STORM UPDATE: TROPICAL STORM WINDS & SQUALLS EXPECTED THIS AFTERNOON & EVENING; STORM SURGE EXPECTED WEDNESDAY; SCHOOLS CLOSED WEDNESDAY

IN PICTURES: MARATHON TAKES A HIT, BUT AVOIDS THE WORST OF HURRICANE IAN
Well, it certainly wasn’t nothing. But when all was said and done, the Florida Keys got lucky – relatively speaking – in the wake of Hurricane Ian. Torrential rain and waters pushed to the north by Ian’s eastern edge, coupled with an already high king tide common for the season, found many Marathon residents on the island’s ocean side dealing with rising waters in the late hours of Sept. 27. Low-lying areas commonly flooded during king tides were the hardest hit, with some residents in the area of 60th to 90th Street Ocean reporting as much as knee-deep water throughout the night. But when it was all over, the Middle Keys never experienced so much as an extended power outage. Heck, we even kept our wi-fi.
STORM UPDATE: SCHOOLS TO REOPEN FRIDAY; SURGE FLOODING STILL IMPACTING UPPER KEYS
The worst is over for the Florida Keys, where damage assessments and repairs are now the primary focus following flooding and tropical storm winds spawned by Hurricane Ian Tuesday and Wednesday. Schools will reopen tomorrow (Friday). Ian pushed storm surge waters into Keys homes, neighborhoods and businesses as the massive...
IN PICTURES: KEY WEST DRIES OUT, DUSTS OFF & CLEANS UP IN THE WAKE OF HURRICANE IAN
While Key West remained just out of reach of Hurricane Ian’s Category 4 ferocity, the island city was pummeled Tuesday afternoon and night by tropical storm winds that gusted occasionally to hurricane strength. Relentless rain, unusually high tides and then the storm surge flooded streets, neighborhoods and homes Tuesday...
STORM UPDATE: SURGES SLOW TO RECEDE ON GULF SIDE; SCHOOLS CLOSED THURSDAY
The majority of Monroe County’s emergency management coordination call at 3 p.m. Wednesday focused on the remaining storm surge and resulting flooding on the gulf side of the Florida Keys as Hurricane Ian continues its northeasterly trek. At the time of this update’s writing, Ian was making landfall in the Fort Myers area, specifically Cayo Costa, on Florida’s west coast while just shy of Category 5 strength.
HURRICANE IAN’S STORM SURGE BRINGS FLOODING DAYS AFTER INITIAL WAVES IN UPPER KEYS, FLORIDA
Upper Keys communities sustained minor to no damage as Hurricane Ian moved past the island chain to the west, landing at Cayo Costa at Category 4 strength and devastating Florida’s southwestern coast on Sept. 28. Storm surge from Ian, however, caused problems for a number of Key Largo and...
STORM UPDATE: TROPICAL STORM WINDS & SQUALLS BRING DOWNED TREES & FLOODED STREETS
Heavy rain bands from Hurricane Ian inundated portions of the Florida Keys on Tuesday afternoon. In Key West, wind gusts up to 40 mph downed some trees onto streets. Sustained tropical storm-force winds, greater than 39 mph, are expected throughout the Keys this evening. Severe squalls and dangerous driving conditions are also expected early tonight through Wednesday.
STORM UPDATE: COUNTY OFFICES & SCHOOLS CLOSED TUESDAY; STORM SURGE POSSIBLE ON WEDNESDAY
Monroe County offices and Keys schools will close on Tuesday as tropical storm conditions are expected with Hurricane Ian passing roughly 65 miles west of Dry Tortugas. City of Key West and Village of Islamorada offices will also be closed Tuesday. County, city and school officials will decide tomorrow whether...
Hurricane Ian: Video shows heavy winds, rain battering Florida Keys
A video on Twitter shows heavy wind and rain battering the Florida Keys as Hurricane Ian nears Florida.
HURRICANE IAN FLOODS KEY WEST, DOWNS TREES & CUTS POWER
A strengthening Hurricane Ian skirted past the Florida Keys beginning Sept. 27, delivering storm surge and tropical storm — and even some hurricane-force gusts — to Key West. In the Lower Keys and portions of the Middle Keys, residents woke up to inundated streets and debris. More than...
Key West resident carries dog through floodwaters in harrowing evacuation video
Key West resident Dylon Estevez had to walk through floodwaters carrying his dog to safety after his apartment quickly flooded. Estevez shared the video to Twitter, which shows Estevez evacuating to a higher, drier house several blocks away. Key West was inundated with rain and storm surge as Hurricane Ian moved up the southwest coast of Florida offshore.
City of Hollywood prepares for heavy rainfall in areas known for flooding
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – South Florida is feeling the impact from Hurricane Ian as the entire region is under a Tropical Storm Warning. There is also a tornado and flood watch in effect. One area that is very prone to flooding is Hollywood, where there are caution signs for flooded...
FLORIDA KEYS RESIDENTS COUNT THEIR BLESSINGS AS IAN HAMMERS WEST COAST
Key West’s fallen trees and floodwaters, power outages and impassable roads were put into perspective Wednesday afternoon, as Hurricane Ian unleashed its full fury on Florida’s west coast as a behemoth Category 4 storm. As of 2 p.m. Wednesday, ian’s landfall was “imminent,” The Weather Channel reported. Sustained...
WATCH: Onlookers in Key West Film Giant Waves as Hurricane Ian Approaches
Hurricane Ian is rapidly heading towards Florida, and the effects are already crazy. Onlookers filmed giant waves in Key West as the storm approaches. The video, shared on Instagram, shows huge waves crashing against the ground, with water everywhere. The caption reads: “STORM CHASERS: Onlookers in Key West, Florida, capture monstrous waves as Hurricane Ian heads toward coast. Link in bio.”
When and where will Hurricane Ian hit Florida? Here’s the updated forecast track
Nearly all of Florida — except areas south of Lake Okeechobee and the Panhandle — is in the National Hurricane Center’s forecast cone for Hurricane Ian, forecasters said. The latest forecast track shows the hurricane making landfall near Englewood and Port Charlotte, then moving northeast toward Orlando and Central Florida. The Gulf coast from Bonita Springs north to Tarpon Springs is under a ...
STORM UPDATE: TROPICAL STORM IAN IS TRENDING WEST OF FLORIDA KEYS; SCHOOL CLOSURES STILL UNDECIDED
The Florida Keys’ Saturday morning official storm briefing for Tropical Storm Ian contained good news from warning forecast meteorologist Jon Rizzo of the National Weather Service. “We like what we see in terms of trends and guidance. We’re seeing a slight shift west,” Rizzo said. “While we can’t yet...
MONROE COUNTY FIRE RESCUERS READY TO ASSIST RESIDENTS AFTER HURRICANE IAN
Downed trees, road flooding and debris were left in the wake of Hurricane Ian’s passing to the west of Key West and the Lower Keys. With assessment and cleanup efforts underway, Monroe County Fire Rescuers are standing ready to assist residents in unincorporated areas whose homes experienced damage. Response...
Ian growing more powerful, but threat to KB lessens
Tropical Storm Ian is forecast to rapidly intensify today as it shifts course toward western Cuba, but the threat of a direct hit to South Florida has receded, according to forecasters at the National Hurricane Center. The National Hurricane Center said Ian’s predicted track shifted west into the Gulf of Mexico, with landfall now expected […]
Key West building fire during storm destroys businesses, apartments
KEY WEST, Fla. – Firefighters responded to a two-story building fire on a cloudy Wednesday morning in Key West while the area was under tropical storm conditions. The fire devastated businesses and left several homeless. Part of the parking lot was flooded, as the flames engulfed the Flagler Center...
Shark Swims Through Flooded Florida Neighborhood as Hurricane Ian Thrashes the State
One scene out of Florida is a result of the strong storm surge, as a shark has been spotted swimming through a Fort Meyers neighborhood.
Florida airports closing ahead of Ian leaves some stuck in New Jersey
Hurricane Ian is barreling toward Florida, prompting the closure of several state airports.
