moody and Jordan Poole in a star-studded display of outside shooting.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Ime Udoka investigation: Boston Celtics coach used crude language toward female staff member, per report

An investigation by an independent law firm commissioned by the Boston Celtics found that head coach Ime Udoka used crude language toward a female subordinate before starting his alleged inappropriate workplace relationship with her, according to Adrian Wojnarowski. Udoka was recently suspended for the entire 2022-23 NBA season over what the team officially called "violations of team policies."
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

J.J. Watt playing vs. Panthers days after having heart shocked

J.J. Watt will play against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday just days removed from a scary medical situation. The Arizona Cardinals star defensive end revealed he had his heart shocked back into rhythm on Thursday after he went into atrial fibrillation the day prior. Watt said he decided to disclose...
CHARLOTTE, NC
NBC Sports

Looney reveals ambitious goals for upcoming Warriors season

SAN FRANCISCO -- After a postseason during which he introduced himself to fans mostly preoccupied with his teammates, Warriors center Kevon Looney is chasing a bigger slice of fame. He was willing to divulge his three goals for the upcoming season, and one of them is particularly aggressive. “I want...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Steph has incredible response to ESPN's Warriors projection

Even after the Warriors won their fourth NBA championship in eight seasons, the naysayers still exist, and they are adding more fuel to Golden State's fire. Steph Curry saw the latest slight on Friday night (Saturday in Japan, where the Warriors currently are playing preseason games against the Washington Wizards) and he couldn't resist clapping back.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

