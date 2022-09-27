TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Jayden de Laura threw for 484 yards and tied a school record with six touchdowns, Jacob Cowing caught 12 passes for 180 yards and a touchdown and Arizona used that big night through the air to beat Colorado 43-20 on Saturday. There were several offensive stars for Arizona, but it was a particularly good night for Dorian Singer, who made a pair of highlight-reel catches. The second — a fingertip catch in the back of the end zone for a 5-yard touchdown — gave the Wildcats a 19-7 lead. Singer finished with nine catches for 163 yards. Arizona (3-2, 1-1 Pac-12) is halfway to the six wins needed for bowl eligibility, one year after a dismal 1-11 campaign. The Wildcats rolled up 673 yards of total offense.

TUCSON, AZ ・ 21 MINUTES AGO