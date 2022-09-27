Read full article on original website
Projecting Bruins' lines, pairings for Opening Night
The Boston Bruins will have to overcome injuries to some key players to begin the 2022-23 NHL season, but based on what we've seen in training camp and the first two preseason games, the team's depth might be better than expected. There's lots of good internal competition going on right...
Sandstrom suffers injury as Flyers are blanked; here comes Tortorella
John Tortorella, come on down. It's only the preseason, as they say, but the Flyers have generated little offense or buzz through their first four exhibition games. They were blanked by the Bruins, 4-0, Saturday afternoon at TD Garden in Boston. The Bruins' final goal was an empty-netter. The Flyers...
Flyers make 20 cuts, could lose 6-6 winger to waivers
Isaac Ratcliffe was among the Flyers' 20 training camp roster cuts Friday afternoon. There's a chance the 2017 second-round draft pick won't be in the organization Saturday afternoon. Ratcliffe, along with Linus Sandin, must clear waivers in order to report to AHL affiliate Lehigh Valley. If a team is to...
Matt Barnes dropped another ominous hint about Ime Udoka
NBA veteran Matt Barnes keeps dropping ominous hints about disgraced Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka; yet, he still hasn’t offered specifics.
Los Angeles Lakers Acquire DeMar DeRozan In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
The NBA’s offseason is a time for speculation. When the league’s teams aren’t playing games with measurable results, we can only guess what decisions they might make. For that reason, the league’s rumor mill churns overtime throughout the summer. Eventually, observers will reach some form of consensus over what’s more or less likely to occur.
Celtics Waive Former First-Round Pick, Clearing Roster Spot for Blake Griffin
With all 20 offseason roster spots previously filled, the Celtics are waiving Denzel Valentine so they can finalize the Blake Griffin signing. The former Michigan State star was one of six players in Boston on a training camp deal. Jared Weiss and Shams Charania of The Athletic first reported ...
What we learned as Warriors win final preseason Japan game
From the sights and sounds and shrieks from fans to adventures in dining, the Warriors enjoyed their trip to Japan. As for the basketball, the two games against the Wizards looked like much-needed scrimmages. The Warriors managed to make the most of it, though. Their 104-95 victory over the Washington...
Rays lose game to Astros, chance to play first round at home
HOUSTON — The Rays’ long road to the postseason won’t bring them home for the opening-round Wild Card Series that starts Friday. A 3-1 loss to Houston on Sunday, combined with Toronto’s win over Boston, eliminated the possibility for Tampa Bay to finish atop the three-team American League wild-card field and host the best-of-three, one-site series.
Steph amazingly gets triple-teamed during preseason game
Even in an NBA preseason game in Japan, opponents of the Warriors are so scared to get torched by Steph Curry that they will triple-team him. That exact scenario happened early in the Warriors' second preseason game against the Washington Wizards on Saturday night at Saitama Super Arena. As Curry...
Steph drains no-look triple, wins 3-point contest with Klay
The Warriors have played all of one preseason game, and Steph Curry already is up to his old bag of tricks. Teaming up with Splash Brother Klay Thompson in a 3-point contest at the 2022 NBA Japan Games, Curry swished his first four triples at the first ball rack in the corner. He saved something special for the money ball.
Playing field for Jets-Steelers could get interesting
The remnants of Hurricane Ian have made their way into Pittsburgh area, and rain is in the forecast through tomorrow. As noted by Rich Cimini of ESPN.com, that could make things interesting for Sunday’s Jets-Steelers game at the Field formerly known as Heinz. Pitt hosts Georgia Tech tonight, which...
Giants' Miller makes MLB history with wild stat line in two games
Although the Giants are not where they want to be as the 2022 MLB season winds down, each player on the roster is playing their hearts out, including Shelby Miller. Called up by San Francisco on Sept. 22, Miller made history in his first two appearances for the Giants. In...
Klay opens up about 'mental block' restricting summer ball play
In the midst of living his best life this past offseason, Klay Thompson didn’t play much summer basketball. Instead, the Warriors' star guard focused on his mental health as he finally was able to enjoy a rehab-free offseason after winning his fourth championship in eight seasons. “I didn’t play...
Lakers could get Buddy Hield, Myles Turner for two first-round picks
Just because the Los Angeles Lakers are feeling optimistic about Russell Westbrook doesn’t mean they won’t try to trade him anymore. They have spent the last several months attempting to move him, but to no avail, partly because of their reported reluctance to part with two future first-round draft picks.
Klay hilariously thrilled to 'humble' JP in 3-point contest
It seems unfair to pair up Warriors superstars Klay Thompson and Steph Curry in a 3-point contest. But that's what happened at the 2022 NBA Japan Games late Friday night, as the Splash Brothers defeated a combination of Moses Moody and Jordan Poole in a star-studded display of outside shooting.
Ime Udoka investigation: Boston Celtics coach used crude language toward female staff member, per report
An investigation by an independent law firm commissioned by the Boston Celtics found that head coach Ime Udoka used crude language toward a female subordinate before starting his alleged inappropriate workplace relationship with her, according to Adrian Wojnarowski. Udoka was recently suspended for the entire 2022-23 NBA season over what the team officially called "violations of team policies."
J.J. Watt playing vs. Panthers days after having heart shocked
J.J. Watt will play against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday just days removed from a scary medical situation. The Arizona Cardinals star defensive end revealed he had his heart shocked back into rhythm on Thursday after he went into atrial fibrillation the day prior. Watt said he decided to disclose...
Looney reveals ambitious goals for upcoming Warriors season
SAN FRANCISCO -- After a postseason during which he introduced himself to fans mostly preoccupied with his teammates, Warriors center Kevon Looney is chasing a bigger slice of fame. He was willing to divulge his three goals for the upcoming season, and one of them is particularly aggressive. “I want...
Steph has incredible response to ESPN's Warriors projection
Even after the Warriors won their fourth NBA championship in eight seasons, the naysayers still exist, and they are adding more fuel to Golden State's fire. Steph Curry saw the latest slight on Friday night (Saturday in Japan, where the Warriors currently are playing preseason games against the Washington Wizards) and he couldn't resist clapping back.
Lions convert Seahawks’ fumble into TD, but Geno Smith answers to give Seattle 14-6 lead
The Lions went three-and-out on their initial drive Sunday, gaining only 5 yards. It didn’t take them long to get a second chance, though, and they made the most of it. Seahawks punt return Tyler Lockett had the ball stripped by Malcolm Rodriguez after a 7-yard gain, and long snapper Scott Daly recovered for the Lions at the Seattle 32.
