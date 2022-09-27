Read full article on original website
AZ Briefing: Poll shows AZ voters believe in election system; Fed's inflation fight could be painful; ABC 15's Dave Biscobing on 'dream job'
A look at some of today's top stories, the weather forecast and a peek back in history. More layoffs, less saving and a drop in home values. Most people don't consider those prospects from federal policymakers appealing, but could they actually help the inflation fight? Arizona voters support infrastructure spending to keep up with growth...
De Laura throws 6 TDs, Arizona beats winless Colorado 43-20
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Jayden de Laura threw for 484 yards and tied a school record with six touchdowns, Jacob Cowing caught 12 passes for 180 yards and a touchdown and Arizona used that big night through the air to beat Colorado 43-20 on Saturday. There were several offensive stars for Arizona, but it was a particularly good night for Dorian Singer, who made a pair of highlight-reel catches. The second — a fingertip catch in the back of the end zone for a 5-yard touchdown — gave the Wildcats a 19-7 lead. Singer finished with nine catches for 163 yards. Arizona (3-2, 1-1 Pac-12) is halfway to the six wins needed for bowl eligibility, one year after a dismal 1-11 campaign. The Wildcats rolled up 673 yards of total offense.
