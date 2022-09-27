Read full article on original website
Related
A 31-year-old woman who had her tubes removed says she never has to worry about an 'oopsie' pregnancy in a post-Roe v. Wade America: 'This has given me so much peace'
"According to the lawmakers in this country, I don't have a brain in my head," Sarah G. told Insider.
Biden has tried to rebuild the refugee system. This year will test that
President Biden has again set an ambitious goal for welcoming 125,000 refugees into the U.S. this fiscal year, a benchmark that would require processing about 100,000 more people than last year. The Biden administration has sought to be a foil to his predecessor when it comes to refugees after then-President...
Labour demands names of guests at champagne event Kwarteng attended
Pressure is growing on the Tory party to provide a full list of attendees at a private champagne reception attended by the chancellor, Kwasi Kwarteng, hours after he delivered his mini-budget. Anneliese Dodds, the Labour chair, has written to her Conservative counterpart, Jake Berry, calling on him to release a...
Comments / 0