Memorial Hermann switching from Oracle Cerner to Epic for EHR

Houston-based Memorial Hermann Health System is switching its EHR vendor from Oracle Cerner to Epic. Once the transition is complete, all Memorial Hermann locations will use the same Epic EHR system. The implementation will begin in early 2023 and take multiple years, according to the Sept. 30 Memorial Hermann news release.
BUSINESS
EHR vendor leaders rank among 400 richest Americans

Two leaders of EHR vendor companies appeared on the recent Forbes 400 list of the richest Americans. Larry Ellison, chair, chief technology officer and co-founder of Oracle, owns about 35 percent of the software giant, which bought EHR vendor Cerner in June. He ranks fourth on the list released Sept. 27, with a net worth of $101 billion.
BUSINESS
Epic's Garden Plot adds new software for medical groups

Epic added two new software solutions to Garden Plot, its software service geared toward independent medical groups with 40 or more providers. The two softwares are 3M M*Modal Fluency Direct and medical necessity solutions, according to a Sept. 29 3M press release. 3M M*Modal is a AI-based software that allows...
SOFTWARE
Northwell Holdings: Key things to know

New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health has a venture capital arm that invests in innovative early-stage companies, develops and commercializes internal innovations, and brings new products and medical devices to market. Founded in 2013, Northwell Holdings focuses on seed and series A and B funding rounds and investments in customer...
BUSINESS
The cloud is expensive, and CIOs are waiting for the return on investment

Many businesses and organizations have shifted to the cloud to save money, but CIOs say their costs are rising as they shift to the new technology, The Wall Street Journal reported Sept. 29. Cloud computing is advertised to be a cost-saving mechanism, offering nearly unlimited computer capacity with a pay-as-you-go...
TECHNOLOGY
VA working with Oracle Cerner on investigations into EHR outages

The Department of Veterans Affairs is working with Oracle Cerner to conduct investigations into a flaw with the EHR system that caused thousands of orders for specialty care, lab work and other services, and claims to an undisclosed location, FedScoop reported Sept. 28. The VA did not disclose if the...
POLITICS
Microsoft uses AI to predict missed medical appointments

Microsoft says it has an artificial intelligence tool that can predict missed healthcare appointments. As part of its Microsoft Cloud for Healthcare, the tech giant employs AI and machine learning to analyze data including demographics, historic patterns, social determinants, and appointment types and times of day to predict the probability a patient won't show up.
HEALTH
FDA drops push for medical device cybersecurity requirement

The FDA user-fee agreements bill was recently reauthorized, but without the previously introduced medical device cybersecurity rules, SC Magazine reported Sept. 29. The cybersecurity rules would have required developers to create processes for identifying and addressing security vulnerabilities and threats for products brought to market. Greg Murphy, CEO and president...
HEALTH
94% of telehealth patients say they would use telehealth services again, study says

Market research firm J.D. Power's new "U.S. Telehealth Satisfaction Study" showed that 94 percent of telehealth patients would use telehealth services again. The study found that LiveHealth Online ranked first among telehealth users in the direct-to-consumer brand market. Humana ranked the highest in satisfaction among plan-provided telehealth services, according to the Sept. 29 J.D. Power news release.
HEALTH
Pharmacist group, Prescryptive Health partner to promote AI-optimized pricing tool

The National Community Pharmacists Association is teaming up with Prescryptive Health, a Redmond, Wash.-based healthcare tech company and pharmacy benefit manager, to promote Prescryptive's MyRx AI Pricing system. The NCPA said the device can enhance independent pharmacies' prowess "by giving them access to cash pricing optimization driven by artificial intelligence."
TECHNOLOGY
Viewpoint: Diversity leaders' perspectives key in back-to-office policies

Chief diversity officers should play a key role in the development and implementation of back-to-office policies, according to a Sept. 29 Fortune article. Slack's Future Forum survey found 41 percent of executives' top concern with hybrid work is inequities between office and virtual employees, according to Fortune. Including chief diversity officers in conversations about the workplace's future can help create consistency across experiences.
JOBS
Physician burnout continues to climb after 6-year decline: Study

The burnout rate among U.S. physicians spiked from 38.2 percent in 2020 to 62.8 percent in 2021, an increase of 24.6 percentage points, according to a Sept. 13 analysis from Mayo Clinic Proceedings. Based on the association of physician burnout with quality of care, job turnover, and reductions in work...
HEALTH
CFO to CEO pipeline hits new peak

Companies are looking for — and promoting — CFOs with CEO qualities, Fortune reported Sept. 29. The publication referenced executive search firm CristKolder Associates' recent volatility report, which analyzed data from 681 Fortune 500 and S&P 500 companies. During the first half of 2022, 8.1 percent of CFOs...
BUSINESS
National Institutes of Health CIO to retire

National Institutes of Health CIO Andrea Norris plans to retire Dec. 31, the agency said. Ms. Norris, who is also the director of the NIH Center for Information Technology, led a $1.6 billion technology portfolio at the agency for more than a decade. She previously worked in senior leadership roles at the National Science Foundation and NASA.
HEALTH
Beaumont Health greatly expands robotic surgery

Southfield, Mich.-based Beaumont Health is expanding its robotic surgery capabilities by nearly 50 percent as it aims to offer minimally invasive surgery to more patients. The health system recently installed seven new da Vinci robotic surgical systems, giving it 24 total and boosting its capacity to treat an additional 2,200 patients annually.
SOUTHFIELD, MI

