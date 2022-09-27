Read full article on original website
Cannabis Reg. Update: Cannabis Taxes, Workplace Discrimination, Sales Launch In Vermont, NM Expungement
Cannabis Taxes & Tax Revenue in CO and WA: A New Report. The Tax Policy Center reported that due to the lack of a standard cannabis tax in the US, governments use three different types of cannabis taxes, based on a percentage-of-price tax, a weight-based tax and a potency-based tax.
DriveSavers Offers Up to $1,000,000 in Data Recovery Services to Victims of Hurricane Ian
DriveSavers, the worldwide leader in data recovery, today announced it will provide $1,000 off per data recovery service to residents of Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Georgia who have lost critical data as a result of Hurricane Ian and resulting floods. The company is donating time, resources, and years of expertise to provide up to $1,000,000 in data recovery services. This offer includes all digital storage devices including external hard drives, Mac and Windows computers, multi-drive servers, iPhones, Androids, flash drives, and camera cards.
Open a Coffee Shop in West Virginia with Support from Coffee Shop Startup Experts at Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea
Learn how to open a coffee shop in West Virginia from Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea! The award-winning coffee roaster, which has helped start over 300 independent coffee shops in 30 states, recently published an online coffee shop startup guide for The Mountain State. Columbus, Ohio (PRWEB) October 01, 2022.
'It's like Christmas Eve' In Vermont As Cannabis Sales Finally Begin
Recreational cannabis shops finally opened for business on October 1 to lines of people who were patiently waiting since the crack of dawn. After all, Vermont legislators took fully two years to sign off on retail cannabis sales and more than four years after they’d agreed on personal cultivation and possession.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hurricane Ian Will Cost US Insurers $63B: 'The Largest Hurricane Loss In Florida History'
After Hurricane Ian struck Florida, and North and South Carolina, its remnants are headed to Virginia, and West Virginia on Saturday. On Wednesday, the storm struck Florida’s Gulf Coast, and on Friday, it thrashed waterfront Georgetown, north of the historic city of Charleston in South Carolina. Early on Saturday,...
Marijuana Legalization Amendment Takes Another Hit, Missouri Prosecutors Call It 'Mischief'
Amendment 3, a ballot measure to legalize the cultivation, processing and sales of marijuana to adults 21 and older in Missouri is under attack once again. This time, the opposition comes from the state prosecutors who called the measure "nothing more than thirty pages of mischief." The Missouri Association of...
Trump's Niece Says Desantis Will Be Target If Trump Is Reelected: 'He's Got To Get Back In' And 'Take Revenge'
Former President Donald Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, both considered potential Republican nominees for the 2024 presidential elections, don’t see eye-to-eye nowadays and have taken potshots at each other at least in private, according to reports. Trump’s niece said in an episode of the “Mary Trump” show concurred...
