ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lottery

Fed up Indian lottery winner who scooped record £3m jackpot forced to go into hiding after being hounded for money by strangers

By Walter Finch For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

A classic rags-to-riches tale has turned sour for an Indian man who won big on his local lottery, as he has been so bombarded with demands for money from strangers that he regrets ever winning it at all.

The rickshaw driver known as Anoop, from the southern state of Kerala, scooped the jackpot of 250million rupees (£2.9m) in a state government lottery on September 18.

But the joy did not last long for Anoop, 32, his wife Maya, child and mother who are set to share in the windfall, the biggest prize ever given out by the state lottery.

He recently posted a video telling strangers to leave him and his family and stop hounding them for money. He said he even has to constantly move houses to escape the harassment.

As the cameras and media turned up at his house in Sreevaraham in Thiruvanathapuram to shine a spotlight on the unlikely winner, hordes of the hopeful chancers also emerged trying to get a slice of his winnings, Anoop complains.

'I wish I hadn't won,' he told the BBC wistfully over his multimillion rupee miracle. 'The third prize may have been better.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35YBLT_0iC9LLnj00
Thirty-two-year-old Anoop, a rickshaw driver from Kerala, was lucky enough to scoop the biggest ever jackpot in the state lottery's history of nearly £3million
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jMVLS_0iC9LLnj00
But the joy did not last long for Anoop, 32, his wife Maya, child and mother who are set to share in the windfall, the biggest prize ever given out by the state lottery

'I was overjoyed when I won,' Anoop recalled about the news of his victory in a recent video. 'There were people and cameras at the house and we were happy.'

Anoop had been buying lottery tickets for years but had only won small prizes before.

Suddenly, after fulfilling his dream and winning the jackpot, the situation grew into an uncontrollable frenzy, with the media attention driving countless people to his door every morning.

'I have lost all peace of mind and I can't even reside in my own home as I am besieged with people who come calling to ask me to sort out various needs of theirs as I have won the first prize.

'I now keep changing where I stay as I have lost all peace of mind that I enjoyed till I won the prize,' he is quoted as saying.

'I have to keep changing houses. I went and stayed in my sister's house, but people searched that address out and came there. I came now as my child is unwell.

I have not even got the money. I now wish I had not got so much money, maybe I should have won the third prize,' Anoop says, his child in his hands.

While he is speaking to the camera, he points out people knocking on his door.

The rickshaw driver, who was set to move to Malaysia to work as a chef just the day before he discovered his stroke of luck, has not even received a single rupee so far but this has not discouraged the multitudes.

The Indian man continued: 'I can't leave the house, I can't go anywhere. My child is ill and I can't take him to the doctor.'

'All I can tell everyone is that I haven't gotten any money yet. No-one seems to understand my problem, no matter how many times I say it.'

Anoop's wife Maya said that people had queued up from various places in Kerala and beyond, including a few people from Tamil Nadu. 'They just come and demand money, we don't know what to say. Anoop is not even able to return home.'

He bought the ticket on September 17, the day before he was due to jet off to Malaysia to take up a job as a chef, having raided his son's piggy bank to pay for it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aCRgQ_0iC9LLnj00
As the cameras and reporters turned up at his house in Sreevaraham in Thiruvanathapuram to shine a spotlight on the unlikely winner, hordes of the hopeful chancers also emerged trying to get a slice of his winnings

Since the winning, Anoop said he has been staying with relatives to avoid all the unwanted attention.

Even his neighbours and former friends are unhappy with him, as his newfound wealth has disrupted the peace and tranquility of the village.

'My neighbours are angry as many people who come looking for me hang around in the neighbourhood.

'Even when wearing a mask, people crowd around me knowing I am the winner. All my peace of mind has disappeared,'

The state government has said that it will provide a day's training in financial management for Anoop once he finally receives the 150million rupees after tax.

It is unclear if the training will instruct him on how to deal with hopeful strangers demanding a slice of his winnings.

Anoop announced after winning the jackpot that he planned to open a restaurant.

The average annual salary in India is around £4,500, meaning that a £3million jackpot in India would be valued at around £25million if converted to the British economy.

While few people in the UK would turn their noses up at a £25million windfall, the largest jackpot ever won by a Brit was a whopping £195million, in July this year.

Comments / 144

P Jay
2d ago

You can hit $500 on a scratch off ticket, and SOMEONE will ask you to borrow something to "hold them over till payday" which will never come. 😔

Reply(1)
44
Herman Joseph
2d ago

Smh… it’s common sense when you win the jackpot first off, make sure that you go ghost and by ghost I mean make sure nobody knows where you’re at and lastly, bless those who have been there for you through thick and thin.

Reply(1)
19
Lynette Chaplin
3d ago

I’d hide somewhere too ppl stay begging then when the money is gone their gone ppl think your supposed to give give give

Reply(3)
44
Related
The US Sun

Student spent £2MILLION on lavish lifestyle and designer handbags after bank accidentally gave her unlimited overdraft

A STUDENT spent a whopping £2million on a lavish lifestyle and designer handbags after her bank accidentally gave her an unlimited overdraft. Christine Jiaxin Lee, who was studying in Australia at the time, also splashed out on pricey apartment, while hiding chunks of the money by transferring around £2500 a pop into secret bank accounts.
LIFESTYLE
People

Man Discovers He Won $1M Lottery While Redeeming What He Thought Was a $600 Prize

Jose Flores Velasquez of Virginia visited his local lottery headquarters to claim the $600 he won — but he left with much more than he expected Jose Flores Velasquez was happy to have won $600 after purchasing a lottery ticket at a local grocery store. Little did he know he had won much, much more. According to the Virginia Lottery, Velasquez recently visited the organization's headquarters in Woodbridge to redeem the winning $600 ticket but was surprised to learn from staffers that he had actually won the $1...
WOODBRIDGE, VA
Daily Mail

Bags of cash, a diamond-encrusted Rolex and 18-carat Cartier bracelets: See the incredible haul of luxury goods seized by cops as they lock up items valued at more than $600million

Luxury cars, high-end jewellery and countless stacks of cash make up just some of the $600million worth of items seized by police over the past three years. The AFP-led Criminal Assets Confiscation Taskforce have restrained $380million worth of homes and commercial properties from those breaking the law since February 2020.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#3m#Indian#Jackpot#Fed
Daily Mail

Pictured: British woman arrested in Mexico for trying to smuggle thousands of pounds worth of ketamine into Cancun

This is the first picture of the British woman arrested in Mexico for attempting to smuggle thousands of pounds worth of a party drug into the holiday resort of Cancun. The woman, identified by officials only as Jennifer L, was allegedly found with 13.080 kg of ketamine hidden in packets and bottles in a double-bottom of her suitcase at Cancun International Airport on Saturday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
India
Country
Malaysia
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Lottery
Tracey Folly

My ex-husband died and now the government won't give me the contents of my safe deposit box

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. After my ex-husband died, I went to the bank to retrieve the contents of our safe deposit box. However, the bank teller informed me the government had seized the contents of the box. When I asked why I was told that because we hadn't paid the bill in years. Fair. That was accurate.
RadarOnline

King Charles III Will Give Archie & Lilibet Children Royal Titles IF Prince Harry Ditches His $20 Million Tell-All

King Charles III hasn't shut down the idea of giving Prince Harry's children royal highness status, but he wants something in return. RadarOnline.com has learned Britain's 73-year-old monarch is willing to bestow Harry and Meghan Markle's kids — son Archie, 3, and daughter, Lilibet, 1 — with prince and princess titles but only if he knows he can "trust" the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
U.K.
Daily Mail

Victim whose chance encounter at the dentist led to the downfall of Melissa Caddick is set to break her silence in public for the first time

One of the few investors to receive their money back from fraudster Melissa Caddick is due to give evidence at her inquest. Dominique Ogilvie in August 2020 was waiting for a dental appointment when she had a chance encounter with Jennifer Porter, whose Australian Financial Services Licence Ms Caddick was illegally using as her own.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Terrifying moment seven women dancing for joy plummet into a pit as backyard ground collapses from right under them - the birthday party continued after they only suffered minor scrapes

These seven dancing ladies are fortunate to have only escaped with only minor scrapes after they fell into a pit in the backyard of a home in the northeastern Brazilian city of Alagoinhas. Footage of the frightening accident shows the women forming a small circle with their arms wrapped around...
THEATER & DANCE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

623K+
Followers
66K+
Post
298M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy