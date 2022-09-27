STORM UPDATE: TROPICAL STORM WINDS & SQUALLS EXPECTED THIS AFTERNOON & EVENING; STORM SURGE EXPECTED WEDNESDAY; SCHOOLS CLOSED WEDNESDAY

Well, it certainly wasn’t nothing. But when all was said and done, the Florida Keys got lucky – relatively speaking – in the wake of Hurricane Ian. Torrential rain and waters pushed to the north by Ian’s eastern edge, coupled with an already high king tide common for the season, found many Marathon residents on the island’s ocean side dealing with rising waters in the late hours of Sept. 27. Low-lying areas commonly flooded during king tides were the hardest hit, with some residents in the area of 60th to 90th Street Ocean reporting as much as knee-deep water throughout the night. But when it was all over, the Middle Keys never experienced so much as an extended power outage. Heck, we even kept our wi-fi.

