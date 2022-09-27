ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

These are the top 10 tourist attractions in Texas: Report

By Caleb Wethington
 5 days ago

DALLAS (KDAF) — If you’re looking to take a trip to Texas for the first time, or simply looking to venture around your home state, tourist attractions might be enticing, or something to steer clear of.

In this case though, on World Tourism Day (September 27), we’re encouraging you to check out the very best Texas has to offer to not only tourists but Texans alike.

NationalToday says, “If you’ve been putting off that vacation, use World Tourism Day as an opportunity to make those plans. Talk to friends and family with special challenges, either physical, financial, or both; who may want to travel but have never been able to plan a trip. Together, you can help and encourage each other, following the message of the WTO that tourism is for all.”

Trips to Discover has recently put together a list of the 10 best tourist attractions the Lone Star State has to offer, so, be sure to pack the car full of drinks and snacks for an awesome road trip ahead of you!

“Although, like any other destination, there are probably a few that are majorly hyped, but once you get there, you wonder what the big deal is. These top tourist attractions in Texas, however, are totally worth going to,” the report says.

Now it’s time to take a look at the best Texas has to offer:

  • Hamilton Pool – Dripping Springs
  • San Antonio River Walk – San Antonio
  • State Capitol – Austin
  • Houston Space Center – Houston
  • The Alamo – San Antonio
  • Austin’s Live Music
  • South Padre Island
  • The Sixth Floor Museum – Dallas
  • Schlitterbahn – New Braunfels
  • USS Lexington – Corpus Christi
Best things to eat at the State Fair of Texas

When it comes to the State Fair of Texas you may think of the rides, the games, football, and other popular things associated with the biggest fair in town, but you wouldn't dare forget about the incredible food and drink offerings.
