Real Estate

These REITs With Yields Higher Than The Risk-Free Rate May Hedge Against Inflation

Real estate investment trusts (REITs) have been beaten down since the start of the year, but now may be the perfect time to open a position in one. As the Vanguard Real Estate ETF VNQ is down roughly 30% year-to-date, many real estate investment trusts have been dragged down further than the sector itself. For instance, UMH Properties is down roughly 41% year-to-date, while General Income Properties is only down approximately 3.53% year-to-date.
Tuesday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Village Super Market Before The Dividend Payout

Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Village Super Market VLGEA. The company announced on Friday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 25 cents per share. On Wednesday, Village Super Market will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 25 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
INVESTOR DEADLINE: Investors in Olo Inc. with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit – OLO

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers of Olo Inc. OLO Class A common stock between August 11, 2021 and August 11, 2022, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period") have until November 25, 2022 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Olo class action lawsuit. Captioned Pompano Beach Police and Firefighters' Retirement System v. Olo Inc., No. 22-cv-08228 (S.D.N.Y.), the Olo class action lawsuit charges Olo and certain of its top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
7 Analysts Have This to Say About AbbVie

AbbVie ABBV has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 7 analysts have an average price target of $162.43 versus the current price of AbbVie at $142.73, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 7 analysts rated AbbVie...
This Is What Whales Are Betting On Procter & Gamble

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Procter & Gamble. Looking at options history for Procter & Gamble PG we detected 12 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 16% of the...
Schwab Declares Preferred Stock Dividend

The Board of Directors of The Charles Schwab Corporation today declared a dividend on the following series of outstanding preferred stock, payable November 1, 2022, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on October 17, 2022:. Preferred Stock Series. Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A...
Expert Ratings for Walt Disney

Within the last quarter, Walt Disney DIS has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 15 analysts have an average price target of $139.93 versus the current price of Walt Disney at $96.045, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 15 analysts...
Diamondback Energy Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Diamondback Energy FANG. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands TLRY has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $3.29 versus the current price of Tilray Brands at $2.86, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts...
iShares® iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF Nears Final Distribution Date

BlackRock announced today the planned termination of the iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF IBMK. IBMK's last day of trading and final NAV calculation date will be Thursday, December 1, 2022. Its liquidation date will be Wednesday, December 7, 2022. iBonds cease trading by design, because they mature...
NYSE to Suspend Trading Immediately in Warrants of H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. (HIGA WS) and Commence Delisting Proceedings

The New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE", the "Exchange") announced today that the staff of NYSE Regulation has determined to commence proceedings to delist the warrants of H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. (the "Company"), each whole warrant exercisable for one Class A ordinary share — ticker symbol HIGA WS — from the NYSE. Trading in the Company's warrants will be suspended immediately. Trading in the Company's Class A ordinary shares — ticker symbol HIGA — and Units — ticker symbol HIGA U — will continue on the NYSE.
ZTEST Announces Results of Annual Meeting and Grant of Stock Options

NORTH YORK, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2022 / ZTEST Electronics Inc. ("ZTEST" or the "Company") ZTE is pleased to announce that the existing Board of Directors was re-elected and the existing auditors were re-appointed at the annual meeting of shareholders held on Friday, September 30, 2022. The Company also wishes to announce that it has granted 1,275,000 stock options to directors and officers of the Company and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Permatech Electronics Corp., exercisable at $0.10 per share for 5 years.
Why AMD Shares Fell Sharply This Week

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD shares traded lower by 6.67% to $63.36 this week amid overall market weakness and a rise in the 10-year treasury yield, which is hovering around a decade high of 4%. In general, when interest rates rise, the value of future cash flows is reduced for growth stocks, which in turn lower the value of the stock.
