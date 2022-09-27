Read full article on original website
These REITs With Yields Higher Than The Risk-Free Rate May Hedge Against Inflation
Real estate investment trusts (REITs) have been beaten down since the start of the year, but now may be the perfect time to open a position in one. As the Vanguard Real Estate ETF VNQ is down roughly 30% year-to-date, many real estate investment trusts have been dragged down further than the sector itself. For instance, UMH Properties is down roughly 41% year-to-date, while General Income Properties is only down approximately 3.53% year-to-date.
Tuesday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Village Super Market Before The Dividend Payout
Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Village Super Market VLGEA. The company announced on Friday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 25 cents per share. On Wednesday, Village Super Market will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 25 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
INVESTOR DEADLINE: Investors in Olo Inc. with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit – OLO
Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers of Olo Inc. OLO Class A common stock between August 11, 2021 and August 11, 2022, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period") have until November 25, 2022 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Olo class action lawsuit. Captioned Pompano Beach Police and Firefighters' Retirement System v. Olo Inc., No. 22-cv-08228 (S.D.N.Y.), the Olo class action lawsuit charges Olo and certain of its top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
If You Invested $1,000 In Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Stock At Its COVID-19 Pandemic Low, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Investors who bought stocks during the COVID-19 market crash in 2020 have generally experienced some big gains in the last two years. But there is no question some big-name stocks performed better than others since the pandemic bottom. Occidental's Bumpy Road: One company that has been a great investment in...
7 Analysts Have This to Say About AbbVie
AbbVie ABBV has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 7 analysts have an average price target of $162.43 versus the current price of AbbVie at $142.73, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 7 analysts rated AbbVie...
Disney Analyst Slashes Profit Estimates To Factor In Content Sales Licensing Guidance, DTC Losses
Needham analyst Laura Martin reiterated a Hold on Walt Disney Co DIS. For 4Q22, although she maintained the DIS revenue estimate at $21.2 billion (up 14% Y/Y), she cut the operating income estimate by 29% to $1.9 billion. The guidance reflects Content Sales Licensing & Other OI guidance of $100...
This Is What Whales Are Betting On Procter & Gamble
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Procter & Gamble. Looking at options history for Procter & Gamble PG we detected 12 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 16% of the...
Schwab Declares Preferred Stock Dividend
The Board of Directors of The Charles Schwab Corporation today declared a dividend on the following series of outstanding preferred stock, payable November 1, 2022, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on October 17, 2022:. Preferred Stock Series. Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A...
Expert Ratings for Walt Disney
Within the last quarter, Walt Disney DIS has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 15 analysts have an average price target of $139.93 versus the current price of Walt Disney at $96.045, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 15 analysts...
Diamondback Energy Whale Trades Spotted
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Diamondback Energy FANG. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Tilray Brands
Tilray Brands TLRY has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $3.29 versus the current price of Tilray Brands at $2.86, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts...
iShares® iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF Nears Final Distribution Date
BlackRock announced today the planned termination of the iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF IBMK. IBMK's last day of trading and final NAV calculation date will be Thursday, December 1, 2022. Its liquidation date will be Wednesday, December 7, 2022. iBonds cease trading by design, because they mature...
Heritage Cannabis Amends Senior Secured Loan And Increases Facility To $19.8M
Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. HERTF CANN has entered into a second loan amending agreement to an original loan agreement dated March 29, 2021, as amended October 4, 2021 with BJK Holdings Ltd. in the total amount of $19.775 million across four facilities. As a result of the second amending agreement,...
NYSE to Suspend Trading Immediately in Warrants of H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. (HIGA WS) and Commence Delisting Proceedings
The New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE", the "Exchange") announced today that the staff of NYSE Regulation has determined to commence proceedings to delist the warrants of H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. (the "Company"), each whole warrant exercisable for one Class A ordinary share — ticker symbol HIGA WS — from the NYSE. Trading in the Company's warrants will be suspended immediately. Trading in the Company's Class A ordinary shares — ticker symbol HIGA — and Units — ticker symbol HIGA U — will continue on the NYSE.
ZTEST Announces Results of Annual Meeting and Grant of Stock Options
NORTH YORK, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2022 / ZTEST Electronics Inc. ("ZTEST" or the "Company") ZTE is pleased to announce that the existing Board of Directors was re-elected and the existing auditors were re-appointed at the annual meeting of shareholders held on Friday, September 30, 2022. The Company also wishes to announce that it has granted 1,275,000 stock options to directors and officers of the Company and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Permatech Electronics Corp., exercisable at $0.10 per share for 5 years.
Cathie Wood Loads Up $12M In Shares Of Software Company Day After It Announced Collaboration With Microsoft
Cathie Wood’s ARK Investment Management bought over 950,000 shares of software-maker UiPath Inc PATH, valued at over $11.9 million based on Thursday’s closing price. The purchase was done through six different Ark exchange-traded funds. UiPath is the 10th largest holding of the company’s flagship ARK Innovation ETF ARKK,...
Why AMD Shares Fell Sharply This Week
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD shares traded lower by 6.67% to $63.36 this week amid overall market weakness and a rise in the 10-year treasury yield, which is hovering around a decade high of 4%. In general, when interest rates rise, the value of future cash flows is reduced for growth stocks, which in turn lower the value of the stock.
Buy Salesforce, Booz Allen, Energy And Sell These Automotive Stocks
On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Stephen Weiss of Short Hills Capital Partners said he had sold all his shares of Volkswagen AG VWAGY after looking at CarMax, Inc KMX. The sales of autos are declining “just as they’re building up inventory,” he mentioned.
'Big Short' Investor Michael Burry Reminisces Dow's Largest Single-Day Fall In 2008: Wonders 'If This Could Be Worse'
‘Big Short’ investor Michael Burry has expressed skepticism on the current global economic environment questioning whether it could be worse than the 2008 financial crisis. What Happened: The investor, who made his fortune betting against the housing market in the years leading to 2008, shared a link to a...
Cryptocurrency Bitcoin Cash's Price Increased More Than 7% Within 24 hours
Bitcoin Cash's BCH/USD price has increased 7.42% over the past 24 hours to $123.31. Over the past week, BCH has experienced an uptick of over 8.0%, moving from $113.98 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $3,785.82. The chart below compares the price...
