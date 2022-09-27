These are the top 10 tourist attractions in Texas: Report

DALLAS (KDAF) — If you’re looking to take a trip to Texas for the first time, or simply looking to venture around your home state, tourist attractions might be enticing, or something to steer clear of.

In this case though, on World Tourism Day (September 27), we’re encouraging you to check out the very best Texas has to offer to not only tourists but Texans alike.

NationalToday says, “If you’ve been putting off that vacation, use World Tourism Day as an opportunity to make those plans. Talk to friends and family with special challenges, either physical, financial, or both; who may want to travel but have never been able to plan a trip. Together, you can help and encourage each other, following the message of the WTO that tourism is for all.”

Trips to Discover has recently put together a list of the 10 best tourist attractions the Lone Star State has to offer, so, be sure to pack the car full of drinks and snacks for an awesome road trip ahead of you!

“Although, like any other destination, there are probably a few that are majorly hyped, but once you get there, you wonder what the big deal is. These top tourist attractions in Texas, however, are totally worth going to,” the report says.

Now it’s time to take a look at the best Texas has to offer:

Hamilton Pool – Dripping Springs

San Antonio River Walk – San Antonio

State Capitol – Austin

Houston Space Center – Houston

The Alamo – San Antonio

Austin’s Live Music

South Padre Island

The Sixth Floor Museum – Dallas

Schlitterbahn – New Braunfels

USS Lexington – Corpus Christi

